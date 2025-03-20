Sam Adams American Light now available nationwide

One of Sam Adams’ most popular beers is now available from coast to coast. The American Light, a lager style beer, comes in at 4.2% ABV and is made from barley from Montana and hops from Washington state. With spring officially here, the timing seems ideal.

The release comes just in time for March Madness, as sports fans all over will be tuning in. Very much aware of this, Sam Adams is also offering a special seat protector called The Spot Clock. The app is meant to be a way for game-watchers to save their favorite viewing seat while they get up for another round of beers.

The beer is made with a pair of hop varieties, lager years, pilsner malt, and pours a light gold hue. Previously, the beer was just available regionally. Now, it’s available by draft, can, and bottle all over the country. For many, it’s a favorite barbecue beer, built for longer days, salty food, and sunny weather. It’s just 115 calories and has already won some awards.

Sam Adams got its start back in 1984 in Boston. Lagers have always been the label’s strong suit, making this release a fitting next page in the larger story. The brand is now owned by the Boston Beer Company. Many are familiar with staple beers like the Boston Lager and Juicy IPA.

