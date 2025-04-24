 Skip to main content
Get ready for summer with these quick and easy tequila cocktails

By
Tequila is one of those ever-popular spirits for warm weather, and though some of the most popular tequila cocktails can be a little complicated, there are also ways to make simple and delicious tequila drinks in a snap. If you’re hosting friends for a casual backyard event, we’ve got a selection of simple cocktails from Teremana Tequila that are easy to make and sure to please.

Mana Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 2 oz Fresh Lemonade
  • 2 oz Soda Water
  • ¼ oz Grenadine

Method:

Combine Teremana, Lemonade & Soda Water in a highball glass over ice. Top with grenadine and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Mana Paloma

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • ¾ oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • Top w/ Club Soda
  • Pinch of Salt

Method:

Combine ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Gently stir, then garnish with a lime wheel or grapefruit peel.

Ranch Water

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco
  • Juice of ½ a Lime
  • Top w/ Mineral Water

Method:

Build in a highball glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

The People’s Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • ¾ oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Agave Nectar
  • 1 oz Pineapple Juice (to taste)

Method:

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

Bae Breeze

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco
  • 1 ½ oz Pineapple Juice
  • 1 ½ oz Mango Nectar

Method:

Build in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wheel & pineapple leaves.

Teremana Two Step

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz Tonic Water
  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters
  • 1 Grapefruit Wedge (squeeze & discard)

Method:

Build in a rocks glass. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.

Teremana Lemonade

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco
  • Top with Lemonade
  • Squeeze of Lime
  • Pinch of Salt

Method:

Build over ice in a tall rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon or lime wheel.

