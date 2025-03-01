 Skip to main content
Cheer on your favorite Oscar nominees with these themed tequila cocktails

Raise a glass to some of the best films of the year

By
Oscars banner
Oscars Banner, Hollywood kirkikis / Adobe Stock

Tomorrow sees all the glitz and the glam of the Oscars, with movie buffs lining up to cheer on their favorite nominees. If you’ll be watching the drama from home or even hosting a watch party, then show your support to your favorite nominees with these themed cocktails from Teremana Tequila.

Passionfruit Martini (Anora)

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

Glass: Martini Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.

Smoky Cinnamon Margarita (Dune: Part Two)

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

Glass: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick

Method:

Shake with ice, strain into a rocks glass over ice, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

People’s Margarita (Emilia Pérez)

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

Glass: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Pineapple

Method:

Shake with ice, strain into a salt-rimmed glass over ice, and garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.

Avo Colada (The Substance)

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

Glass: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method:

Blend all ingredients with ice until smooth, pour into a glass, and garnish with a lime wedge.

Green Eyed Bandit (Wicked)

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila
  • 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
  • 0.75 oz simple syrup
  • 1 oz fresh kale & cucumber juice (equal parts)
  • 3-4 jalapeño wheels (seeds removed)

Glass: Highball Glass

Garnish: Cucumber wheel

Method:

Muddle jalapeño in a shaker, add all other ingredients, shake with ice, and strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber wheel.

