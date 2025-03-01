 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Show your Wicked side with these mezcal cocktails for Oscars night

Whether you're Team Galinda or Team Elphaba

By
Mezcal Union-4
Mezcal Unión

If you’re getting ready for the biggest movie awards night of the year tomorrow, we’ve already given you some Oscars-themed cocktails to try. But for those of you who are cheering on Wicked in particular, we’ve got some fun color coordinated drinks to celebrate the surprising musical smash of the year.

These drinks from Mezcal Unión come in the signature green or pink shades of Elphaba and Galinda, making use of matcha powder and Peychaud Bitters to give a colorful twist to these tasty concoctions. There’s a twist on a traditional Margarita using mezcal in place of tequila, and a take on the Clover Club which uses mezcal rather than gin. Cheers to Wicked‘s 10 Oscar nominations!

Recommended Videos

The Bad Witch

Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Mezcal Viejo
  • 0.75 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • 0.5 oz Honey Syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon Matcha Powder
  • Top with: 1 oz Fever Tree Tonic Water

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the matcha powder.
  2. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature.
  3. Fine strain into a rocks glass.
  4. Top with Fever Tree Tonic Water and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

The Good Witch

Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • .25 oz Pineapple Juice
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • .75 oz Simple Syrup
  • 1 Egg White or 1-2 Dashes Vegan Egg White Foam Alternative
  • 2 dashes Peychaud Bitters

Method:

  1. Dry Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify.
  2. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature.
  3. Strain: Fine strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.
  4. Garnish: Garnish with a dehydrated rose

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Get ready for spring with these vodka and whiskey cocktails
Cocktail recipes for when the warmer weather starts to arrive
Reyka Vodka Ginger Mint Lemonade

Spring is nearly here, and we're looking forward to brighter mornings, warmer days, and strolling outside to make the most of that fresh spring air. It's also time for spring cocktails, as we move away from the heavy, spirituous drinks of winter toward the lighter, more sparkling drinks of spring.

If you're looking for recipes that keep some of the cozy feeling of late winter but look ahead to brighter days as well, then these cocktails feature both sparkling ingredients like champagne and ginger beer, along with fresh flavors of berries and honey. Perfect for toasting the new season.
Ginger Mint Lemonade

Read more
Take your pick of recipes for National Margarita Day
How do you take yours?
TM_TraditionalMarg_2

Today is National Margarita Day, so if you needed any excuse to treat yourself to a drink this evening, then here you go. The Margarita is one of the most beloved drinks in the US, thanks to its combination of boozy tequila, sweet triple sec, and sharp lime.

The Margarita is a great template for experimentation too, with a recipe for every taste from Teremana Tequila, including a batched blood orange option so you can celebrate with friends.
Blood Orange Margarita

Read more
Dream of warmer days with these tropical-inspired cocktails
Banish the cold with these dreamy, tropical creations
Lost in Translation

While some love to embrace winter with cozy fireside drinks, other people would rather be dreaming of the sun. If you're looking to escape the winter blues, then these tropical-inspired cocktails will conjure up thoughts of warm sand, blue sea, and brighter days.
Pandan Negroni

Created by: NoMad London Bar Team

Read more