A beer homage to the land

One of the coolest initiatives in beer is called Cheers to the Land. The collaborative program celebrates the concept of terroir and crafting beer and cider out of cherished hyper-local ingredients.

The campaign officially launches on October 12, coincidentally National Farmers Day. This year, some 15 producers in the Pacific Northwest are taking part, including Wolves and People, De Garde, Bauman’s Cider Company, and more. There’s even a NA brewery and kombucha producer in the group.

As the name suggests, Celebrate the Land is all about area agriculture. Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT) is behind the movement, which involves brewers making new drinks with Oregon-grown ingredients. The campaign is sponsored by a host of related regional outfits, including Loyal Legion and Yakima Chief Hops.

So what have they come up with? This year’s special releases include a tayberry cider from Bauman’s, a harvest lager with local hops from Breakside Brewery, a brown ale from Claim 52 Brewing spotlighting Oregon malts, and a Cascadian dark ale made with spruce tips from Falling Sky Brewing, among others.

“Cheers to the Land is a dual celebration of great Oregon beverage makers and their local suppliers, as well as a call to action for all craft beverage enthusiasts,” said Nellie McAdams, executive director of OAT. “As development continues to encroach on Oregon’s irreplaceable farmland, we must protect it and give opportunities to the next generation of farmers. So, let’s raise a glass to these innovative artisans and to the land that makes it all possible!”

There are a host of related events beginning on October 12th and stretching into October. Many of the releases will be available at area tap houses and seven of this year’s releases will be canned and stocked in select stores. The trust works to protect vital farmland from development, ensuring that it can provide bounty for purveyors for generations to come.

Oregon has long been a leader in the craft sector, and Celebrate the Land is another example of the industry’s local-first approach, one that’s proven infectious. Look out for other beer regions to follow suit and pay homage to their own unique coordinates with special one-off beers, ciders, and more.

