Mocktails don’t need to be dull: Celebrate NYE with spectacular non-alcoholic cocktail recipes

With increasing numbers of people choosing to forgo or cut down on alcohol, there’s a great opportunity to explore the world of mocktails. While non-alcoholic options used to be an afterthought at best at many places, now they are being crafted with love and care to show the complex flavors and interesting textures that can be achieved without alcohol.
If you’re looking for a celebratory but sober way to ring in the new year, then try out some of these spectacular mocktails, using recipes from some of the trendiest bars that incorporate luxury ingredients, carefully prepared syrups, and interesting flavor pairings.
Island Time
Served at: Dear Strangers (New York, NY)
Created by the Dear Strangers Bar Team
Ingredients:
- ¾ oz Ginger Syrup
- 2 oz Pineapple Juice
- ¾ oz Lemon Juice
- ½ oz Honey Syrup
- Club Soda
Glass: Collins
Garnish: Mint
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake hard– strain into Collins glass. Garish with mint leaf.
Golden Glow
Served at: Cosmo (New York, NY)
Ingredients:
- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
- 0.25 oz Lemon
- 0.5 oz Sapphoria Bliss Royal
- 3.5 oz Club Soda
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Fluffy Pineapple Foam, Beetroot Dust
Optional for garnish: 1.25 oz Fluffy Pineapple Foam + Beetroot Dust
Method:
Shake, Strain, Pour into a Highball & Garnish
Le Jardin
Served at: Le Jardinier (New York, NY)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz freshly squeezed cucumber juice
- 1.0 oz pineapple juice
- 0.5 oz lime juice
- Fresh mint
- Topped with Fever Tree ginger beer
Glass: Collins glass
Garnish: Fresh mint
Method:
Add a handful of fresh mint to your shaker. Pour in the fresh cucumber juice, pineapple juice, then lime juice and shake. Double strain into a Collins glass, add ice, and top with a splash of ginger beer. For the final touch, and a pop of color, garnish with more fresh mint. and enjoy.
Peter Piper
Available at NoMad London (London, United Kingdom)
Created by the NoMad London Bar Team
Ingredients:
- 6 spritzes of White Balsamic
- 0.5 oz Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Passionfruit Juice
- 0.5 oz Black pepper
- 0.75 oz Pineapple
- 1.5 oz Pineapple soda
Glass: Rocks glass
Ice: Crushed ice
Garnish: Two pineapple fronds and black pepper
Method:
Place ingredients apart from soda into a shaker with a small amount of crushed ice.
Whip shake to combine and then pour into the glass. Add soda and top with crushed ice. Garnish with two pineapple fronds and black pepper.
TLV N/A
Available at Mesiba (Williamsburg, Brooklyn)
Ingredients:
- 1oz Seedlip Garden
- 1 oz Martini Vibrante
- 2.25oz Pom juice batch
- .5oz lime juice
- .75oz sumac preserved lemon syrup
Glass: Top crushed, Bell glass
Ice: Crushed ice
Garnish: Sage + Mint Bouquet, half orange moon
Method:
Combine ingredients in tin and whip shake with crushed ice. Dump into glass
Kokomo
Available at RT60 Rooftop Bar at Hard Rock Hotel New York (New York, NY)
Created by the RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge Team
Ingredients:
- 6 oz pineapple coconut juice
- Espresso
- Mint
- Crushed Ice
Glass: Collins Glass
Garnish: Mint
Method:
Pour pineapple coconut juice over crushed ice, and top with one serving espresso. Garnish with mint.
Spice and Everything Nice
Available at: True Laurel (San Francisco, CA)
Created by Nicolas Torres, Co-Founder & Bar Director
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Seedlip Spice 94
- 1 oz Chamomile Tea
- 0.5 oz Pink Peppercorn Syrup
- 0.25 oz D’Anjou r Vinegar
- 0.03 oz Old Fashion Bitters
Glassware: Coupe
Chamomile Tea: Steep 2 cups of Chamomile Tea in 2Q of boiling water. Steep for 20 minutes, strain. Do not press.
Pink Peppercorn Syrup:
- 1 pint Pink Peppercorn
- 1 quart Syrup
Mash pink peppercorns in its own reusable ziploc bag (labeled in TB) and crush using wooden malate. Put the contents in a bag and seal with rich syrup.
Place in a bath for 3 hours at 70C