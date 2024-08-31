It's really not as intimidating as you think it is

There is arguably no dish that feels more indulgent than lobster. These spindly creatures are known for their decadently sweet flavor and sinfully tender meat that can easily sell for hundreds on any steakhouse menu. Whether they’re poached in butter, broiled under sizzling heat, or grilled over blazing flames, we can’t seem to get enough of this creepy little crustacean. And since lobster has been dominating the world of fine foods for over a century now, we don’t see this classic dish going anywhere anytime soon. Still, though, there seems to be some hesitancy when it comes to preparing lobster at home. To be sure, whole lobster can be a daunting process – having to kill the poor thing, dealing with all of the insides, and just the general chore of it all can be a lot to handle; not to mention the expense. Cooking lobster tails, on the other hand, is a far simpler and less threatening process than taking on the entire beast. Lobster tails are easily found at most grocers and are surprisingly less expensive than one tends to assume. If you haven’t already, it’s time to learn how to make this delicious meal at home. Like many of our favorite meats, the best way to prepare lobster tails is on the grill.

How to grill perfect lobster tails

While grilling lobster tails may seem an intimidating feat, it’s really quite a simple task if you follow a few easy steps. Lobster tails grill quickly and taste exquisite with nothing but a few simple ingredients. The only thing you’ll need to be especially mindful of is making sure they don’t overcook. No one likes a rubbery lobster.

Prepare

There are a number of ways to prepare lobster tails for grilling, but we’ve found that cutting them down the middle and opening them like a book is the best way to achieve an even cook on the tender meat. Start with kitchen scissors to cut through the shell, then slice halfway through the flesh with a knife before folding the tail open to expose the meat.

Season

Lobster alone is one of the most truly wonderful pieces of meat one can enjoy. Its flavor is sweet and succulent with very little need for additional seasoning. Of course, though, it’s always nice to spruce things up with simple, traditional seafood seasonings like lemon, garlic, paprika, and of course, salt and pepper. Just be careful not to overseason your lobster tails as you don’t want to camouflage the flavor of the delicious meat itself.

Grill

When grilling lobster tails, the ideal temperature should be somewhere between 375-400F. At this temperature, the lobster will cook perfectly without charring the outside while leaving the inside raw. Of course, cooking time will depend on the size of your lobster tails, but expect them to be on the grill somewhere between 6-10 minutes. Be sure to watch them carefully as the tender meat will quickly become rubbery if cooked too long.

Should I grill lobster tails, shell side down, or meat side down?

This question is debatable as some insist that the tender lobster flesh is too delicate to be grilled meat-side down for the majority of the cooking process. We’d argue, though, that if grilled over medium-high heat rather than direct, high heat, the char the lobster meat gets from the direct flame is worth the risk. Just be sure to keep a watchful eye, making sure the heat doesn’t rise too much.

Serve

Hot off the grill, smokey, buttery lobster tails needn’t be served with anything but a smile, but if you’re looking to go above and beyond, we have a few serving suggestions.

Our recipe below includes a delicious garlic butter that is absolute heaven when brushed directly onto the lobster meat after removing them from the grill. Our recipe is classic and always well received, but feel free to add or subtract your favorite herbs or spices. Minced fresh herbs like parsley are a delicious addition if you want to add a bit of green to the plate.

We recommend pairing grilled lobster tails with perfectly chilled white wine such as Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, or Riesling.

Grilled lobster tail recipe

Ingredients

2 large (10 – 12 ounce) lobster tails

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method