San Francisco 49ers are the first NFL team to use sustainable aviation fuel

The San Francisco 49ers reduce their carbon footprint with sustainable aviation fuel

United plane with SAF logo
The San Francisco 49ers will begin using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on chartered United flights for away games. The plan is part of a collaboration with United Airlines, which has a significant presence in the San Francisco area. The team also joined United’s Eco-Skies Alliance, in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. The team’s already bought enough SAF for this weekend’s game against the L.A. Rams.

Sustainable aviation fuel is clean and renewable

SAF comes from non-petroleum sources, like renewable biomass and waste sources. That can lead to a massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions — up to 85% on a lifecycle basis. It’s an essential piece of the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Over the years, the 49ers have been a leader in environmental initiatives. Levi’s Stadium was the first NFL venue to receive a LEED Gold certification, and its solar panels power every home game. The team also worked with United on the “Faithful to the Planet” program, where the 49ers and other corporate partners funded initiatives to protect and plant trees and reduce ocean pollution.

United CEO Scott Kirby commented: “SAF has the potential to be a powerful tool to help reduce carbon emissions from flying, but the industry is still in its infancy, supply is limited, and most people don’t know what it is. We’re proud to partner with like-minded organizations like the 49ers to demonstrate and elevate to a broader audience why it’s important to support real solutions like SAF.”

Brent Schoeb, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the 49ers, said:  “As the first NFL team to invest in SAF, this is a meaningful part of our commitment to more sustainable practices, and we’re grateful to United for leading the way in this space.”

