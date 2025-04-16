Start planning your Met Gala watch party with these classy cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Le Moné Spritz Mexican 75 Chismosa Diva Sour Lavender and Lemon Fizz

It’s almost time once again for an event that’s a highlight for fashion fans and celebrity spotters everywhere: the Met Gala. This event, scheduled for May 5, is always guaranteed to show a stunning range of bold looks for everyone in attendance.

If you’ll be watching along at home and rating the outfits with friends, then why not embrace the classy mood and add some cocktails? We’ve got a selection of recipes to get you inspired.

Le Moné Spritz

Created by Le Moné

Ingredients:

1.5 oz or (equal parts) Le Moné

1.5 oz or (equal parts) Prosecco

Glassware: Large wine glass

Garnish: Green grapes and a lemon wedge

Method: Pour equal parts Le Moné with equal parts Prosecco over ice. Garnish with green grapes and lemon.

Mexican 75



Created by Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

1 oz Teremana Blanco

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

Topped with champagne or sparkling water

Method: Shake and strain into a champagne flute, top with champagne or sparkling wine, garnish with a lime twist.



Glassware: Champagne flute



Garnish: Lime twist

Chismosa



Created By Chinola

Ingredients:



1oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

4oz Sparkling Wine



Garnish: Orange Twist



Method: Add chilled Chinola to a flute. Top with chilled sparkling wine. Stir gently. Garnish with orange twist.

Diva Sour



Created by Naeem Lama, Beverage Consultant

Served at Cosmo

Ingredients:



1.5 oz Agua Magica Joven

1 oz Calamansi Puree

0.5 oz Lemon

1 oz Simple

1 egg white

3 drops orange bitters

Method: Dry Shake/Shake/Strain/Coupe/Ango Stenci

Lavender and Lemon Fizz



Created by El Tequileño Tequila

Ingredients:



2 oz El Tequileño Reposado

1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

.5 oz lavender syrup

.5 oz agave syrup

Top with sparkling water

Glass: Highball



Method: Build in a highball glass over cubed ice and top with sparkling water



Garnish: Lemon slices.