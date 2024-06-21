Make it a ready-to-drink summer

When summer rolls around, sometimes we love a fresh, flavorful cocktail as we wind down the day. But often, we just don’t have the time to stop at the store and grab fresh herbs, freshly squeezed juice, and other ingredients before making a second stop at the liquor store to grab a few bottles of booze. That’s where ready-to-drink cocktails (or RTDs) come in.

What’s a ready-to-drink cocktail?

In the simplest terms, a ready-to-drink cocktail is exactly as it seems. RTDs are single-serve, pre-packaged, pre-mixed cocktails. You crack open a bottle or a can and everything is already in there. If you’re getting a legit ready-to-drink cocktail, it will have a base of vodka, whiskey, or whatever spirit is in the cocktail and the other ingredients in your favorite drinks. Whatever cocktail you enjoy, there’s like a ready-to-drink cocktail version waiting for you to discover. Old Fashioneds, Mojitos, Margaritas, Moscow Mules, there’s an RTD version of it made by someone.

Just be aware that not all RTDS are the same. Some are literally a cocktail in a can with the same ABV (and ingredients) as your favorite cocktail. These are around 20-30% ABV. Others are a lower-ABV, much more sessionable version of the drink. Think of these more like your favorite double IPA. They clock in at around 7-10% ABV (and beyond).

The freshest ready-to-drink cocktails to enjoy this summer

Now that you learned a little bit about ready-to-drink cocktails, it’s time to find your new summer go-to’s. Fear not; we aren’t going to make you find them on your own. We did the work for you. We picked some of the best, freshest RTDs to enjoy this summer. To keep it fair, we gave you a mix of classic high-ABV choices and low-ABV crushers. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Sagamore Spirit Honey Paloma

At 9% ABV, this is not a canned cocktail that will knock you down with a high amount of alcohol. What it lacks in alcohol content, it makes up for in flavor. That is thanks to the addition of Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey as well as lime juice, red grapefruit juice, agave, and natural honey flavor. The result is a mixture of tart citrus, sweet honey, and peppery rye whiskey.

Tip Top Negroni

If you want a legit, classic cocktail in a can, turn to the folks at Tip Top. Perfect for summer, its Tip Top Negroni is made with dry gin, vermouth, and red bitters and clocks in at a potent 28% ABV. The result is an award-winning bittersweet summery cocktail loaded with flavors like orange peels, grapefruit zest, and piney juniper. It’s a mix of sweetness and a gentle, bitter finish.

Plain Spoke Mojito

This 10% summer refresher is a low-ABV version of the classic rum-based cocktail. It features a mix of Caribbean rums, 100% lime juice, mint, and pure cane sugar. The result is a sweet, fresh cocktail featuring a nice minty kick. If you enjoy mojitos, this will be your new summer go-to.

Waterbird Ranch Water

For those unaware, Ranch Water is a refreshing drink made up of tequila, sparkling mineral water, and lime juice. It’s a pretty simple cocktail to make. But, if you don’t have the time to make it and you want something a little lower in ABV, try this sessionable 5% canned cocktail. Made with blanco tequila and fresh lime juice, it’s fresh, flavorful, and hits the spot on a hot summer day.

Golden Rule Margarita Original

Who doesn’t love a potent, refreshing Margarita on a hot summer day? While we’re all for lower-ABV ready-to-drink cocktail alternatives, we prefer the Margarita to be boozy. Golden Rule’s version is 27% ABV, making it close to what you’d get at your favorite Mexican restaurant in terms of potency. Made with tequila, triple sec, and real lime juice, it’s pleasantly boozy, tart, and memorable.

Bottom line

The ready-to-drink cocktail marketplace has exploded in the last few years. There are so many brands making different cocktails at varying alcohol content levels. There is something for every drinker. The key is knowing where to look. If you want a higher-ABV cocktail, you can turn to one of the brands that make drinks that are created to taste like those mixed up at your favorite cocktail bar. If you’re looking for a specific cocktail, there’s a good chance it’s available as long as it’s a classic cocktail (or a take on a classic cocktail). If you’ve never tried a ready-to-drink cocktail, why not branch out this summer and mix in a few in your summer cooler with your usual beers?

