Elevate your Valentine’s celebration with these classic gin cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents A Rose Story Midsummer Mimosa Clover Club

If you love a classic, sophisticated cocktail then you can’t beat gin. With flavors of juniper, herbs, citrus, and even vegetables like cucumber, there’s a gin to suit every palate and every drink.

For Valentine’s Day this year, beloved gin brand Hendrick’s has shared recipes for gin cocktails including both its classic expression and its floral Midsummer Solstice expression. The trio includes a new cocktail created by Erik Andersson, described as “a balanced and dry yet fruity and floral cocktail with hints of rose petal and citrus.”

Recommended Videos

A Rose Story

Created by Erik Andersson, Hendrick’s East Coast U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

3/4 part freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ part rose syrup or rose petal jam

1 part cranberry juice

½ part egg white or vegan alternative

Method:

Shake hard and strain into a coupe, garnish with a red rose petal. Hendrick’s is a Scottish Gin, created by Master Distiller Lesley Gracie and is infused with cucumbers and roses. This cocktail tells the story of elegant florals and balanced fruit rounded off with a dry finish.

Midsummer Mimosa

Ingredients:

1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

2 parts orange juice

Top with sparkling wine

Orange & cucumber slice to garnish

Method:

Combine Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice and orange juice in a flute, and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a cucumber, orange slice and enjoy the floral flavors of Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice.

Clover Club

Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 parts Lemon Juice

4/5 parts Raspberry Syrup

1 Egg White

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake very well and fine strain into a cocktail glass. Toast to love with this bright, refreshing and festive recipe.