Lobster, or if you’re from New England — Lobstah, is among the most coveted seafood around. Because of this, we have to pay the market price for these overgrown crawfish, which means the cost goes up and down based on supply and demand. The most recent numbers had lobster at almost $10 per pound, and when you think about all the inedible shell, it comes out to a lot more. That’s why canned, pre-cooked lobster is always more expensive than the whole lobster itself.

But let’s forget about the price. Sometimes we have to indulge. Some of the most popular lobster recipes are the ever-popular New England lobster roll or simply ripping the cooked meat straight from the tail and drenching it with butter. Although lobster is excellent on its own, its dense flesh and unmistakable flavor lend themselves to a wide array of dishes. So we reached out to renowned chefs and food industry pros to deliver some of the most delicious lobster recipes you can wow your guests with at your next dinner party.

A couple of notes. Some of these recipes call for new shell or hard shell lobsters. Although they are both edible and tasty in their own right, there are some differences. Also, many online seafood providers sell high-quality, pre-cooked lump crab in a can, which you can sub into most of these recipes and never know the difference. It can be easier than dealing with angry, live lobsters.

Grilled New Shell Lobster with Thai Basil Gremolata

Courtesy of Chef Karen Akunowicz

This recipe comes from James Beard award-winning Chef Karen Akunowicz, owner of the Fox & the Knife and former Top Chef contender. This recipe is deceptively simple. The herbaceous gremolata on the side brings just the right amount of sophistication to the meal without overwhelming the lobster’s delicate flavor.

Ingredients

2 live Maine new-shell lobster

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 cup fresh Thai basil leaves, finely minced

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 tablespoon shallot, finely minced

1 medium garlic clove, finely minced

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 1/2 teaspoons black Chinkiang vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

Method

Turn your grill to high heat and make sure the grates are nice and clean. Remove the claws and tail. Split the tails in half and set them on a sheet tray. Season them with olive oil and kosher salt, and set them aside. In a medium bowl, combine the basil, olive oil, ginger, shallot, garlic, lemon zest, vinegar, salt, and pepper and whisk well. Store in an airtight container if you don’t use it all. Place the claws on the grill in their shell, occasionally flipping for 10 minutes. Using your tongs, place the tail meat side down on the grill for 1 minute. Flip them over and put them shell side down on the grill for two to three minutes. Remove from the shell and smother the insides with the Thai basil gremolata. Have a lobster cracker ready for the claws (careful, they are hot) and dip in gremolata once you remove them from the shell.

Lobster Corn Chowdah Cakes (Ebelskivers)

Courtesy of Lisa Keys

The creator of the Good Grief Cook blog and the 2014 Chopped Champion, Lisa Keys, brings us this delicious lobster-based appetizer recipe. These ebelskivers (Danish pancakes) infuse the sweet and savory flavors of corn chowder and lobster, then are finished off with spicy sriracha aioli. This perfect flavor profile will make these hot ticket items at your next gathering, so be sure to make a double batch.

Ingredients (4-6 servings)

For Chowdah Cakes

1 cup of cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs, separated

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided

1 cooked lobster tail, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh cooked or frozen corn kernels, thawed

2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

1 green onion, finely chopped, including the light green parts

1 teaspoon minced jalapeno

Garnish: fresh green chives for garnish and lemon slices

For Sriracha Aioli

½ cup quality mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons sriracha

1 teaspoon honey

pinch of white pepper

Method

For Chowdah Cakes

In a large bowl, whisk cake flour, baking powder, sugar, lemon zest, salt, and pepper; set aside. In a small bowl, whisk egg yolks, milk, and 3 tablespoons of melted butter. Pour milk mixture into dry ingredients; whisk until blended. Beat egg whites until just stiff peaks form. Fold half the egg whites into the batter to lighten it. Fold in remaining egg whites until no white streaks remain. Next, fold in lobster, corn, celery, green onions, and jalapeno. Brush the wells of an ebelskiver pan with some of the remaining melted butter and place over medium heat. Fill each well to the top with batter, about 2 tablespoons per well. Cook the cakes for 3 to 4 minutes or until lightly brown and crisp on the bottom. Using 2 wooden skewers, turn cakes and cook on the other side, about 2 or 3 minutes more. Transfer to platter; keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve warm with Sriracha Aioli. Garnish with chives and lemon.

For Sriracha Aioli

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl; blend well.

