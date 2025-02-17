This stunning purple cocktail is Mardi Gras in a glass

Ahead of Mardi Gras next month, you can start planning out your celebratory drinks – or even just treat yourself early.

We’ve got a recipe using a stunning purple vodka from Sugarfield Spirits that is colored using butterfly pea flowers, a traditional East Asian ingredient used in some Japanese cocktails. It gives a striking natural hue that’s perfect for Mardi Gras season.

“I got the idea to start Sugarfield Spirits during a visit to a family-owned distillery in Oregon devoted to bottling an expression of Pacific Northwest fruit,” said Thomas Soltau, founder of Sugarfield Spirits. “I was inspired to see what I could do with the agricultural products in Louisiana. My background in chemistry and as a neonatologist equipped me with the skills to test how to use local fruits to make delicious spirits. I worked through the LSU business incubator to create the business and hosted the Grand Opening in January 2020. Besides the purple vodka we are proud to make Louisiana rum as it is made with one of the largest products grown in the area. We are blessed with an abundance of sugarcane products from raw cane juice to raw cane sugar to blackstrap molasses. Using these natural ingredients to craft creative styles of rum is my passion.”

Mardi Gras Gimlet

Ingredients:

2.5 Oz Sugarfield Spirits Butterfly Pea Flower Vodka

0.75 Oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Oz Simple Syrup

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add Sugarfield Spirits Butterfly Pea Flower Vodka and freshly squeezed lime juice. Add ice and shake well to chill. Double strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with edible gold flakes. Mardi Gras in a glass!