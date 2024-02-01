 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Every type of champagne, explained

All the types of champagne, explained - finally

Emily Caldwell
By
Champagne coups
Billy Huynh/Unsplash / Unsplash

Dating back to France in the 18th century, Champagne is a bubbly and delicious drink, which once was a drink of status and reputation. Named Champagne from the region of France where it originated, Champagne is now enjoyed by all as a celebratory, sparkling wine beverage. Although all Champagne may look the same to the eye — there’s quite a bit of diversity among champagne types. If you’ve ever stood in the champagne aisle puzzled, this guide is for you. Below, we’ll break down each of the most commonly found types of Champagne in wine and liquor stores to help you know what to buy.

Glasses of champagne on a tray
Alexander Naglestad/Unsplash / Unsplash

Sweetness levels of Champagne

The first and most important thing to understand when shopping for Champagne is that they are often categorized by their sweetness levels. Some sweeter types of Champagne contain added sugar, whereas drier varieties contain no added sugar. The sweetness level of every Champagne will also vary depending on the types of grapes that were used and the aging process. We’ve broken down the sub-categories of Champagne below based on their sweetness. It should also be noted that Champagne is not the same thing as prosecco, another popular type of sparkling wine. Prosseco comes from Italy, whereas Champagne is from France.

Hands toasting with Champagne
Xeniya Kovaleva / Pexels

Dry Champagne

The driest types of Champagne will be labeled “Brut”; however, there are several sub-categories of Champagne within the brut family. Brut champagne is dry and unrefined, which means it is made without added sugar. This is the most classic style of Champagne, which must contain less than 12 grams of sugar per liter to be classified as a Brut champagne.

Recommended Videos

Brut nature

Brut nature is the driest type of Champagne available, which contains less than 3 grams of sugar per liter. Thanks to its extra low sugar levels, it offers a very dry taste with pronounced bubbles and no notes of sweetness whatsoever. This type of Champagne is ideal for those on a low-sugar or ketogenic diet or simply people who enjoy dry wines. You might find Brut Nature champagne to be a bit harder to come by on store shelves than other types of Brut champagne.

Related

Extra brut or brut

Extra brut or brut varieties of Champagne make up the variety of what you’ll find on the shelves of most stores. Extra Brut champagne contains less than 6 grams of sugar per liter, whereas standard Brut champagne contains 12 grams of sugar or less per liter. Brut champagne is still considered dry but contains a slight sweetness that pairs well with cheeses or seafood meals. This type of Champagne leans more acidic, which is part of why it’s the most popular type of Champagne.

champagne cocktail
Robert Krajewski / Pixabay

Slightly sweet and sweet champagnes

If you prefer a bit more sweetness in your alcoholic drinks, you’ll want to look for one of these types of sweeter champagnes, which range from least sweet to most sweet.

Extra sec

Extra sec champagne is an excellent option for a slightly sweet champagne without too much sweetness. To be classified as Extra sec, this champagne variety must contain between 12 to 17 grams of sugar per liter. Extra sec is a great all-occasion champagne, whether to be paired with a meal or to be used for New Year’s celebrations.

Sec

Sec is a semi-sweet variety of Champagne that contains slightly more sweetness than the Extra Sec variety, with a residual sugar level of 17 to 32 grams of sugar per liter. This type of Champagne has a noticeable sweetness, yet it is not overpowering. If you’re not a true champagne connoisseur, it’s also possible you won’t notice a huge difference between Extra sec or Sec varieties.

Demi-sec

A Demi-sec champagne is pretty sweet, containing about 32 to 50 grams of residual sugar per liter. Usually, this Champagne is considered too sweet to be paired with meals and is more often paired with desserts or sweets. If you prefer fruity or sweet aromas in Champagne, you’ll like this variety more than the drier varieties of Champagne.

Doux

Doux champagne is a true sweet variety that contains the most sugar of any champagne variety. With nearly 50 grams of sugar per liter, it’s quite sweet and is often used as a dessert wine. This type of Champagne is also hard to come by in most stores but can still be ordered online. Since most drier wines are more favored, this style of Champagne has declined in popularity.

Champagne poured into glasses.
Tristan Gassert / Unsplash

Shopping for Champagne

Understanding the different sweetness levels of Champagne can help you look past labeling jargon and pick the best Champagne for the occasion. For most daily uses, a Brut variety is often a great choice, but other sweeter wines are best for pairing with desserts. Cheers!

Editors' Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full time freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She…
Our 5 favorite champagnes for 2024, ranked
New Year's Eve may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop popping these bottles
A sea of sparkling wine in glasses

Is there anything in the world more wonderful than a beautifully bubbly glass of Champagne? We would argue that one would be hard pressed to find a competitor. After all, Champagne is the most cheerful of wines, its pearly bubbles tickling the nose and effortlessly raising the spirits. It's impossible to sip a glass and not feel even the slightest bit happier, and for that, dear Champagne, we are thankful.

And while we are well into the New Year and the ball-dropping, glittery holiday celebrations are over, we absolutely refuse to let the cork-popping cease. After all, there's always a reason to celebrate with a bottle of Champagne. A new job, a visit from a friend, Tuesday morning, whatever strikes your fancy.

Read more
This new experimental batch whiskey is laced with herbal influence
New experimental batch whiskey has herbal influence
Chattanooga Whiskey

Chattanooga Whiskey has only been around since 2011. But since then, the Tennessee-based distillery has been experimenting with unique flavors and ideas. While it’s well-known for its Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Cask 111, and 99 Rye, the brand is also constantly releasing innovative, interesting, flavorful whiskeys. This includes the newest release from its award-winning Experimental Single Batch Series: Batch 036: Herbal Infused.

If you don’t understand why this whiskey brand would make an herbal-infused whiskey, let’s take a step back to the infused liqueurs of Europe. Specifically, the traditional kräuterlikörs of Germany. For those unaware, a kräuterlikör is a bitter liqueur that gets its flavor from various herbs and spices.

Read more
This secret ingredient will make your crock pot ribs so much better
You probably already have it in your kitchen
Barbecue ribs with sauce

When made correctly, ribs are an American classic dinner that is both delicious and hearty. Even better, ribs made in the crock pot are easy to make by nearly anyone, resulting in the melt-in-your-mouth texture of you seek. Crock pot ribs can be made in dozens of different ways, but there's one secret ingredient you need to bring your slow cooker ribs to the next level. Although it might sound disgusting at first glance, BBQ ribs are quickly elevated by adding some coke (yes, Coca-Cola) to your ribs recipe. Here's why.
The secret ingredient to crock pot ribs
One of the simplest ways to perfect your crock bot BBQ ribs is by adding Coke to your slow cooker. This might sound odd at first, but there's a scientific reason it works. The acidity of Coca-Cola works to tenderize the meat, helping to make it soft and easy to chew. On the other hand, the sugar in a Coke helps enhance the taste of your BBQ ribs by adding just the right amount of sweetness.

On average, Coke has a pH of 2.7, which helps tenderize the ribs but is not acidic enough to break down the protein in it completely. Even better, it's an ingredient you might already have in your pantry (or an inexpensive one you can quickly grab at the grocery store). Also, if you don't have Coca-Cola on hand, any classic soda like Pepsi or even Dr. Pepper will do the trick.

Read more