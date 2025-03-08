The best lobster experience at home: Fresh lobster delivered to your door

Table of Contents Table of Contents From Maine to your door The lobster roll kits

If you’re a lobster lover, sourcing fresh lobster can be a hassle. To start, you have to drive to a grocery store. Selecting the right lobster from the tank can be difficult, and frozen lobsters can vary in quality. But there’s another option — Get Maine Lobster. Founded by Mark Murrell in 2009, Get Maine Lobster specializes in delivering sustainably sourced Maine lobster straight to your front door, including lobster roll kits. And for Murrell, the mission of his company is also deeply personal.

“There is something in our DNA that triggers a deeper communal connection around the dinner table when you crack that shell,” said Murrell.”Dig for that sweet morsel, and smile as your chin grows greasy with butter. You laugh when you crack the shell and water and lobster splash on your face and clothes. It brings us back to when we had to go out and forage for our food. It’s different and unforgettable.”

First, while the seafood section of some supermarket chains has lobster tanks, in Murrell’s opinion, it provides a sub-par product. “Never purchase a ‘tank’ lobster in a grocery store or market,” he explains. “You never know how long it has been. You do not know if the salinity and temperature is precise for supporting a healthy lobster. And, most importantly, the freshest lobster you will ever get arrives in a box unless you are in Maine, and even then, you will not be able to get the grade of lobster that we deliver.”

This quality control and sourcing is something Get Maine Lobster prides itself on. “We have a set of standards that our lobsters must adhere to before they ever go in a box,” explains Murrell. “Hardshell, spread-eagle spry, and symmetry. Accordingly, we have been sourcing from the same mongers that work with lobstermen and women that fish areas of Maine where the waters are deeper and colder. The colder the water, the sweeter the meat.”

While Get Maine Lobster features an array of items, including lobster tails, one of its most unique offerings is the Classic Maine Lobster Roll Kits. Currently priced at $159.99, the kit features four traditional, split-top lobster rolls, a quarter pound of cooked lobster claw and knuckle meat, and a container of signature seasoning (a dried herb mix).

If you’re not confident in your cooking abilities — don’t fret — these lobster rolls kits are foolproof. The four rolls come out to about $40 a roll, about equal to what you would pay at a restaurant for lobster rolls. Preparation is simple (instructions included in the pack). Toast the rolls in butter, add melted butter to lobster meat, and stuff into buns before sprinkling with seasoning. The signature seasoning contains salt, so be cautious about how much you sprinkle if you’re sensitive to sodium. We found the lobster meat fresh and the rolls to be as good as any seafood restaurant. But if you prefer a more pure shellfish flavor, we recommend skipping the seasoning mixture.