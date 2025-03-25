An expert’s advice on how to upgrade your Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned is one of the world’s most iconic and popular cocktails, and with such a simple construction you might not think there would be many ways to make this drink better. But according to Daniel Lagesetee, beverage supervisor behind the bar and cocktail programs at Journeyman Distillery’s two distilleries in Three Oaks, Michigan, and Valparaiso, Indiana, the Old Fashioned is the perfect base for experimenting and upgrading. He and his team create the Old Fashioned section of their menu, using ingredients as diverse as bacon-washed whiskey and fig-infused rye.

He shared his tips on making the most of this classy, delicious drink:

Give rye a try

Lagesetee notes that while bourbons were everywhere for the past decade, recent years have seen an interested in rye whiskeys like Journeyman’s Last Feather Rye or Bulleit Rye. These can add a different dimension to the familiar drink: “These whiskeys provide a softer and subtly sweeter base spirit that tends to play well in the Old Fashioned format.”

Switch up your base spirits

While the classic backbone of an Old Fashioned is always going to be whiskey — whether that’s bourbon, rye, or perhaps even Scotch — the drink can also be made with other spirits like rum or tequila.

Lagesetee’s favorite example of this trend is the Oaxacan Old Fashioned from Death & Co. in New York City, which is made with both reposado tequila and mezcal. “By using these spirits, you replicate the smoky and oaked characteristics of whiskey but create something entirely new,” he says. “Flaming the orange rind as garnish allows the oils to be toasted. Any spirit that has seen the inside of a barrel plays very well in this style of cocktail.”

Give your spirits a fat wash

One of Lagesetee’s favorite ways to elevate an Old Fashioned is fat-washing the spirits. He recommends using brown butter to add depth and a nutty flavor during colder months. For those looking to be more adventurous, he suggests savory options like duck fat, which he has used to make an herbaceous Old Fashioned with rosemary and poultry seasoning.

Bitters matter

Whatever you do, don’t be tempted to skip the bitters when building your Old Fashioned. Lagesetee advises working with different styles of bitters depending on what flavors you are looking to bring out in the whiskey.

When he’s working with Journeyman’s Valentine’s Day Old Fashioned, for example, he uses cocoa bitters, in-house raspberry liqueur, and orange marmalade syrup. “The slight hint of chocolate from the cocoa bitters plays well with the raspberry and orange flavors and provided a hint of dryness that allowed the cocktail to excel.”

Experiment with different fruits

While the simplest garnishes can sometimes be the best, you shouldn’t be afraid of mixing things up by trying a new fruit in your Old Fashioned. Lagesetee recommends trying out different stone fruits, as tropical fruits tend to be too sweet and overpower the balance of the cocktail. “Peaches make a great addition to an Old Fashioned, especially if they are grilled first. Here at Journeyman, we also love using a Mission fig-infused rye to create a delightful Old Fashioned with a proper balance of sweet and savory notes.”