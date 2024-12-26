Throw an elegant holiday party with these gin cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hendrick’s Wintertide Spritz Hendrick’s Got Apricaught Hendrick’s Festivus Fizz Hendrick’s Midsummer Mimosa

Key to incredible holiday party cocktails is creating drinks which not only taste good, but which look festive and spectacular too. That can involve all sorts of bartending magic like the use of a smoker, dry ice, fancy presentations, or spectacular garnishes and special ingredients like color-changing spirits or something with a bit of sparkle to it. However, beautiful drinks are also something that you can create at home using relatively simple ingredients, but prepared with care.

These recipes from Hendrick’s Gin demonstrate just how to achieve that, with the use of simple but effective seasonal garnishes like rosemary, pomegranate seeds, and a cucumber wheel. These classy presentations take these ingredients and make full use of the glass, contrasting garnishes sprinkled throughout a drink with those that sit on the rim of a glass and those which protrude from it. Just like interior design, making a drink look good is all about the use of contrast, with contrasting heights, colors, and textures all playing a role.

This shows that you don’t need an elaborate home bar full of rare ingredients to make stunning drinks — you just need to choose your ingredients and flavors carefully, and then to pay attention to your garnishes for an impressive effect. I’ll be taking notes for making some gorgeous drinks for my own holiday parties.

Hendrick’s Wintertide Spritz

Created by Hendrick’s National U.S. Ambassador, Vance Henderson

Ingredients:

1½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

3 parts Elderflower Tonic

Splash of Sparkling Wine

Rosemary Sprig, Pomegranate Seeds, & Cucumber Wheel to garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients in a wine glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with a rosemary sprig, pomegranate seeds, and a cucumber wheel. The rose and cucumber essences of Hendrick’s blend beautifully with the elderflower and rosemary.

Hendrick’s Got Apricaught

Created by Hendrick’s East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

1½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

1/2 part Blanc Vermouth

1/2 part Apricot Liqueur

2 Dash Angostura Bitters

Orange Twist, Grated Nutmeg & Star Anise to Garnish

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a rocks glass over ice. Stir well and garnish with an orange twist, star anise and grated nutmeg for a delightfully unique holiday refreshment.

Hendrick’s Festivus Fizz

Created by Hendrick’s National U.S. Ambassador, Vance Henderson

Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

3/4 part Fresh Lime

1 part Pink Grapefruit Syrup

1 dash Cardamom Bitters

Top with Sparkling Wine

Rosemary Sprig, Cucumber Slices, & Cranberries to Garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients (minus sparkling wine) in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprigs, cucumber slices and cranberries. The fresh fruit flavors coupled with sparkling wine will have your tastebuds dancing.

Hendrick’s Midsummer Mimosa

Ingredients:

1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

2 parts Orange Juice

Top with Sparkling Wine

Orange & Cucumber Slice to Garnish

Method:

Combine Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice and orange juice in a flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a cucumber and orange slice to transport to a Midsummer’s Day with a refreshing beverage in hand.