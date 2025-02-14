Don’t fret, we’ve got Valentine’s Day cocktails made easy

With so many options for elaborate and beautiful Valentine’s Day drinks, we’ll forgive you if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed. If you’re looking for a simple, classy option to celebrate tonight then there is always the classic standby: a nice bottle of Champagne or other sparkling wine. However, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, then you can make delicious twists on classic drinks like a martini or hot chocolate. Starting with a drink you know you like makes it easier to experiment, so try out these recipes as a basis for your own drinks.
Bouquet of Flowers
Ingredients:
- 1 ounce Thatcher’s Organic Hibiscus Liqueur
- 1 ounce Thatcher’s Organic Elderflower Liqueur
- .5 ounces Licor 43
- 1 ounce cranberry juice
- .5 ounces lemon juice
- 2 ounces champagne
- Ice
- Orange twist, garnish
Method:
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add Thatcher’s Organic Hibiscus Liqueur, Thatcher’s Organic Elderflower Liqueur, Licor 43, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.
- Shake the ingredients well for about 10-15 seconds to chill.
- Strain into a chilled champagne flute or coupe glass.
- Top with champagne.
Tequila Martini
Ingredients:
- 1.5 ounces Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco
- .75 ounce vermouth
- Half a lemon, freshly squeezed
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Lemon twist for garnish
Method:
- Add tequila, vermouth, lemon juice and bitters into a shaker
- Fill shaker with ice, then shake vigorously for 30 seconds
- Double strain and pour into a martini glass
- Garnish with lemon twist
Hazelnut Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Thatcher’s Organic Small Batch Vodka
- 5 ounces whole milk
- .5 ounces unsweetened cocoa powder
- .5 ounces hazelnut syrup
- 1 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips
Method:
- Heat milk, cocoa powder, and sugar in a small saucepan while stirring frequently until warm.
- Add chocolate chips and stir vigorously.
- Turn off the heat and add Thatcher’s Organic Small Batch Vodka and hazelnut syrup.
- Pour into a mug and serve.