Lobster and Roasted Corn Orecchiette

Courtesy of Signs & Seasons Cookbook

This tasty lobster pasta dish comes from the cookbook Signs & Seasons by Monte Farber, Amy Zerner, and Chef John Okas. It’s an excellent summertime dish that utilizes seasonal corn. This dish is fresh and delicious from head to toe. A tip from us; to get even more summertime freshness, try mixing in some garlic scapes with the scallions.

Ingredients (Serves 4 to 6)

6 ears of fresh corn, yellow, white, or bicolor

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ cup chopped scallions, whites and greens

1 cup fresh Tomato Sauce

Pinch of saffron

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

½ pound cooked lobster meat, cut into small cubes

1 pound orecchiette

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup quartered grape tomatoes

Method

Preheat a grill or the oven broiler. Place the corn, husks still on directly on the grill. Turn regularly, until blackened on all sides, but not burned, about 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. Remove the husks and as much silk as you can. Using a sharp knife, carefully strip the kernels off the cobs. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the crushed red pepper. Add the scallions, and sauté until they soften for about 2 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and saffron, and stir. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Remove the tomato sauce mixture from the heat, and add the corn kernels, pine nuts, and lobster meat. Cover and set somewhere warm. Meanwhile, bring 6 quarts of well-salted water to a rapid boil. Add the orecchiette, and cook until just short of al dente. Reserve 1 to 2 cups of the cooking water and drain. Return the orecchiette to the pot, and add the corn-lobster mixture. Over low heat, toss the pasta and the sauce. Add the grated Parmesan, and continue to toss, adding small amounts of the reserved water, if necessary, to finish cooking the pasta. Divide the pasta into bowls, and garnish each with a scattering of the grape tomatoes.

Shrimp and Lobster Bisque

Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This classic lobster recipe brought to you by Ready Set Eat has the added plus of a less common ingredient — shrimp. But, trust us, no one will be complaining. Although it’s great anytime, be sure to save this recipe for when fall/winter rolls around and serve with some nice crusty bread.

Ingredients

4 cups vegetable broth

1-1/2 pounds large shrimp, deveined, unpeeled

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/2 cup dry sherry

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups half-and-half

1/4 pound cooked lobster meat, chopped

chopped fresh chives, optional

Method

Peel shrimp and place shells and broth in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until simmering. Simmer 30 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer and set broth aside. Chop the flesh into bite-size pieces; set aside. Melt butter in a 5-quart saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in shallot and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in tomato paste and cook until the bottom of the pan begins to brown, about 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Whisk in sherry until smooth, scraping brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in broth and half-and-half; bring to a gentle boil and cook until thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in shrimp and lobster and simmer for 5 minutes, just until shrimp turn pink. Garnish each serving with chives if desired.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Courtesy of NewEngland.com

This recipe is an adaptation of Cal Hancock’s (The Hancock Gourmet Lobster Company), which beat out Bobby Flay’s version in a 2010 episode of Throwdown. Besides how rich and decadent it is, the great thing about this dish is that you make it in large, sharable batches. Thus, making this lobster dish perfect for a potluck BBQ.

Ingredients

For the pasta

1 pound shaped pasta, such as elbows or shells

8 tablespoons salted butter, divided

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups light cream

2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 ounces cooked lobster meat (from about two 1-1/2-pound lobsters), cut into bite-size pieces

For the topping

2 tablespoons salted butter

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

Method

For the Pasta

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain in a colander, set into the sink, and rinse with cold water to cool. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350°. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onion and garlic; cook until the onion has softened and turned translucent about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Melt the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter in the saucepan. Whisk in flour and stir until mixture is light golden brown and glossy, 8 to 10 minutes. Gradually whisk the cream into the flour mixture, increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring, until mixture is thick, creamy, and smooth, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir onion/garlic mixture and cheeses into cream mixture until melted and smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper; then gently stir in lobster and reserved pasta. Pour mixture into a 4-quart casserole and smooth the top.

For the Topping

In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add breadcrumbs and parsley; cook, stirring, until lightly toasted. Sprinkle evenly over casserole.

For the Mac & Cheese

Bake in preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and the top is golden-brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Chef Lynn Crawford’s Lobster Deviled Eggs

Courtesy of Reader’s Digest Canada

Just when you thought they couldn’t make deviled eggs any better, Chef Lynn Crawford has gone and done it by adding lobster. This recipe can get a bit tedious if making large batches, but the eggs themselves are very easy to make. If you plan on serving these at your next get-together, you’ll need to plan on making them for every party from here on out. Because once you give people a taste, they’ll want more.

