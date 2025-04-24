Get ready for summer with these quick and easy tequila cocktails

Tequila is one of those ever-popular spirits for warm weather, and though some of the most popular tequila cocktails can be a little complicated, there are also ways to make simple and delicious tequila drinks in a snap. If you’re hosting friends for a casual backyard event, we’ve got a selection of simple cocktails from Teremana Tequila that are easy to make and sure to please.
Mana Spritz
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Teremana Blanco
- 2 oz Fresh Lemonade
- 2 oz Soda Water
- ¼ oz Grenadine
Method:
Combine Teremana, Lemonade & Soda Water in a highball glass over ice. Top with grenadine and garnish with a lemon wheel.
Mana Paloma
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Teremana Blanco
- 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
- ¾ oz Lime Juice
- ½ oz Simple Syrup
- Top w/ Club Soda
- Pinch of Salt
Method:
Combine ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Gently stir, then garnish with a lime wheel or grapefruit peel.
Ranch Water
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco
- Juice of ½ a Lime
- Top w/ Mineral Water
Method:
Build in a highball glass and garnish with a lime wedge.
The People’s Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Teremana Blanco
- ¾ oz Lime Juice
- ½ oz Agave Nectar
- 1 oz Pineapple Juice (to taste)
Method:
Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).
Bae Breeze
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco
- 1 ½ oz Pineapple Juice
- 1 ½ oz Mango Nectar
Method:
Build in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wheel & pineapple leaves.
Teremana Two Step
Ingredients:
- 4 oz Tonic Water
- 2 oz Teremana Blanco
- 2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters
- 1 Grapefruit Wedge (squeeze & discard)
Method:
Build in a rocks glass. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.
Teremana Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco
- Top with Lemonade
- Squeeze of Lime
- Pinch of Salt
Method:
Build over ice in a tall rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon or lime wheel.