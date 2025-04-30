 Skip to main content
This aviation corporation is using AI to reduce food waste

Lufthansa Group monitors food waste with the Tray Tracker

Lufthansa Group’s new “Tray Tracker” uses AI to analyze and limit onboard meal returns. At the dishwashing line, the technology scans meal returns and determines whether the meal has been entirely eaten, partially eaten, or left untouched. The analysis also takes into account the cabin class, meal concept, and flight route. With that information, the airline can revise meal selections and portion sizes on future flights. Not only that, but the “Tray Tracker” can help reduce CO2 emissions by lowering plane loads and weight. Food waste is also curtailed.

Lufthansa Group plans to roll out Tray Tracker at additional locations

So far, Lufthansa Group’s been using the Tray Tracker in Frankfurt for almost a year. Recently, the airline began using the technology in Munich, with plans to roll it out to additional Lufthansa Group airlines and locations. The technology was designed by the Lufthansa Group Digital Catering Analytics Team in cooperation with Lufthansa Group subsidiary zeroG. The company has another food waste reduction project in the works called “Pendle”, which uses algorithms to analyze metrics like flight route, flight duration, and prior demand for optimized loading. In time, Lufthansa Group plans to link “Tray Tracker” and “Pendle”.

Besides these technologies, Lufthansa Group has even more projects and measures to limit onboard food waste and customize loading. Part of that is allowing passengers on SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Lufthansa short and medium-haul flights to pre-order meals, along with a “to go” offer that offers reduced prices on fresh products on the last flight of the day. In addition, Premium intercontinental passengers on those airlines can order their main course before departure at the hub. 

