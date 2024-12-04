These classy cocktails capture the viral snow globe cocktail trend

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cointreau Snowflake Margarita Belle de Brillet Pear-fect Spritz St-Rémy Signature French Alexander METAXA Christmas Spritz The Rémedy

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve likely seen the viral snow globe cocktail trend that’s everywhere as people create fun and playful drinks for the winter. The idea is to take your drinks glass and make it into a beautiful snow globe, featuring attractive garnishes like cranberries, rosemary, or even inedible items like little toy snowmen.

That’s a cute trend, but if you’re looking for a classy take on the idea then you might want to try these snow globe cocktails. They keep the fun of the snow globe but in a more adult way, bringing in high quality spirits and more subtle garnishes so you can celebrate the season in style.

Cointreau Snowflake Margarita

Ingredients:

0.25 oz Cinnamon syrup

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Fresh Passion fruit

1.5 oz Tequila

Method:

Rim the glass with some regular salt

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker and add ice

Shake until well chilled

Strain into a coupette glass

Garnish with an orange twist

Belle de Brillet Pear-fect Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belle de Brillet

2 oz Soda water

3 oz Dry Prosecco

1 squeeze of a lemon wedge

Method:

In a large wine glass filled with ice cubes, pour the ingredients

Stir and garnish with a lemon wheel

St-Rémy Signature French Alexander

Ingredients:

1.5 oz St-Rémy Signature

0.7 oz Thick Cream

0.5 oz Cacao Cream

0.3 oz Simple Syrup

Pinch of Nutmeg

Method:

Pour all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake

Fine strain into a coupe glass

Garnish with grated nutmeg and serve

METAXA Christmas Spritz

Ingredients:

1.4 oz METAXA 7 Stars

0.7 oz Reduced Apple Juice

0.3 oz Vanilla Syrup

2 oz Prosecco

Method:

Fill the glass with ice

Pour METAXA 7 Stars, reduced apple juice and vanilla syrup

Top with prosecco

Garnish with orange zest and blueberries

The Rémedy

Ingredients:

1⅓ oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

⅔ oz Lime Juice or Verjuice

⅓ oz Honey Syrup

Ginger

Method:

Pour Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Verjuice, Honey syrup and Ginger syrup into a shaker.

Top up with ice and shake vigorously.

Strain twice into an Old Fashioned glass filled with ice.

Put a slice of ginger on top.