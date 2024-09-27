 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

NHL’s newest franchise gets a custom beer

An NHL beer for Utah

By
Nic Antaya
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Utah Hockey Club is the toast of the southwest and Salt Lake City is celebrating with a sporting new brew. Local outfit Epic Brewing has released the aptly-named Hip Check Ice, an imperial lager coming in at 7% ABV. That’s a winter-warmer beer that’ll surely keep fans warm as they take in the action from the ice.

The brew offers a lot of appealing bread-like flavors thanks to the use of a traditional lager yeast. Epic hopes it will appeal to sports fans, who tend to gravitate towards lagers. And the higher-octane build of the beer will no doubt greet the chilly Rocky Mountain air in style.

Beer outside
monica di loxley / Unsplash

It’s not the first time an NHL squad has been honored by a brewery of the same town. Goose Island of Chicago and Devils Backbone Brewing Company release special beers for their hometown hockey clubs, the Blackhawks and Capitals, respectively. And it’s spread to not only other pro sports but collegiate athletics too. Increasingly, craft beer and the NCAA have linked up.

Recommended Videos

The Utah Hockey Club was formed this spring and is the 32nd team in the National Hockey League. If you think the name is vague, you’re not alone. Much like when the Washington Commanders was known as the Washington Football team, the name is meant to be a placeholder. Utah will have a full-on mascot and new name in time for the first puck drop of the 2025-26 season.

Related

In the meantime, fans can enjoy both a new franchise and a celebratory beer crafted by one of Salt Lake City’s top breweries. Utah’s first regular season game is on October 8th and the team will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks.

We’ve got all the pertinent beer news. Check out our news stories on Cheers to the Land and Sierra Nevada’s delicious new Oktoberfest festbier, ideal for autumn.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
This is the beer I always drink at a football tailgate
A great beer selection is a tailgate necessity
Tailgate beer

If you ask us, the end of the summer doesn’t just mean the beginning of fall. It also means the start of tailgate season. And while it might not be a “season” in the traditional sense. It is made up of Saturdays (for college football fans) and Sundays (for NFL fans) from the end of August through December, filled with football-themed parking lot revelry.

Tailgate season features mouthwatering foods like burgers, chicken wings, ribs, and any manner of chips and dip. It’s also a time for partaking in crisp, refreshing, malty, seasonal beer. We’re talking about brown ales, marzen-style beers, amber ales, and more.
The beers we bring tailgating

Read more
WhistlePig Whiskey’s newest expression is finished in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels
This complex rye whiskey is finished in red wine barrels
WhistlePig

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, you’re likely well aware of Vermont’s WhistlePig. This award-winning brand makes a handful of expressions including Piggyback, 10-year-old rye, 12-year-old rye, and its yearly Boss Hog releases. But it also launches limited-release whiskeys throughout the year.

Its newest release is a 12-year-old single barrel rye whiskey that was finished in 60-gallon French oak barrels. But these aren’t just any oak barrels. They are barrels from Napa Valley award-winning winery Shafer Vineyards, and they were used to age Cabernet Sauvignon for a full 32 months.

Read more
Mount Gay releases its newest terroir-driven single estate rum
Mount Gay just released a new single estate rum
Mount Gay Rum

Located in the Parish of St. Lucy in Barbados, Mount Gay is the world's oldest continuously running rum distillery, with a genesis of 1703. Even with all of this history, it doesn’t simply stick to a few tried-and-true expressions. While the brand is well-known for its flagship, classic expressions (like Eclipse, XO, and Black Barrel), it’s also known for its limited releases, specifically its Single Estate Series.

Recently, the well-known rum brand launched its newest Single Estate Series expression called 24_02_Vt18d2. Also known as Single Estate Series Release 02, this terroir-driven rum is made with a blend of rums produced from the 2018 Mount Gay Estate sugar cane grown on the 324-acre Mount Gay and Oxford Estates that the brand acquired in 2015.

Read more