 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The transfusion drink is our favorite golf cocktail — here’s how to make it

Vodka, grape juice, ginger ale, and lime. What's not to love?

By
Transfusion cocktail
iStock

Sure, golf is a great game. It’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon in the sun, even if your last name isn’t Woods, Scheffler, Mickelson, or Spieth. If you don’t take it too seriously (and don’t spend all day stuck in sand traps), it’s a fairly stress-free leisure activity. The best part? After you finish the back nine, you can head to the clubhouse for a much-deserved cocktail. That is if you didn’t spend the whole eighteen holes downing Miller Lites.

And while there are countless famous golf course cocktails like the Azalea and the always popular Old Fashioned, we don’t think a day at the golf club is complete without a refreshing, flavorful Transfusion.

Recommended Videos

What is a Transfusion?

Grapes
Maja Petric/Unsplash

Thankfully, this drink has nothing to do with blood of any kind. But, while its official history is a bit murky, many believe this drink received its name because of drinkers’ use of it as a hair-of-the-dog type hangover cure. When you see what the ingredients are, you’ll understand why.

Related

This simple, fruity, refreshing cocktail is made with only four ingredients. They are vodka, ginger ale, grape juice, and lime juice. Really, that’s it. If ginger ale isn’t your thing, you can opt for lemon-lime soda or simply sparkling water or seltzer.

What you’ll need to make a Transfusion

Absolut Vodka
Tim Rüßmann/Unsplash
  • 2 ounces of vodka
  • 2 ounces of ginger ale
  • 1 ounce of grape juice
  • 1/2 ounce of fresh lime juice

The Transfusion recipe steps

Golf
Soheb Zaidi/Unsplash

1. Add ice to a shaker.
2. Add vodka, ginger ale, grape juice, and fresh lime juice to the ice-filled shaker.
3. Shake vigorously to combine.
4. Strain the ingredients in an ice-filled Rocks or Old Fashioned glass.
5. Add lime wheel and Concord grapes as garnish.

Bottom line

Limes
Glen Carrie/Unsplash

While the classic Transfusion is vodka, ginger ale, grape juice, and fresh lime juice, the best thing about this drink is its versatility. You can swap out ingredients to shape it into a drink that fits your palate best. If ginger ale is a little too spicy for you, try soda water, seltzer, or any other type of sparkling water. You can also add cranberry juice or other fruit juices to add new dimensions to the cocktail.

Also, make sure you don’t go too cheap on the ingredients. Don’t reach down to the bottom shelf for the vodka, even though it’s masked mostly by the other flavors. You don’t want to harsh, foul-tasting base. Also, get a well-made ginger ale (or sparkling water), flavorful grape juice (Concord is a good choice), and fresh-squeezed lime juice. If you want to get the most out of this drink, freshness is key. It’s fresh, fruity, and perfect for a day on the links or an afternoon grilling in your own backyard.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Our favorite bourbon cocktails for summer (it’s not just a cold-weather drink)
Yes, bourbon is a summer spirit
Cocktail

We get it. Bourbon is warming, sometimes quite potent, and well-suited for fall and midwinter sipping. But if you don’t also think of bourbon whiskey as a summer spirit, you’re doing it wrong. Sure, you can enjoy a nuanced, complex bourbon on an unseasonably cool evening while you sit around a campfire. But it’s also a great spirit for mixing into fresh, seasonably appropriate summer bourbon cocktails.
Why bourbon works for summer cocktails

While gin, vodka, tequila, and rum seem to get most of the love during the warmer months, if you’re letting your bourbon bottles collect dust, you’re really missing out. The corn-based spirit pairs perfectly with herbs, sparkling water, and other fresh, warm-weather ingredients.

Read more
These unique summer cocktails each offer a refreshing twist you’ll love
Need a great cocktail for the core of summer? Here are some ideal options
Summer cocktails

Summer stands for fun, from vacations to meandering Vespa rides. If you want to keep the carefree and celebratory spirit alive all season long, may we suggest some quality cocktails?

The merits of summer cocktails are many. First, they cool you off during the hottest portion of the year. Secondly, they tend to incorporate seasonal ingredients that taste their best right that instant. Lastly, they're just fun to make, whether you're hosting a backyard party or just looking to tip a cap to happy hour on your lonesome.

Read more
Here’s our perfect Pisco Sour recipe
Homemade pisco sour cocktail with lime and bitters

Claimed as a national drink by both Peru and Chile, the pisco sour has captivated cocktail lovers for over a century. Tart and sweet, with herbaceous and earthy notes and a rich, smooth finish, this South American gem suits any occasion. The success of this foamy, vibrantly hued beverage owes everything to pisco, its bold, complicated base spirit. Like brandy, pisco is a high-proof spirit made by distilling fermented grape juice, and it comes in a dizzying array of varieties.
Pisco sour recipe

Ingredients:

Read more