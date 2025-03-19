 Skip to main content
Introducing regenified malt, the latest sustainable move in craft beer

A better way to make beer

Thanks to a cool new certification process, there’s a new ingredient in the craft beer sphere. Regenified malt is now on the market, and just showed up in an Extra Special Bitter release from a brewery in North Carolina. It’s a sound step in the name of sustainability and a responsible way to raise malt, a key ingredient in beer.

It’s the release of Riverbend Malt House in Asheville, North Carolina. The malt, dubbed Regenified™ Southern Select, is made from Avalon barley. Most importantly, it is certified regenified, meaning the product of regenerative agriculture. This farming style pushes practices that improve the land, including soil and water health as well as increases in biodiversity.

The barley was grown by fellow regenified operation Harborview Farms in Maryland. According to a press release, the malt offers a creamy and rich mouthfeel, with notes of honey and melon. So far, it’s made its way into the Reset Extra Special Bitter from Full Steam Brewery in Durham, North Carolina.

This is an exciting development not just from an environmental standpoint but from a transparency one. More than ever, we’re eager to know what we’re consuming and that requires accountability and honesty on behalf of growers and producers. With beers like this, you can trace the whole process, from grain to glass.

For more info on regenified farming, click here. If you’re after more beer news, check out the latest on topics ranging from a craft beer March Madness bracket challenge to the best beer cities in America.

