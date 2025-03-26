Get ready for Easter with these fun, playful cocktails

Easter is approaching, and if you’re hosting friends or family this year and you fancy going beyond the usual drinks options then why not try serving some on-theme cocktails? From the playful use of carrot juice to a sophisticated Japanese and Korean-inspired drink, there’s something for everyone — including a mocktail for those who’d rather stay off the alcohol.
The Tipsy Bunny
Created by @TheRogueBrusselSprout
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Kōloa Kaua’i Dark Rum
- 2 oz carrot juice blend
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- 0.5 oz ginger liqueur
- Long, thin carrot for garnish
- Honey and shredded coconut for the glass
Method:
- Paint one side of a tall, narrow glass with honey, then roll it in shredded coconut.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine the carrot juice, pineapple juice, and ginger liqueur and shake with ice.
- Fill the serving glass with ice, then strain the cocktail into the glass.
- Gently float the dark rum over the cocktail.
- Garnish with a long, thin carrot for stirring the layers together.
Spring Sipper
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
- 3 dashes Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger Bitters
- ½ oz Campari
- 1 oz grapefruit juice
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1½ oz simple syrup
- Lime wheel
- Coarse sugar
Method:
- Rim highball (collins) glass with coarse sugar
- Add all ingredients to shaker tin
- Add ice and shake
- Double strain over ice in a highball (collins) glass
- Garnish with lime wheel
Old Seoul
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Kish SEOUL Hibiscus Lemon Balm & Raw Honey Apéritif
- 0.5 oz Japanese Gin
- 0.5 oz Campari
- 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
- 0.75 oz Simple Syrup
- 1 Egg White
- Garnish: Dried Hibiscus Powder
Method:
- Add all of your ingredients to a shaking tin with ice.
- Shake firmly for 8-10 seconds.
- Strain the ice out.
- Add the egg white and shake without ice for 10-15 seconds.
- Strain into a chilled sour glass and garnish with dried hibiscus powder. Cheers!
Fluère Raspberry Collins (Mocktail)
Ingredients:
- 2 oz FLUÈRE Raspberry
- ⅔ oz Simple Syrup
- 1 oz lemon juice
- Top with soda water
Method:
- Pour all the ingredients into a highball.
- Fill with ice and top up with soda water.
- Garnish with raspberries.