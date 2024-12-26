 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Throw an elegant holiday party with these gin cocktails

Add a touch of class to any occasion with these drinks

By
elegant gin holiday cocktails cocktail withpeople 4 hendrick s festivus fizz
Hendrick’s Gin

Key to incredible holiday party cocktails is creating drinks which not only taste good, but which look festive and spectacular too. That can involve all sorts of bartending magic like the use of a smoker, dry ice, fancy presentations, or spectacular garnishes and special ingredients like color-changing spirits or something with a bit of sparkle to it. However, beautiful drinks are also something that you can create at home using relatively simple ingredients, but prepared with care.

These recipes from Hendrick’s Gin demonstrate just how to achieve that, with the use of simple but effective seasonal garnishes like rosemary, pomegranate seeds, and a cucumber wheel. These classy presentations take these ingredients and make full use of the glass, contrasting garnishes sprinkled throughout a drink with those that sit on the rim of a glass and those which protrude from it. Just like interior design, making a drink look good is all about the use of contrast, with contrasting heights, colors, and textures all playing a role.

Recommended Videos

This shows that you don’t need an elaborate home bar full of rare ingredients to make stunning drinks — you just need to choose your ingredients and flavors carefully, and then to pay attention to your garnishes for an impressive effect. I’ll be taking notes for making some gorgeous drinks for my own holiday parties.

Related

Hendrick’s Wintertide Spritz

Hendrick’s Gin

Created by Hendrick’s National U.S. Ambassador, Vance Henderson

Ingredients:

  • 1½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 3 parts Elderflower Tonic
  • Splash of Sparkling Wine
  • Rosemary Sprig, Pomegranate Seeds, & Cucumber Wheel to garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients in a wine glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with a rosemary sprig, pomegranate seeds, and a cucumber wheel. The rose and cucumber essences of Hendrick’s blend beautifully with the elderflower and rosemary.

Hendrick’s Got Apricaught

Hendrick’s Gin

Created by Hendrick’s East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

  • 1½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1/2 part Blanc Vermouth
  • 1/2 part Apricot Liqueur
  • 2 Dash Angostura Bitters
  • Orange Twist, Grated Nutmeg & Star Anise to Garnish

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a rocks glass over ice. Stir well and garnish with an orange twist, star anise and grated nutmeg for a delightfully unique holiday refreshment.

Hendrick’s Festivus Fizz

Hendrick’s Gin

Created by Hendrick’s National U.S. Ambassador, Vance Henderson

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 3/4 part Fresh Lime
  • 1 part Pink Grapefruit Syrup
  • 1 dash Cardamom Bitters
  • Top with Sparkling Wine
  • Rosemary Sprig, Cucumber Slices, & Cranberries to Garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients (minus sparkling wine) in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprigs, cucumber slices and cranberries. The fresh fruit flavors coupled with sparkling wine will have your tastebuds dancing.

Hendrick’s Midsummer Mimosa

Hendrick’s Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice
  • 2 parts Orange Juice
  • Top with Sparkling Wine
  • Orange & Cucumber Slice to Garnish

Method:

Combine Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice and orange juice in a flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a cucumber and orange slice to transport to a Midsummer’s Day with a refreshing beverage in hand.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Toast to the season with these holiday bourbon cocktails
Celebrate the holidays with these tasty bourbon cocktails
Whisky, whiskey, bourbon or cognac with ice cudes on black stone table and wood background

Winter is the season for sitting by the fire, for cozy sweaters and wool mittens, for the festive holiday time -- and also for bourbon. This sweet, spicy, fruity take on whiskey is the ideal winter spirit, with its robust and warming flavors that are the ideal match for seasonal tastes like apple cider, sweet cherry, maple syrup, and cranberry.

That makes winter the perfect time to try out classic bourbon cocktails like the Old Fashioned, the Paper Plane, the Boulevardier, and more. And, of course, plenty of people like to enjoy their bourbon neat or simply over ice. But if you're looking to expand your cocktail-making skills and try something new, then you might want to consider some holiday bourbon cocktails as well.

Read more
How to make eggnog and mix into 6 cocktail recipes
A guide on how to mix and enjoy this holiday classic
Homemade eggnog

With the holiday season upon us, now is the time for cozy festive drinks like eggnog. While most of my experiences with this drink have been slightly underwhelming, using pre-made eggnog from the store, the experience of occasionally enjoying fresh homemade nog has changed my mind about this completely. In my experience it's well worth it make your own at home, and once you have it ready you can mix eggnog into cocktails for yourself and your guests. If you haven't made it before, don't worry -- it's easy to do at home and requires common ingredients you'll find in any store.

According to Tyson Buhler of the renowned bar Death & Co, you can make your eggnog even more memorable by aging it: "If you have the patience and refrigerator space, let this nog age for a few months, and the flavor and texture will change drastically over time."

Read more
Toast the year’s end with these luxury tequila cocktails
Elevate your NYE with these classic cocktails
luxury tequlia cocktails dsc00276 1

While some end of year cocktails are bubbly, or moody,  or sparkly, there's always a place for a classic: a well made drink, in a traditional formulation, using high quality ingredients. If that's your jam, then these classic tequila cocktails may be of interest -- elevated through the use of high quality tequila.

These recipes from Flecha Azul Tequila show off the qualities of the blanco, reposado, and añejo varieties respectively, playing off the different flavors from light and delicate to aged and oaky by matching them with different classic cocktails. There's a take on the ever popular margarita, with extra spice to warm you through the cold winter nights, a variation on the Negroni which uses aged tequila in place of the gin, and an Old Fashioned riff which swaps in intense añejo tequila for the whiskey to give a new twist on the beloved drink.
Flecha Spicy Margarita

Read more