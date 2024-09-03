And a checklist of everything you'll probably forget

It may be hard to believe, but tailgating season is nearly upon us. Before the leaves even start to change or the weather has a chance to cool, we’re already fantasizing about foil-wrapped hot dogs and cold beers splashing as we high-five and cheer on our favorite football teams, surrounded by our favorite people, sharing great food and even better memories.

And as fun as tailgating is, as much of an autumn staple of our lives it may be, this unique party situation comes with a lot of planning, both meal and otherwise. So we’re here to help you get ahead of it before the first touchdown even happens.

Recommended Videos

The best tailgating food

What is the most popular tailgate food?

When one thinks of tailgating, there are certainly a few particular dishes that always come to mind. Foods like hot dogs, burgers, chili, chips, dip, and beer all top the list, and for good reason. These classic tailgating dishes just sing of football and friends, and we love them for their delicious nostalgia. More popular choices include dishes such as:

Grilled bratwurst

Sliders

Buffalo wings

Baked beans

Grilled pizzas

Ribs

Nachos

Sub sandwiches

Pulled pork

Potato salad

Deviled eggs

What should I take for a cold tailgate?

If it’s cold outside, you’re going to want to plan a menu that will keep you and your friends nice and warm. If you had turkey and pastrami cold cuts on your mind, but the temperature plummeted, it may be a good idea to throw some chili in the slow cooker and bring that instead.

Drinks should be another consideration if the temperature dips. Instead of lemonade and margaritas, perhaps hot chocolate and hot toddies would be a welcome change.

It’s always a good idea to bring along lots of extra blankets that you don’t mind getting a bit dirty. Even if you don’t use them for warmth, you’ll always find uses for extra blankets at a tailgate, whether it’s to sit on, serve as a tablecloth, or as entertainment for the kids as they build a blanket fortress under the chili table.

What to bring to a rainy tailgate?

People always seem to be startlingly unprepared when it starts to rain at a tailgate. In my experience, a little rain just makes everything even more fun, so embrace it! Of course, the rain is easier to embrace if you’re well-prepared with things like disposable ponchos, weather-proof shoes, extra sweatshirts, and lots of towels. And if you happen to have a pop-up canopy like the kind they sell at Costco, you’re sure to be the most popular tailgater in the parking lot.

Our top tailgating food tips

Be mindful of your menu

We know there’s something sacred about a simple “beer and brats” kind of menu. A no-frills, no-fluff, all-meat-n-beer sort of get-together is charming in its own way. But these days, there are lots of things to consider when feeding a crowd. Is there a pregnant person in your friend group? A vegan? Someone who doesn’t eat gluten? Even if there aren’t any particularly special food demands, there will probably be a kid or two tagging along with at least one family. It’s important to keep your menu (and your bar) open to everyone. Of course, do beer and brats and embrace it! But additional choices that make more people feel comfortable are always a wonderful thing.

Make easy-to-eat food

A tailgate party is not the time to pull out your fanciest china or even your best steak knives. Food that’s easy to hold, doesn’t need to be cut, and doesn’t leave behind any annoying baggage like toothpicks is the best way to go here. This is sometimes a tricky line to walk, because often tailgate foods are meatier, heartier dishes. But while ribeyes and baked potatoes are hearty and will keep you full through the game, they’re difficult to eat on a paper plate while you walk around a socialize.

Foods that can be eaten with plastic utensils or – even better – your hands, are what you should aim for.

Bonus points if you can prepare these foods the night before. Come party time, you aren’t going to want to concern yourself with tasks like skewering kabobs or forming hamburger patties. If there’s something you can do the night before, get it done.

Build a bar

Keeping in mind all of your guests as we’ve already mentioned, variety is key when planning and stocking your tailgate bar. Of course, bring out all of your favorite beers and wines and ingredients for your famous bloody Marias. But it’s also a great idea to stock up on sodas, sparkling waters, and fruit juices for those who can’t or don’t want to drink.

To keep things organized and easily accessible, it’s a good idea to have two separate coolers for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Place a simple label on the top of each so your guests don’t have to swim around in melting ice for something they can drink.

Don’t skimp on snacks

At the last tailgate party I hosted, I put so much thought and effort into my brisket sliders with homemade barbecue sauce that I completely forgot about snacks. It’s often advised that people get to the lot to tailgate about four to five hours before the game even starts, so one meal might not be enough to hold everyone over. Sure, go all out on your main course, but don’t forget the chips and dip, guacamole, veggie platters, or whatever it is you and your friends like to snack on.

A complete tailgating checklist

Set-up

Folding tables

Tablecloths

Folding chairs

Umbrella, tent, or canopy

Team gear

Bungee cords or rope

Jumper cables

Balloons & decorations

Bluetooth speaker

Extension cord

Sharpies

Food and drinks

Drinks

Water

Food and snacks

Bottle opener and corkscrew

Coolers

Ice

Condiments

Seasonings

Utensils

Serving utensils

Plastic cups

Plates and bowls

Cleanup

Cleaning supplies

Napkins and paper towels

Trash bags

Trash cans

Plastic containers for leftovers

Zip-top bags

Hand sanitizer

Cooking

Thermos

Grill

Grilling tools

Grilling mitt or potholders

Aluminum pans

Can opener

Meat thermometer

Foil

Plastic wrap

Miscellaneous