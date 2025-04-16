Start planning your Met Gala watch party with these classy cocktails

It’s almost time once again for an event that’s a highlight for fashion fans and celebrity spotters everywhere: the Met Gala. This event, scheduled for May 5, is always guaranteed to show a stunning range of bold looks for everyone in attendance.
If you’ll be watching along at home and rating the outfits with friends, then why not embrace the classy mood and add some cocktails? We’ve got a selection of recipes to get you inspired.
Le Moné Spritz
Created by Le Moné
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz or (equal parts) Le Moné
- 1.5 oz or (equal parts) Prosecco
Glassware: Large wine glass
Garnish: Green grapes and a lemon wedge
Method: Pour equal parts Le Moné with equal parts Prosecco over ice. Garnish with green grapes and lemon.
Mexican 75
Created by Teremana Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Teremana Blanco
- ½ oz Lime Juice
- ½ oz Simple Syrup
- Topped with champagne or sparkling water
Method: Shake and strain into a champagne flute, top with champagne or sparkling wine, garnish with a lime twist.
Glassware: Champagne flute
Garnish: Lime twist
Chismosa
Created By Chinola
Ingredients:
- 1oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
- 4oz Sparkling Wine
Garnish: Orange Twist
Method: Add chilled Chinola to a flute. Top with chilled sparkling wine. Stir gently. Garnish with orange twist.
Diva Sour
Created by Naeem Lama, Beverage Consultant
Served at Cosmo
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Agua Magica Joven
- 1 oz Calamansi Puree
- 0.5 oz Lemon
- 1 oz Simple
- 1 egg white
- 3 drops orange bitters
Method: Dry Shake/Shake/Strain/Coupe/Ango Stenci
Lavender and Lemon Fizz
Created by El Tequileño Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz El Tequileño Reposado
- 1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
- .5 oz lavender syrup
- .5 oz agave syrup
- Top with sparkling water
Glass: Highball
Method: Build in a highball glass over cubed ice and top with sparkling water
Garnish: Lemon slices.