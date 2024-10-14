Lufthansa Group app wins award

At the recent World Aviation Festival (WAF) in Amsterdam, the Lufthansa Group was awarded the “Best Airline App 2024”. The recognition followed an evaluation and nomination by customers, with the final score determined by an expert panel. The German airline’s app beat out those of finalists Air India, Emirates, and Qatar Airways.

Lufthansa’s app enhances the digital travel experience

Airlines apps streamline the air travel process. Whether digital boarding passes or updated gate numbers, these apps put essential info at passengers’ fingertips. The World Aviation Festival is a get-together of industry leaders concentrating on sustainability, digitization, technology, and passenger experience. Its experts scored Lufthansa’s app the best in the “Battle of the Airline Apps”.

Dieter Vranckx, Member of the Executive Board Lufthansa Group, Global Markets & Commercial Airlines Hubs, said: “The Lufthansa Group App puts our customers at the center and provides them with user-friendly services, transparent information and support throughout their journey. I am proud of the entire team for the great progress we have made in recent years. The award for the Lufthansa Group app encourages us to continue developing our digital services for Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS and Brussels Airlines.”

Oliver Schmitt, Head of Digital Customer Solutions and Managing Director Digital Hangar GmbH, commented: “The digital travel experience of our guests is increasingly determined by their mobile devices. The app is playing a growing role as a travel companion. In recent years, we have worked specifically on service offerings, especially in the event of irregularities, on simplifications and better information for our guests, and created numerous benefits for frequent flyers.”