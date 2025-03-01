 Skip to main content
A rich and moody cocktail to celebrate Conclave’s Oscars nominations

If you're cheering on Ralph Fiennes for Best Actor, raise a toast

By
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.
Focus Features

It’s Oscars weekend, which is a great excuse for catching up on some widely acclaimed movies, having some friends round, and enjoying the glitz and glamor of this year’s event. We’ve shared Oscars themed cocktails and some Wicked cocktails too, but if you’re stanning hard for Ralph Fiennes and his best actor nomination, then we have a drink just for you.

Fiennes impressed everyone, it seems, with his turn in Papal drama Conclave, and he’s up for an award along with his co-star Isabella Rossellini, nominated for best supporting actress, as well as the film scoring nominations for costume, editing, music, production, and of course the all-important Best Picture.

Whiskey brand Templeton Midnight Rye have gotten in on the fun, creating a Conclave-themed cocktail which delivers the richness and intrigue of the movie with a sense of fun and drama. It’s perfect for dramatic sipping as you take in this year’s biggest awards in the movie business.

The Cardinal’s Choice

Templeton Midnight Rye

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Templeton rye whiskey – bold, complex, and commanding
  • 0.5 oz Benedictine liqueur – a monastic herbal elixir, layered and refined
  • 0.5 oz sweet vermouth – adding richness and depth
  • 2 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters – a touch of spice and mystery
  • Luxardo cherry for garnish – a final indulgent touch

Method:

Stir ingredients with ice until the drink is cloaked in chilled elegance. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass or a ceremonial coupe, then garnish with a Luxardo cherry, resting like a sealed decree. Sip slowly, let the flavors unfold, and savor the weight of tradition in every drop.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
