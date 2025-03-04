 Skip to main content
Celebrate Mardi Gras with these colorful cocktails

Get your beads and your masks ready

By
A large Mardi Gras mask on a balcony railing.
Today is Mardi Gras, the yearly New Orleans tradition that’s a great excuse to celebrate and throw a fun party and mix up some special celebratory drinks, no matter where you live. And as one of the biggest markers of Mardi Gras celebrations are bright and joyful colors, like the bright purple Mardi Gras cocktail we shared previously, you should be prepared to get colorful with your creations.  But purple isn’t the only option for fun and colorful carnival drinks, as we’ve also got two more rum cocktails for you to try.

These cocktails use rum straight from Louisiana, from the brand Oxbow Rum Distillery, including a twist on the classic daiquiri which uses colorful sprinkles for decoration and a banana-infused take on the Manhattan, inspired by New Orleans’ beloved Bananas Foster dessert.

Shaken Mardi Gras Daiquiri

Oxbow Rum Distillery

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz False River Spiced Rum
  • 1 oz Evaporated Milk
  • 0.75 oz Creole Orgeat
  • 0.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup
  • 0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • ½ tsp Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 Dash Chicory Pecan Bitters
  • Green, Yellow & Purple Sprinkles (for garnish)

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until combined.
  2. Strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with festive sprinkles for a true Mardi Gras touch.

Bananas Foster Manhattan

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Oxbow Estate Barrel-Aged Rum
  • 1 oz Crème de Banana
  • 0.5 oz Salted Caramel Syrup
  • 12 Dashes Tiki Bitters
  • 4 Dashes Chicory Pecan Bitters
  • Dried Banana & Fresh Mint (for garnish)

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled.
  2. Strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with dried banana and a sprig of fresh mint.

