 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Sierra Nevada is going full Yellowstone

Drink beer that supports your favorite places

By
sierra nevada teams up with national park foundation ynp
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is teaming up with the National Park Foundation (NPF). It’s not the the first time the west coast brewery has voiced its support for land conservation and sustainability and it certainly won’t be the last. Amid the context of federal cuts directly affecting the National Park Service, the team-up is all the more important.

The partnership is two-fold, as the brewery will aid the NPF in its mission to protect endangered species and vital ecosystems. These are the public lands we treasure and explore and recreate in. And the partnership is going one step further starting in April, when Sierra Nevada will release limited edition labels and packaging for its famed pale ale.

A river flowing through Yellowstone National Park
12019 / Pixabay

“We believe deeply in the environmental and social importance of national parks and public land,” said Mandi McKay, chief sustainability and social impact officer at Sierra Nevada. “The goal of this partnership is to support our nation’s parks and highlight the work of NPF in sustaining them for years to come. We’ve long been inspired by natural places in our name, our packaging, and in our decades of land conservation efforts. We invite craft beer fans to join us in supporting our parks.”

Recommended Videos

The new design will feature iconic landmarks from beloved places like Yellowstone National Park, Big Bend, Yosemite, and the Great Smoky Mountains. Get ’em while you can, as the limited edition labels only run through July. Crack a beer in the name of one of America’s greatest features.

Related

Check out our feature on the best gose beers while you’re at it, as the style is made for spring. Cheers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Goose Island’s Shamrock Stout is back
The triumphant return of a popular dark beer
An imperial stout in a tulip beer glass.

Back in time for St. Patrick's Day, the Shamrock Stout from Goose Island Beer Company has returned. The dark beer was until now only available via draft in the Fulton Street Taproom in Chicago. Now, craft beer fans can enjoy the stout bottled in four-packs.

It's beyond fitting that the stout is a barrel-aged beer. Goose Island has been at the forefront of this very style, raising the bar year after year perhaps most famously through its Bourbon County beer lineup. The stout is aged for a year in bourbon barrels and treated to some cocao nibs, peppermint, and vanilla.

Read more
Craft beer and the aluminum tariff effect
Another challenge for independent brewers
Sour beer

Earlier this month, the current administration put a hefty tariff on aluminum imports. That's less than ideal news for the craft beer movement, which depends on the metal to create and distribute its work. The canning process, especially, is about to be significantly more expensive.

Aluminum is a big deal in beer. It's been reported that some 75% of craft breweries can their product. Tariffs of 25% would increase production costs dramatically, perhaps even putting some out of business.

Read more
The most exciting breweries in Florida, where craft is booming
Where to sip in the Sunshine State
Cheers two beers

The craft beer movement might be pivoting in certain areas. But in Florida, it's full speed ahead, as the state has added more than 300 players in the last decade alone. It's a golden era for craft enthusiasts in the Sunshine State, and just in time for spring travel.

In Florida, a state mostly surrounded by water, you usually get a drink with a view. That makes exploring the beer scene all the more fun, as it so often comes with a beach-y vibe or warm coastal breeze. The surroundings are nice, but let's take nothing away from the beer, which continues on an upward trajectory in terms of creativity and quality.

Read more