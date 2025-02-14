 Skip to main content
Don’t fret, we’ve got Valentine’s Day cocktails made easy

No need to panic, there's still time to whip up some delicious drinks

By
Hazelnut Hot Chocolate
Thatcher’s Organic Artisan Spirits

With so many options for elaborate and beautiful Valentine’s Day drinks, we’ll forgive you if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed. If you’re looking for a simple, classy option to celebrate tonight then there is always the classic standby: a nice bottle of Champagne or other sparkling wine. However, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, then you can make delicious twists on classic drinks like a martini or hot chocolate. Starting with a drink you know you like makes it easier to experiment, so try out these recipes as a basis for your own drinks.

Bouquet of Flowers

Thatcher’s Organic Artisan Spirits

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Thatcher’s Organic Hibiscus Liqueur
  • 1 ounce Thatcher’s Organic Elderflower Liqueur
  • .5 ounces Licor 43
  • 1 ounce cranberry juice
  • .5 ounces lemon juice
  • 2 ounces champagne
  • Ice
  • Orange twist, garnish

Method:

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Add Thatcher’s Organic Hibiscus Liqueur, Thatcher’s Organic Elderflower Liqueur, Licor 43, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.
  3. Shake the ingredients well for about 10-15 seconds to chill.
  4. Strain into a chilled champagne flute or coupe glass.
  5. Top with champagne.
Tequila Martini

Tres Agaves Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 ounces Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco
  • .75 ounce vermouth
  • Half a lemon, freshly squeezed
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • Lemon twist for garnish

Method:

  1. Add tequila, vermouth, lemon juice and bitters into a shaker
  2. Fill shaker with ice, then shake vigorously for 30 seconds
  3. Double strain and pour into a martini glass
  4. Garnish with lemon twist

Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

Thatcher’s Organic Artisan Spirits

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Heat milk, cocoa powder, and sugar in a small saucepan while stirring frequently until warm.
  2. Add chocolate chips and stir vigorously.
  3. Turn off the heat and add Thatcher’s Organic Small Batch Vodka and hazelnut syrup.
  4. Pour into a mug and serve.

Set out to impress with these classy Valentine’s Day cocktails
Raise a glass with these romantic drink options
Valentine's Day heart decorations.

With February already arrived, now is the time to start thinking about your Valentine's Day celebrations. If you're planning to spend a day with a special someone, or if you'd rather have a fun evening with friends, then in any case some special drinks are always welcome. These classic and classy cocktail options have tried and tested flavors but a little twist of something special to celebrate the occasion.
Bruichladdich’s ‘Not Your Classic’ Manhattan

Ingredients:

Read more
Get ready for Game Day with these tequila cocktails
Sip on these Big Game-themed cocktails
Teremana Tequila

The Super Bowl is approaching, and whichever team you're cheering for, it's a great excuse for a fun party and some themed cocktails. If you're hosting a big bash then you might want to consider making batched cocktails so you can serve lots of people at once, but if you would rather put out personalized drinks then you can really get into the spirit with these topical drinks recipes. They use Teremana Tequila as a base and incorporate favorite flavors like Aperol, honey, aan blackberry to add some zazz to your party.
KC Ice Water Cocktail

Ingredients:

Read more
An expert’s top tip for the best batched cocktail for your game day party
This easy and delicious cocktail can be made ahead of time
Duckworth’s

If you're wondering what cocktail you can make for your game day party and looking for something special, then Ron Oleksa, Corporate Beverage Director for The Cellar, Link & Pin, and Duckworth’s in Charlotte, NC, recommends the French 75: “One of the best cocktails to batch for your Super Bowl party is the French 75. This classic cocktail has been seeing an immense increase in popularity lately in bars around the country, and it’s easily one of the most adaptable cocktails around. Its refreshing, fruit-forward spritz has always made it a cocktail that screams to be enjoyed on Sunday with friends."

He suggests pre-batching the key ingredients, and varying the recipe to suit your tastes: "You need only to premix the Lemon, Sugar and Gin. From there you can add whatever you feel like. Strawberries, Mint, Cucumber or Elderflower are all excellent choices. You can also swap the Gin for Vodka, Cognac or Bourbon. When it comes time to serve, a simple pour of equal parts mix with your favorite sparkling and ‘Voila!’ you have a celebratory party cocktail that is ready in seconds.”
Classic French 75 recipe
Batched for 8-10 servings

Read more