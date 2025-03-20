Sierra Nevada is going full Yellowstone

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is teaming up with the National Park Foundation (NPF). It’s not the the first time the west coast brewery has voiced its support for land conservation and sustainability and it certainly won’t be the last. Amid the context of federal cuts directly affecting the National Park Service, the team-up is all the more important.

The partnership is two-fold, as the brewery will aid the NPF in its mission to protect endangered species and vital ecosystems. These are the public lands we treasure and explore and recreate in. And the partnership is going one step further starting in April, when Sierra Nevada will release limited edition labels and packaging for its famed pale ale.

“We believe deeply in the environmental and social importance of national parks and public land,” said Mandi McKay, chief sustainability and social impact officer at Sierra Nevada. “The goal of this partnership is to support our nation’s parks and highlight the work of NPF in sustaining them for years to come. We’ve long been inspired by natural places in our name, our packaging, and in our decades of land conservation efforts. We invite craft beer fans to join us in supporting our parks.”

The new design will feature iconic landmarks from beloved places like Yellowstone National Park, Big Bend, Yosemite, and the Great Smoky Mountains. Get ’em while you can, as the limited edition labels only run through July. Crack a beer in the name of one of America’s greatest features.

Check out our feature on the best gose beers while you're at it, as the style is made for spring. Cheers.