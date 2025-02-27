 Skip to main content
Tired of sweet drinks? Get on the savory cocktail train with these gin recipes

Savory flavors take center stage in these unusual recipes

By
Hendrick's scales with Teatime Martini Glasses
Hendrick's gin is a favorite for martini lovers. Hendrick's gin

We’re all in on the trend of savory cocktails for spring, embracing the use of vegetables, herbs, and spices for the upcoming season. And as a big fan of both savory drinks and gin, I’m all in favor of using a savory-led gin like Hendrick’s, with its cucumber flavors, to create these vegetal delights.

Pepper Snapper

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 0.25 part manzanilla sherry
  • 0.25 Solerno Blood Orange
  • 2 part fresh yellow bell pepper juice
  • 0.5 part lemon juice
  • 0.25 part agave nectar
  • 2 dashes of Valentina Hot Sauce pinch salt

Method:

Combine all ingredients and lightly toss back and forth. Pour all over ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with thin pepper strips, a cucumber spear, fresh herbs and a twist of black pepper on top. Delight in Hendrick’s, where the signature blend of rose and cucumber intertwine with vibrant blood orange, bell pepper and agave nectar for a curious cocktail experience.

Celery Snapper Smash

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1 part fresh celery juice
  • 1 full preserved lemon
  • 2 part fresh yellow bell pepper juice
  • 0.75 part lemongrass simple syrup
  • 2 or 3 sprigs of cilantro

Method:

In a shaker tin, add all ingredients and muddle along with 2 or 3 sprigs of cilantro. Shake all ingredients and fine strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a small celery heart, 3 cucumber wheels and relish the bright, savory notes that balance with the harmony of Hendrick’s botanicals.

Apres Tea

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 0.25 part Drambuie
  • 2 part turmeric tea
  • 0.5 part honey syrup
  • 0.5 part lemon juice

Method:

This can be served both hot and cold, both options allow the sweet soothing honey and turmeric to intertwine with Hendrick’s botanicals. For cold, shake all ingredients and double strain into a tea cup. Garnish with a cucumber and fennel frond. For hot, prepare tea and add to other ingredients in a teacup.

