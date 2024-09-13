Stop panicking and grab the toothpicks

Tailgating season is upon us, which means good friends, football, and a whole lot of delicious food. There’s nothing better than a parking lot party full of these things, and we can hardly wait to excitedly pack the car full of tailgate essentials like extra blankets and coolers full of cold beer to enjoy as we cheer on our favorite team.

Tailgating dishes such as chili and pulled pork sliders are always popular menu choices, and chances are we all have a friend or family member who makes a hell of a brisket, perfect for tailgating. But what do you do if you’re invited to a tailgate party and asked to bring an appetizer when cooking isn’t exactly your thing? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Garlic shrimp

Sure, you’ve got to use the stove for this one, but only for a minute or two to saute some garlic in olive oil. That’s certainly doable, right? Of course, you can also cook your own shrimp, but why would you when you can buy it already cooked straight from the grocery store?

This easy tailgate food comes together in seconds, and will be one of the first things to disappear from the snack table.

Ingredients

1 pound cooked shrimp

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice from 1 lemon

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place shrimp in a large bowl and set aside. Cook garlic and oil in a small pan over medium heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. To the garlic, add the lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over the shrimp and toss to combine. Chill until ready to serve.

Avocado hummus

Hummus is a classic staple in tailgating fare with its ability to dress up and make just about anything delicious, from chips to vegetables to sandwiches. This fresh take on hummus is one of our favorites. By adding an avocado to the mix, hummus gets an even creamier, more velvety texture with the classic avocado flavor everyone loves. Bonus points if your favorite team’s colors include green.

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas

1 ripe avocado, halved and pitted

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup tahini

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Juice from 1 lemon

2-3 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Drain chickpeas, reserving 2-3 tablespoons of the liquid, and pour chickpeas and liquid into the bowl of a food processor. Add avocado, cilantro, tahini, oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper. Puree until smooth, adding oil if needed. Serve with chips, and enjoy!

Caprese skewers

This easy, no-cook appetizer is a classic and a great way to use up those homegrown tomatoes before the weather cools. Simply skewer tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil, then drizzle with olive oil and your favorite balsamic reduction for a perfectly simple yet universally adored appetizer.

Ingredients

24 cherry or grape tomatoes

12 mini mozzarella balls

24 fresh basil leaves

fresh Extra-virgin olive oil , for drizzling

, Balsamic reduction , for drizzling

, Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Carefully slide the tomatoes, cheese, and basil onto toothpicks. Drizzle with oil and balsamic reduction, then season with sea salt and pepper.

Oysters with red chimichurri

Alright, we know this isn’t exactly traditional tailgating fare, but hear us out. If you have room in your budget, oysters are the perfect no-cook tailgating food, and an impressive one to bring to any soiree. There’s no cooking involved (unless you count tossing a few ingredients into a food processor), and the moment you walk up to the group holding a platter of oysters, you’ll be the most popular person at the party.

Ingredients

24 fresh oysters, shucked

Red chimichurri ingredients

1 cup roasted red pepper or 1 (8-ounce) jar, drained

1 cup parsley leaves

1 cup cilantro leaves

4-5 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Red chimichurri method

In the bowl of a food processor, combine all ingredients and pulse until combined, adding oil as necessary to reach your desired consistency. Serve in a bowl alongside the freshly shucked oysters.

Salami and cheese skewers

Bread, salami, cheese, olives. This classic combo can be made into the simplest and most delicious of appetizers by simply cutting each into bite-sized pieces and skewering them together. This quick appetizer is one of our absolute favorites, no cooking required.

Ingredients

1 block Swiss cheese, cut into bite-size slices

24 pieces of thinly sliced deli salami

24 green pimento olives

1 small baguette, cut into 24 slices

Method