Show your Wicked side with these mezcal cocktails for Oscars night

If you’re getting ready for the biggest movie awards night of the year tomorrow, we’ve already given you some Oscars-themed cocktails to try. But for those of you who are cheering on Wicked in particular, we’ve got some fun color coordinated drinks to celebrate the surprising musical smash of the year.

These drinks from Mezcal Unión come in the signature green or pink shades of Elphaba and Galinda, making use of matcha powder and Peychaud Bitters to give a colorful twist to these tasty concoctions. There’s a twist on a traditional Margarita using mezcal in place of tequila, and a take on the Clover Club which uses mezcal rather than gin. Cheers to Wicked‘s 10 Oscar nominations!

The Bad Witch

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Mezcal Viejo

0.75 oz Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Honey Syrup

1/2 teaspoon Matcha Powder

Top with: 1 oz Fever Tree Tonic Water

Method:

Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the matcha powder. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature. Fine strain into a rocks glass. Top with Fever Tree Tonic Water and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

The Good Witch

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

.25 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

1 Egg White or 1-2 Dashes Vegan Egg White Foam Alternative

2 dashes Peychaud Bitters

Method: