Breakfast doesn’t have to be boring, even on those busy mornings. In a bowl, on a plate, or in between two slices of toast there are endless ways to enjoy the most important meal of the day. From upgraded oatmeal to weekday waffles and breakfast sandwiches with a twist, we’ve gathered some of the best breakfast recipes ever in one delicious list.

Waffle and Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

(from PureWow)

Give your basic bacon egg and cheese a major upgrade with this egg and chorizo sandwich. It’s got all the good of a full savory sit-down breakfast just on the go!

Ingredients:

4 links chorizo sausage

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

4 eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 recipe Savory Cheese Waffles

4 tsp chopped fresh chives

Method:

Make the sausage: Remove the casings from the sausages and form each link into a 4- to 5-inch patty. Heat the olive oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add the sausage patties to the pan and cook until well browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove the patties from the pan and set them aside. Add the butter to the pan and melt it over medium heat. Crack the eggs into the pan and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover the pan and cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Build the sandwiches: If desired, trim round waffles into squares to resemble slices of bread. Place one waffle on a plate and top with a sausage patty and a fried egg. Garnish the egg with 1 teaspoon chives and top with a second waffle. Repeat with the remaining waffles, sausages, eggs, and chives. Serve immediately.

Sweet Potato Sausage Hash

(From Eat Whole Live Fit)

This healthy and hearty hash is filled with hearty potatoes and sausage with sautéed onions for a breakfast that’s good with or without eggs.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 large sweet potatoes washed, peeled, and chopped

1.5 cups Frozen Tri-Pepper Mix (or 1 small red, yellow, green pepper chopped)

1 small yellow onion, chopped

12 oz chopped sausage of choice

1.5 tsp salt

1.5 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chili powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees In a bowl, coat chopped sweet potatoes with Primal Kitchen Olive Oil Add smoked paprika, chili powder, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Mix. Place seasoned sweet potatoes on a baking sheet, and add onions, peppers, and sausage, and mix. Drizzle with Primal Kitchen’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Bake for covered with aluminum foil for 30 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are fork-tender. Serve hot.

Chilaquiles

(from My Latina Table)

Breakfast nachos are a thing and they are delicious. Chilaquiles are a great way to use those leftover tortilla chips for a traditional Mexican breakfast that is great any time of the day.

Ingredients:

For the Salsa Verde

1 1/2 pounds of tomatillo roasted or boiled.

1 Poblano pepper deseeded and without the skin.

1/2 white onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 cup of chicken stock

1/2 bunch of cilantro

1 jalapeño, optional

1/4 teaspoon of ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Chilaquiles

20 corn tortillas cut into triangles baked (preferred) or fried.

2 eggs over easy or over hard

1 tbsp Mexican Crema

1 tbsp queso fresco or cotija

1 avocado chopped, optional

Method:

Add all of the salsa verde ingredients to a good blender and blend until everything is broken down, but not too smooth. Add the blended salsa to a hot frying pan with a teaspoon of olive oil and cook for 5 minutes, adding additional chicken stock if desired. Pour the salsa verde over the baked (or fried) tortillas if you want a crispier texture, or add the tortilla chips to the salsa itself for a softer texture. Top with queso fresco, egg, avocado, and Mexican crema.

Breakfast Sliders

(From The Kitchn)

Make these breakfast sliders in bulk and you’ll have a week’s worth of easy, drool-worthy morning meals right in your grasp.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

12 large eggs

1/4 cup whole or 2% milk

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 dinner rolls or slider buns, split

2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

12 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Flaky salt, for sprinkling

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)

Method:

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350°F. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Brush the bottom and sides of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish or foil pan with half of the melted butter. Set the remaining melted butter aside. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl until the whites and yolks are completely mixed and the eggs are a bit frothy. Whisk in the milk and salt until just combined. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat until melted. Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Pour in the egg mixture. Using a rubber spatula, scramble the eggs, stirring occasionally and pushing the cooked parts from the edges of the pan to the center until they are just set but not dry. Remove from the heat. Arrange the bottom half of the slider buns in an even layer in the prepared baking dish or foil pan. Top with half of the cheese. Spread the scrambled eggs in an even layer over the cheese. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon, then top with the remaining cheese. Place the tops of the buns over the cheese to close the sliders. Brush the top of the sliders with the remaining melted butter. Sprinkle with garlic powder and flaky salt. Bake until the cheese is melted and the rolls are lightly browned for about 15 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley before serve, if desired.

Bacon Breakfast Pizza

(From Damn Delicious)

Cold pizza is OK but fresh breakfast pizza is better. This one comes together fast and easy with all the ingredients you’d use for a regular breakfast plate, just better because it’s a pizza!

Ingredients:

8 bacon slices, cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces

1 1/2 tbsps cornmeal

1 (13.8-ounce can) refrigerated classic pizza crust

1 1/2 tbsps olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (8-ounce) package Stella Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, thinly sliced

3 green onions, thinly sliced

3 large eggs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Method:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Lightly coat a baking sheet or pizza pan with olive oil. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until just golden but not yet crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Drain excess fat; transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Working on a surface that has been sprinkled with cornmeal, roll out the pizza into a 12-inch-diameter round. Transfer to a prepared baking sheet or pizza pan. Brush dough with olive oil and garlic. Top with mozzarella, bacon, and green onions, leaving 3 (3-inch rounds) for the eggs. Place into oven and bake until the edges begin to brown, about 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven. Add eggs, gently cracking the eggs throughout and keeping the yolk intact. Place into oven and bake until the egg whites have set and crust is golden brown, an additional 8-10 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley and red pepper flakes, if desired.

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

(From All The Healthy Things)

Overnight Oats are oatmeal all grown up and with no effort. They are the perfect grab-and-go protein-packed start to the day.

Ingredients:

1 cup gluten-free old-fashioned oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

¼ tsp cinnamon

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

2 tbsp creamy peanut butter

¼ teaspoon salt

Optional Toppings:

Extra almond milk or Greek yogurt

Sliced banana, strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries

Nuts, coconut, seeds, granola, extra nut butter

Method:

Add all of the ingredients to a large wide-mouthed glass container with a lid and stir until everything is well combined. Cover the container and place it in the fridge for at least 2 hours or up to overnight. After oats have chilled, remove them from the fridge and stir them. Feel free to add an extra splash of milk if you want to thin the oats out a bit. Add your toppings, serve, and enjoy!

Salmon Bagel Sandwich

(From Something About Sandwiches)

If you can’t hit up the deli, then hit up your own fridge. These smoked salmon sandwiches are filling, fresh, and easy to make.

Ingredients:

Lemon Herb Cream Cheese

7oz cream cheese (full fat)

1 tbsp each: fresh chives, fresh parsley, finely diced

Zest of 1/2 lemon (see notes)

1/8 – 1/4 tsp cracked black pepper, or to taste

Salmon Bagel Sandwich

4 bagels, halved & toasted (see notes)

7oz smoked salmon, roughly torn

2 small/medium avocados, halved, pitted, peeled & sliced

1 medium red onion, peeled & sliced into very thin rounds

1/2 small cucumber, shaved into ribbons using a potato peeler (optional)

4 pinches of fresh dill

a squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

Method:

In a small mixing bowl add cream cheese, lemon zest, parsley, chives, and black pepper. Mash with a fork until smooth, then place to one side. Spread cream cheese on the bottom half of your bagel. Top with sliced avocado, followed by some finely sliced red onion. Top with smoked salmon and add a squeeze of lemon juice. Sprinkle over some fresh dill (careful, a little goes a long way) then finished with cucumber (optional). Add the top half of your bagel and enjoy!

Savory Breakfast Bowl

(From Two Peas And Their Pod)

This filling and hearty Breakfast Bowl is made with potatoes, eggs, veggies, and avocado. It’s the perfect way to start the day or can be enjoyed for a healthy lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil

1 small clove garlic, minced

2 cups spinach

½ cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes

¼ avocado, sliced

½ cup Everything Bagel Potatoes

1 to 2 eggs (fried, scrambled, soft boiled, whatever your preference)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

A sprinkle of feta cheese or nutritional yeast, optional

Fresh herbs such as parsley, chives, or basil, if desired

Hot sauce or salsa, optional

Method:

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach and tomatoes; cook, stirring often, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Cook eggs to your desired preference, fried, scrambled, or soft boiled. Combine potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, and egg in a bowl. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Garnish with feta cheese or nutritional yeast and herbs, if using. You can also sprinkle extra everything bagels seasoning on top. Serve warm with a few dashes of hot sauce, if desired.

Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole



(From Immaculate Bites)

Breakfast casseroles sound boring until you hear that this one is loaded with shredded potatoes and bacon in a creamy cheese sauce.

Ingredients:

5-6 thick bacon, chopped and cooked

1-2 tbsp (butter, oil, or bacon grease)

1 medium onion, diced

1 tsp minced garlic

½ cup diced green bell pepper

3 green onions, chopped

½ cup diced red bell pepper

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

1 cup chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Creole seasoning

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup sour cream (I used light sour cream)

30-ounce frozen shredded hashbrown potatoes, thawed

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and grease a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray or oil. Set aside. Heat cast-iron skillet over medium heat, then add oil or butter until melted, followed by onions, garlic, bell pepper, and green onions – sauté for about 2-3 minutes. Remove from skillet and set Aside Add butter to skillet until melted, Then add flour and whisk until fully dissolved. Slowly pour in the milk while stirring consistently followed by the chicken stock. Season with salt freshly ground black pepper and Creole seasoning and stir. Throw in half of the shredded cheese and stir well until fully melted. Then add the sour cream and stir for about a minute. Remove from heat. In a large glass bowl, add thawed hashbrown, cooked bacon, and sauté bell pepper and onion combination. Stir well until fully combined. Transfer the mixture into the greased baking dish and top with remaining cheese. Place in the preheated oven and bake for 40-45 minutes. Let it stand for 10 minutes before serving.

The Best Breakfast Smoothie



(From Fit Foodie Finds)

Start your day off right with this protein-packed healthy breakfast smoothie. Filled with frozen fruit, oats, protein powder, almond milk, and a little hit of peanut butter, this breakfast smoothie of all breakfast smoothies will keep you feeling satisfied till lunch.

Ingredients:

1 medium frozen banana

1 cup frozen strawberries

2 tbsp rolled oatmeal

¼ cup vanilla protein powder

1 tbsp all-natural creamy peanut butter

1 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

Method:

Place everything into a high-speed blender. Blend on high, stopping to scrape the sides as needed, until smooth. Serve immediately!

Miso Soup with Tofu, Wakame Seaweed, Rice and Egg

(From Jeanette’s Healthy Living)

Breakfast soup is an idea that will blow your mind. This hearty, warming egg drop soup is easy to makes and tastes delicious topped with fresh spinach and crumbled bacon and served with toast.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp dried wakame seaweed

1 1/2 cups vegetarian dashi or use vegetable broth or chicken broth

1/3 cup cooked brown rice

1/2 cup napa cabbage spinach or other leafy green, thinly sliced

1/2 cup tofu cut into 1/2″ cubes

2 tbsp julienned carrots

1 tbsp red miso

1 egg lightly beaten

minced scallions for garnish

Method:

Soak wakame seaweed in water for 10 minutes. It will rehydrate to about 5x the original amount. Measure out 1/4 cup; reserve the rest for another batch. Bring dashi to a boil. Remove a few spoonfuls and mix with miso to dissolve it. Add rice, napa cabbage, tofu, carrots, and rehydrated wakame to dashi; cook 2-3 minutes until vegetables are just tender. Stir in miso mixture. Slowly drizzle in beaten egg (You can also use a poached egg, or quartered hard-boiled egg instead of the beaten egg), stirring as you go along. Ladle soup into a serving bowl. Top with minced scallions.