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs peeled and halved lengthwise

1/2 cup lobster chopped into small pieces

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp dijon mustard

2 tbsp chives finely chopped

1/2 tsp lemon juice

to taste hot sauce

to taste salt

to taste ground black pepper

Method

In a small bowl, combine egg yolks, lobster meat, mayonnaise, mustard, chives, and lemon juice; stir until smooth. Season to taste with hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Fill egg whites with yolk mixture, arrange on a platter and garnish with reserved lobster pieces. Serve immediately.

Easy Broiled Lobster

Courtesy of Rima Kleiner, MS, RD

We get that sometimes you simply want to bask in the glorious flavor that is lobster without incorporating it into a dish with a bunch of other ingredients. This recipe from the Dish on Fish has only a few elements that complement the lobster’s succulent flavor. Be sure to melt extra butter for dipping!

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) lobster tails, fresh or frozen

4 tablespoons butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon dried parsley or 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Lemon wedge, for garnish (optional)

Method

If frozen, thaw lobster overnight in the refrigerator or in a pot of cold water for 30 minutes or more. Pat dry with a paper towel. Position oven rack to middle of the oven, then preheat to broil. Line a baking sheet with foil, and place lobster tails on a baking sheet. Butterfly the tails: Using sharp kitchen shears, cut down the center of the top of the shell lengthwise, starting from the end opposite the tail fins, continuing down until you reach the tail but without cutting the tail. (Remove any veins, if there are any.) Cut through the top of the shell only (not the bottom shell). Run your finger between the meat and shell to loosen it and spread the meat open a little. Slightly push together the empty shell underneath and place the row of meat on top. Sprinkle lobster with a pinch of salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together butter, garlic, white wine, lemon juice, lemon zest, and parsley. Brush the mixture on lobster meat. Broil for 12 to 14 minutes or until lobster meat is opaque and slightly browned, or until lobster is cooked through and internal temperature reads 140 to 145 degrees F. Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon slices if desired and serve immediately.

Lobster Fried Rice

Courtesy of Executive Chef Josh Carter

Lola 42 in Boston has graced us with this wonderful lobster fried rice recipe. Fried rice is traditionally a dish designed for leftovers, but when are you ever going to have leftover lobster? This is an occasion where the pre-cooked, canned lobster meat can come into play. A tip: as with all fried rice, you’ll want to cook your rice at least a day ahead of time so that it can have time to dry out. That will allow it to soak up all the oil and other great flavors when incorporated into the mix. Making rice fresh, then trying to fry it will leave you with a wet, sloppy mess.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp sesame oil

¼ c vegetable oil

7oz lobster meat (Poached)

6oz jasmine rice (Cooked)

2 whole eggs (Scrambled)

¼ c snow peas (Chopped)

¼ c bell pepper (Diced)

¼ c Chinese broccoli (Blanched & Sliced)

2 tsp garlic (Minced)

2 tsp ginger (Minced)

1 tsp Hon dashi

2oz lite soy

2oz smoked shoyu

1 Tbsp Fresno pepper (Seeded and Thinly Sliced)

¼ c bean sprouts

1 Tbsp scallions (Sliced)

¼ C micro cilantro

1 Tbsp Korean chili threads

Method

Heat oil in a wok or large sauté pan until oil begins to smoke. Add whipped eggs and scramble until fully cooked. Add all vegetables and lobster and stir fry until vegetables begin to caramelize. Once vegetables are caramelized, add rice and Hon Dashi and cook for 1 minute. Add Smoked Shoyu and Lite Soy Sauce and cook until liquid has completely evaporated. Place fried rice on a large plate and garnish with the bean sprout, Fresno peppers, micro cilantro, and Chili Thread.

Florida Lobster Grilled Cheese

Courtesy of Cheeca Lodge & Spa

Another region known for its lobster, crab, and other great seafood is the Florida keys. This buttery, grilled delight comes from the iconic Cheeca Lodge and Spa. It’s like a lobster roll, but with cheese and key lime cilantro aioli dipping sauce! What more can you ask for?

Ingredients (Serves 4)

For the Sandwich

2 lbs cooked Florida lobster claw & knuckle meat

8 oz brie cheese

8 slices of hearty sourdough bread

4 oz Creole mustard remoulade

For the Creole Mustard Remoulade

1 cup mayo

2 tablespoons grainy or Creole mustard

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon creamed horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper optional

1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped

For the Key Lime Cilantro Aioli

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 Key lime, juice, and zest of

1 -3 drop hot pepper sauce, depending on preference

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 large clove garlic

Method

For the Creole Mustard Remoulade

Combine the mayo, mustard, garlic, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and parsley in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed (I like to let the flavors sit for a while, but you can serve it immediately).

