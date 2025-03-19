A brewery’s March Madness bracket challenge crowns winner with boat (and beer)

March Madness is upon us and there are bracket contests just about everywhere. Deschutes Brewery is putting on one of the most intriguing ones, crowning the winner with an actual boatload of beer. Of the many, many players in the craft beer movement, this one has our attention and busily filling out our brackets for a truly unique prize.

Should there be a perfect bracket, the soul responsible will be awarded the new boat and beer, valued at $270,000. The coolers will be full of Fresh Squeezed IPA, one of the brand’s more popular releases. Other prizes will go to those with strong brackets, like swag bags composed of boating hats and goodies and a month’s supply of IPA.

For those who don’t know, Deschutes Brewery is a pioneering label based in Bend, Oregon. It started in 1988 and while much larger in scale these days, remains independent. Flagship offerings include the Black Butte Porter and Mirror Pond Pale Ale.

Recommended Videos

March Madness, of course, is the annual national championship for D1 college basketball. This year, it’s anyone’s bracket on the men’s side, but favorites include Duke, Houston, Auburn, and Florida. But expect to see deep runs from sound programs like Creighton, Gonzaga, and Tennessee.

You don’t have to be a hoops buff to compete in the challenge, although some knowledge of the game would only bolster your chances. Those interested must sign up by noon EDT March 20th.

Stay informed in the land of beer. Check out our features on the best IPAs and NA beer movement. If you like darker options, pull up our piece on the best stout beers.