 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Elevate your Valentine’s celebration with these classic gin cocktails

For a sophisticated celebration, these beloved gin cocktails will hit the spot

By
Clover Club
Hendrick’s Gin

If you love a classic, sophisticated cocktail then you can’t beat gin. With flavors of juniper, herbs, citrus, and even vegetables like cucumber, there’s a gin to suit every palate and every drink.

For Valentine’s Day this year, beloved gin brand Hendrick’s has shared recipes for gin cocktails including both its classic expression and its floral Midsummer Solstice expression. The trio includes a new cocktail created by Erik Andersson, described as “a balanced and dry yet fruity and floral cocktail with hints of rose petal and citrus.”

Recommended Videos

A Rose Story

Hendrick’s Gin

Created by Erik Andersson, Hendrick’s East Coast U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 3/4 part freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ½ part rose syrup or rose petal jam
  • 1 part cranberry juice
  • ½ part egg white or vegan alternative

Method:

Related

Shake hard and strain into a coupe, garnish with a red rose petal. Hendrick’s is a Scottish Gin, created by Master Distiller Lesley Gracie and is infused with cucumbers and roses. This cocktail tells the story of elegant florals and balanced fruit rounded off with a dry finish.

Midsummer Mimosa

Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

Method:

Combine Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice and orange juice in a flute, and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a cucumber, orange slice and enjoy the floral flavors of Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice.

Clover Club

Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1 parts Lemon Juice
  • 4/5 parts Raspberry Syrup
  • 1 Egg White

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake very well and fine strain into a cocktail glass. Toast to love with this bright, refreshing and festive recipe.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Arabica coffee shortages may make your morning breakfast pricier in 2025
Eggs aren't the only breakfast item with rising prices
Coffee liqueur in a glass with coffee beans

Recent news stories have highlighted the rising cost of eggs due to the bird flu, but another critical problem is emerging. Last week, Arabica coffee prices closed at a record of $4.04 per pound and are expected to rise higher this week. This rise is up 26% since the fourth quarter of 2024, when prices remained around $3.20 per pound. Recent reports of a dry, hot weather system forming over Brazil's coffee areas are contributing to new price peaks, as farmers in the world's top coffee-growing regions are reluctant to sell. Brazil produces over half of the world's Arabica coffee beans, posing a serious problem for coffee drinkers around the world.

Experts such as Bank of America's analysts have warned consumers about the growing shortage of Arabica coffee beans, preparing them to brace for retail coffee prices to rise. Analysts note that the outlook for coffee crops in Brazil is quite uncertain, especially given the potential for unfavorable weather conditions in upcoming months. Dry El Nino weather and low rainfall in Brazil have damaged coffee trees during an essential stage of coffee growing. Weather reports also indicate Brazil has faced the driest weather conditions since 1981, worsening the Arabica coffee outlook.

Read more
Enhance your best tequilas with these classic Margarita recipes
Try out the beloved margarita, three ways
Tommy's Margarita and Cantera Negra Tequila

Of all the tequila cocktails to be found in your local bar, the Margarita is the most universally beloved. The combination of tequila, lime, and triple sec is a classic that is both easy to drink and a great way to show off the nuances of your favorite tequila.

But if you fancy upping your margarita game a bit, then you can look into specialty recipes which tweak the base of the drink to match the particular qualities of the spirit you're using. We've got a trio of margarita recipe recommendations from Cantera Negra Tequila, making use of both the silver and reposado expressions.
Tommy’s Margarita

Read more
What bird flu means for your eggs, chicken, and dairy: What you need to know
Discover all the essential information
Eggs in a pan

Protein-packed ingredients like lean chicken and hearty eggs are likely an important part of your diet, whether you're looking for a way to fuel yourself through a day of work or power up for a workout routine. And, if you've been paying attention, you've probably heard about bird flu — but what does it mean for your daily meals?

A recent surge in avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has occurred. Wild aquatic birds are the typical hosts of this virus, but it is now impacting both bird populations like chickens and dairy cattle across multiple states. This development has raised concerns among health officials and consumers who regularly purchase food items such as eggs and some dairy products.

Read more