For the Key Lime Cilantro Aioli

Combine all ingredients in a small food processor (or blender) and mix until blended.

For the Grilled Cheese

In a mixing bowl, combine cooked lobster meat and creole mustard remoulade and mix till all ingredients are incorporated. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toast the buttered sourdough bread preferably on a flat top, and then add 2 slices of brie cheese or enough to cover one slice of the bread. Add 8oz of the lobster salad on the other slice and place under the salamander/broiler until the cheese begins to soften. Place the cheese end on top of the lobster then slice in half. Use Key Lime Cilantro Aioli as a dipping sauce as needed.

Maine Lobster Ceviche

Courtesy of OLA Miami

If you’re trying to go all out and impress your dinner guest with a fancy meal, this Ceviche recipe from OLA Miami will do the trick. Lobster, like all shellfish, lends itself perfectly to create an excellent ceviche. If you’re wondering why you don’t put this dish on heat it’s because the acidity of the citrus and vinegar cooks the lobster. Hence, why this dish is served cold. If you’re a little wary and want to make sure you’re not consuming raw lobster, you can let the lobster marinate in the yellow tomato sauce for extra time. Just don’t go too long or the acids will break down the meat making it soft and spongy.

Ingredients

4 oz. of Maine lobster tail

4 oz. yellow tomato sauce

1 tsp. red onions (finely chopped)

1 tsp. green & red jalapeños (finely chopped)

2-4 yellow & red grape tomatoes (cut in halves)

2 oz. scoop of tomato sorbet

Pinch of micro cilantro

Salt to taste

Extra virgin olive oil for garnish

For Yellow Tomato Sauce

3 yellow tomatoes

4 tbsp lime juice

4 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tbsp yuzu

1 tsp ají amarillo pepper slices

1 tsp tablespoon salt

For Tomato Sorbet

1 heirloom tomato

2 tbsp simple syrup

2 tbsp moscatel vinegar

1/4 tsp spoon white pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1 garlic clove

1 tsp shallot

1 tsp Tabasco sauce

Method

For the Tomato Sauce

Chop yellow tomatoes. Add all ingredients together into a blender and puree until mixed. Pass the mixture through a fine strainer to remove any large pieces so you are just left with liquid. Then refrigerate to the desired chill.

For the Tomato Sorbet

Chop tomato, shallot, and garlic clove. Blend all ingredients together until finely pureed. Then pass the mixture through a strainer to remove any large pieces, and freeze.

For the Ceviche

Slice the lobster tail meat into thin slices and transfer the slices to a medium bowl. Add yellow tomato sauce, jalapeños, onions, and grape tomatoes to the bowl. Toss to combine and season to taste with salt. Plate ceviche, place the scoop of tomato sorbet on one of the corners of the plate, and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and garnish with micro cilantro. Serve immediately.

Lobster Roll

Courtesy of Chef Mark Tarbell

Rounding out the list of lobster recipes we have the classic lobster roll. Chef Mark Tarbell of Tarbell’s in Phoenix reached back to his New England roots to create this traditional lobster roll recipe that will knock your socks off. This recipe calls for a from-scratch aioli that, in a pinch, could be substituted with mayonnaise, but we all know scratch-made is always better. Also, add a little chives and celery, and this recipe makes a great lobster salad to eat sans bread.

Ingredients (4 Servings)

4 brioche or Challah hot dog buns

4 eggs

2 T Dijon mustard

Juice of 1/2 lemon

2 dash Cholula or Gunslinger hot sauce

Approximately 16 oz neutral-flavored Soy/Canola oil

9 ounces butter-poached lobster meat, knuckles and claws only

Salt & Pepper to taste

1/4 cup the tiny white/yellow inner leaves of celery (garnish)

Method

Combine egg, mustard, lemon juice, and hot sauce in a large bowl and blend thoroughly using a stick blender. Transfer to a regular blender. With the blender running on low, very slowly drizzle oil in until the aioli is thick with a creamy mayonnaise-like consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Butter the buns and toast in a skillet until lightly golden. Mix just enough aioli with the lobster to moisten. Mound lobster generously in the buns. Sprinkle lobster with inner leaves of celery.

