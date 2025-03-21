Delta recognized for this sustainability initiative

Fast Company has named Delta Air Lines one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies, marking the airline’s fifth appearance on the list. This year, the carrier earned the No. 3 spot in the Corporate Social Responsibility category for using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Delta was the only airline to make the list.

SAF is key to Delta’s sustainability efforts

Charlotte Lollar, Director of SAF at Delta, said: “Meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight. But decisions and actions we make today are vital to securing the future of air travel. SAF is a relatively new technology and also one of the most critical levers available today to decarbonize aviation in the short and medium term. That’s why we’re working across the industry and beyond to scale it.”

Recommended Videos

Delta leads the way in building coalitions and encouraging collaborations to grow SAF availability for all airlines. Examples include:

Entering agreements with several SAF producers to obtain millions of gallons of SAF, in order to meet Delta’s goal of 10% SAF usage by the end of 2030.

Starting and leading the Americans for Clean Aviation Fuels (ACAF), a multi-faceted federal coalition to make use of SAF’s economic power.

Serving as an anchor partner at the Minnesota SAF Hub

Delta Chief Sustainability Officer, Amelia DeLuca said: “It’s our Centennial year and we’re as focused as ever on innovating for a more sustainable future of travel. Sustainability is good for business, our people and the planet, and this recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work of Delta people across our business who are the Delta Difference on our road to net-zero emissions by 2050.”