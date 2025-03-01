Cheer on your favorite Oscar nominees with these themed tequila cocktails

Tomorrow sees all the glitz and the glam of the Oscars, with movie buffs lining up to cheer on their favorite nominees. If you’ll be watching the drama from home or even hosting a watch party, then show your support to your favorite nominees with these themed cocktails from Teremana Tequila.
Passionfruit Martini (Anora)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz passionfruit juice
- 0.5 oz lime juice
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
Glass: Martini Glass
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Method:
Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.
Smoky Cinnamon Margarita (Dune: Part Two)
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Teremana Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz lime juice
- 0.5 oz cinnamon simple syrup
- 0.5 oz mezcal (optional for extra smokiness)
Glass: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick
Method:
Shake with ice, strain into a rocks glass over ice, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
People’s Margarita (Emilia Pérez)
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz lime juice
- 0.75 oz agave syrup
- 0.5 oz orange liqueur
Glass: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Pineapple
Method:
Shake with ice, strain into a salt-rimmed glass over ice, and garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.
Avo Colada (The Substance)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila
- 0.5 oz coconut milk
- 0.5 oz pineapple juice
- 0.5 oz lime juice
- 1/4 avocado
Glass: Highball Glass
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Method:
Blend all ingredients with ice until smooth, pour into a glass, and garnish with a lime wedge.
Green Eyed Bandit (Wicked)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
- 0.75 oz simple syrup
- 1 oz fresh kale & cucumber juice (equal parts)
- 3-4 jalapeño wheels (seeds removed)
Glass: Highball Glass
Garnish: Cucumber wheel
Method:
Muddle jalapeño in a shaker, add all other ingredients, shake with ice, and strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber wheel.