An NHL beer for Utah

The Utah Hockey Club is the toast of the southwest and Salt Lake City is celebrating with a sporting new brew. Local outfit Epic Brewing has released the aptly-named Hip Check Ice, an imperial lager coming in at 7% ABV. That’s a winter-warmer beer that’ll surely keep fans warm as they take in the action from the ice.

The brew offers a lot of appealing bread-like flavors thanks to the use of a traditional lager yeast. Epic hopes it will appeal to sports fans, who tend to gravitate towards lagers. And the higher-octane build of the beer will no doubt greet the chilly Rocky Mountain air in style.

It’s not the first time an NHL squad has been honored by a brewery of the same town. Goose Island of Chicago and Devils Backbone Brewing Company release special beers for their hometown hockey clubs, the Blackhawks and Capitals, respectively. And it’s spread to not only other pro sports but collegiate athletics too. Increasingly, craft beer and the NCAA have linked up.

The Utah Hockey Club was formed this spring and is the 32nd team in the National Hockey League. If you think the name is vague, you’re not alone. Much like when the Washington Commanders was known as the Washington Football team, the name is meant to be a placeholder. Utah will have a full-on mascot and new name in time for the first puck drop of the 2025-26 season.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy both a new franchise and a celebratory beer crafted by one of Salt Lake City’s top breweries. Utah’s first regular season game is on October 8th and the team will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks.

