Vodka, grape juice, ginger ale, and lime. What's not to love?

Sure, golf is a great game. It’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon in the sun, even if your last name isn’t Woods, Scheffler, Mickelson, or Spieth. If you don’t take it too seriously (and don’t spend all day stuck in sand traps), it’s a fairly stress-free leisure activity. The best part? After you finish the back nine, you can head to the clubhouse for a much-deserved cocktail. That is if you didn’t spend the whole eighteen holes downing Miller Lites.

And while there are countless famous golf course cocktails like the Azalea and the always popular Old Fashioned, we don’t think a day at the golf club is complete without a refreshing, flavorful Transfusion.

Recommended Videos

What is a Transfusion?

Thankfully, this drink has nothing to do with blood of any kind. But, while its official history is a bit murky, many believe this drink received its name because of drinkers’ use of it as a hair-of-the-dog type hangover cure. When you see what the ingredients are, you’ll understand why.

This simple, fruity, refreshing cocktail is made with only four ingredients. They are vodka, ginger ale, grape juice, and lime juice. Really, that’s it. If ginger ale isn’t your thing, you can opt for lemon-lime soda or simply sparkling water or seltzer.

What you’ll need to make a Transfusion

2 ounces of vodka

2 ounces of ginger ale

1 ounce of grape juice

1/2 ounce of fresh lime juice

The Transfusion recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.

2. Add vodka, ginger ale, grape juice, and fresh lime juice to the ice-filled shaker.

3. Shake vigorously to combine.

4. Strain the ingredients in an ice-filled Rocks or Old Fashioned glass.

5. Add lime wheel and Concord grapes as garnish.

Bottom line

While the classic Transfusion is vodka, ginger ale, grape juice, and fresh lime juice, the best thing about this drink is its versatility. You can swap out ingredients to shape it into a drink that fits your palate best. If ginger ale is a little too spicy for you, try soda water, seltzer, or any other type of sparkling water. You can also add cranberry juice or other fruit juices to add new dimensions to the cocktail.

Also, make sure you don’t go too cheap on the ingredients. Don’t reach down to the bottom shelf for the vodka, even though it’s masked mostly by the other flavors. You don’t want to harsh, foul-tasting base. Also, get a well-made ginger ale (or sparkling water), flavorful grape juice (Concord is a good choice), and fresh-squeezed lime juice. If you want to get the most out of this drink, freshness is key. It’s fresh, fruity, and perfect for a day on the links or an afternoon grilling in your own backyard.

Editors' Recommendations