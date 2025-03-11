 Skip to main content
Celebrate all things Irish with this creamy mint rum cocktail

A creamy, indulgent sweet treat cocktail

By
Bushwacker Shamrock Cocktail
Bushwacker Spirits

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, you’ll find lots of bars stocking up on the Guinness and the Irish whiskeys — but there are other options out there for a celebration. If you’re looking for something sweet, delicious, and dessert-like, then you can turn to a different sort of drink for your party, like this milkshake-inspired offering which would make a fun after-dinner drink for those with an enthusiastic sweet tooth and a love of all things rich, smooth, and creamy.

The cocktail comes from Bushwacker Spirits, and makes use of the brand’s Rum Cream. It’s an easy cocktail to make, blending together the rum cream with mint chocolate chip ice cream for creamy, minty flavors — and of course to be sufficiently celebratory for all things Irish, it also adds a few drops of green food coloring for a fun hue.

The advice is to garnish this with chocolate syrup, so think of it like an indulgent, boozy ice cream sundae. Throw some whipped cream on top and garnish with gratings of dark chocolate, or add nuts for a little crunch. The point is to create something fun, sweet, minty, and above all pleasurable to drink,

Bushwacker Shamrock Cream Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz Bushwacker Rum Cream
  • 2 scoops mint chocolate chip ice cream
  • A few drops of green food coloring
  • Chocolate syrup (for garnish)

Method:

  1. Blend Bushwacker Rum Cream, ice cream, and green food coloring until smooth.
  2. Drizzle chocolate syrup inside a glass for a festive swirl.
  3. Pour, top with whipped cream (optional), and enjoy!

