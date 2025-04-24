Get ready for summer with these quick and easy tequila cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mana Spritz Mana Paloma Ranch Water The People’s Margarita Bae Breeze Teremana Two Step Teremana Lemonade

Tequila is one of those ever-popular spirits for warm weather, and though some of the most popular tequila cocktails can be a little complicated, there are also ways to make simple and delicious tequila drinks in a snap. If you’re hosting friends for a casual backyard event, we’ve got a selection of simple cocktails from Teremana Tequila that are easy to make and sure to please.

Mana Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Blanco

2 oz Fresh Lemonade

2 oz Soda Water

¼ oz Grenadine

Method:

Combine Teremana, Lemonade & Soda Water in a highball glass over ice. Top with grenadine and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Mana Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Blanco

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

Top w/ Club Soda

Pinch of Salt

Method:

Combine ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Gently stir, then garnish with a lime wheel or grapefruit peel.

Ranch Water

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco

Juice of ½ a Lime

Top w/ Mineral Water

Method:

Build in a highball glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

The People’s Margarita



Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Blanco

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Pineapple Juice (to taste)

Method:

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

Bae Breeze

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco

1 ½ oz Pineapple Juice

1 ½ oz Mango Nectar

Method:

Build in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wheel & pineapple leaves.

Teremana Two Step

Ingredients:



4 oz Tonic Water

2 oz Teremana Blanco

2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

1 Grapefruit Wedge (squeeze & discard)

Method:

Build in a rocks glass. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.

Teremana Lemonade



Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco

Top with Lemonade

Squeeze of Lime

Pinch of Salt

Method:

Build over ice in a tall rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon or lime wheel.