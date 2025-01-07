 Skip to main content
Florida’s Bushwacker Spirits is offering shares of the company to the public

Bushwacker Spirits is offering drinkers a chance to join the team

By
The Bushwacker Cocktail is a ready to drink beach-themed popular on Florida's gulf coast. Bushwacker Spirits

Have you ever wanted to own an alcohol brand? Or, at the very least, a piece of one? Well, thanks to the folks at Florida’s Bushwacker Spirits (makers of an award-winning rum-based ready-to-drink cocktail), you can. That is if you’re willing to fork over some of your hard-earned cash to buy some stock in it.

Buying part of Bushwacker Spirits

Launched in 2020, the brand is well-known for its ready-to-drink bottled Bushwacker cocktail (also known as “Beach in a Bottle Bushwacker”). Popular on the beaches of Florida, the brand is offering anyone who loves booze (or wants to invest in a boozy brand) the ability to become part owner. Just like the Green Bay Packers, Bushwacker is offering shares of the company to the public.

“The Bushwacker Cocktail has always been more than just a drink; it’s a feeling, a community,” Michael Smith, CEO of Bushwacker Spirits, said in a press release. “Heck, there’s even songs written about it. Now, we’re giving this amazing community the opportunity to own a piece of that feeling, to become owners of the company. The Bushwacker Cocktail has been around for almost 50 years throughout the Gulf Coast and Virgin Islands,” said Smith. “We are just happy to be a small part of its long history and be able to share in this journey with everyone.”

The stock offering is available for any investor. Shareholders receive exclusive benefits, including behind-the-scenes experiences and the opportunity to meet with the company’s leadership one-on-one. Who wouldn’t want to own part of a country that’s all about beach days and good vibes?

How can I become a shareholder?

If you want to become a shareholder of Bushwacker Spirits, you can visit this website to learn more about the stock offering and what it entails.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
