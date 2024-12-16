These cocktails from Tequila Cazadores look as good as they taste

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hot Chai Spice Hot Apple & Orange Toddy Santa’s Helper Cranberry Smash

Part of the fun of the holiday is putting together elaborate spreads, including drinks which aren’t only tasty, but look good too. These cocktails from Tequila Cazadores are here to fit that bill. They have tasty holiday flavors like chai, blood orange, blueberry, and nutmeg, but they don’t just taste good — they look gorgeous as well. These Instagram-worthy drinks are ready to wow your guests with their flavors and their fancy looks.

Hot Chai Spice

Ingredients:

1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Añejo

½ oz. Blood Orange Puree

1 oz. Agave Nectar

4 oz. Hot Chai Tea

3 Whole Cloves

Whipped Cream

Cinnamon powder

Orange peel

Method:

In a coffee mug, combine all the ingredients and top with whipped cream, cinnamon powder and orange peel. Serve hot.

Hot Apple & Orange Toddy

Ingredients:

1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

1 oz. Blood Orange Puree

½ oz. Ginger Puree

1 package of Apple Cider

2 Star Nice

5 oz. hot water

Method:

In a mug combine apple cider, hot water, blood orange puree and mix well, add the rest of the ingredients and serve. Garnish with orange peel.

Santa’s Helper

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado

¾ oz. Agave Syrup

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

6 Blueberries, muddled

Top with Ginger Beer

Dash of Nutmeg

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients except ginger beer. Add ice and shake vigorously. Serve in a wine glass over ice, top with ginger beer, and garnish with a lemon twist.

Cranberry Smash

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco

½ oz. Disaronno

1 oz. Cranberry Puree

1 sprig of Fresh Mint

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice and shake vigorously. Serve over ice, and garnish with a lime twist and cranberry.