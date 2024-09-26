 Skip to main content
College athletics and beer brands team up

Beer and college athletics

By
Fans celebrating at the tailgating party
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

College football season is underway and while that means face paint, jerseys, and great tailgating recipes. This year more than ever, it also means beer brands teaming up with their favorite schools.

The trend started a few years back and has grown into a movement of sorts. And perhaps it’s no surprise, as the NCAA has become big business, operating more and more like the NBA, NFL, or MLB.

Group of friends doing football tailgating.
Sean Locke Photography / Shutterstock

In 2021, Stone Brewing teamed up with the University of Southern California. Since, scores of breweries across the country have followed suit. Recently, Founders Brewing (responsible for a new NA hop water) joined forces with University of Michigan athletics while Shock Top partnered with the University of Florida. Last year, Oyster City Brewing Co. linked up with Florida State University and its sports teams. The unions tend to involve special mascot-adorned cans and beer offerings at fan fests and stadiums.

The move has drawn producers both large and small and emphasizes the significance of the stage that is college athletics. ESPN reported that during its College Playoff Series last year alone, viewership came in at about 15.1 million people. The series itself is often even sponsored by a beer, albeit a larger outfit like Dos Equis.

Of course, the partnership of beer and college athletics is not without controversy. The majority of college students are underage and the beers, often clearly marketed towards schools and their fan bases, can be attractive to those not yet of age. But there’s no doubting the advertising cache involved and if momentum is any signifier, we’re likely to see more and more of these deals going forward, both with NA and traditional offerings.

Interested in more beer content? Read our features on the best beers and our favorite fall beers, just as football season really locks in.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon.
