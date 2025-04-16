 Skip to main content
Start planning your Met Gala watch party with these classy cocktails

By
Agua Magica
Agua Magica

It’s almost time once again for an event that’s a highlight for fashion fans and celebrity spotters everywhere: the Met Gala. This event, scheduled for May 5, is always guaranteed to show a stunning range of bold looks for everyone in attendance.

If you’ll be watching along at home and rating the outfits with friends, then why not embrace the classy mood and add some cocktails? We’ve got a selection of recipes to get you inspired.

Le Moné Spritz

Le Moné
Le Moné

Created by Le Moné

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz or (equal parts) Le Moné
  • 1.5 oz or (equal parts) Prosecco

Glassware: Large wine glass

Garnish: Green grapes and a lemon wedge

Method: Pour equal parts Le Moné with equal parts Prosecco over ice. Garnish with green grapes and lemon.

Mexican 75

Teremana Tequila
Teremana Tequila

Created by Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Teremana Blanco
  • ½ oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • Topped with champagne or sparkling water

Method: Shake and strain into a champagne flute, top with champagne or sparkling wine, garnish with a lime twist.


Glassware: Champagne flute


Garnish: Lime twist

Chismosa

Chinola
Chinola


Created By Chinola

Ingredients:

  • 1oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
  • 4oz Sparkling Wine


Garnish: Orange Twist


Method: Add chilled Chinola to a flute. Top with chilled sparkling wine. Stir gently. Garnish with orange twist.

Diva Sour


Created by Naeem Lama, Beverage Consultant
Served at Cosmo

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Agua Magica Joven
  • 1 oz Calamansi Puree
  • 0.5 oz Lemon
  • 1 oz Simple
  • 1 egg white
  • 3 drops orange bitters

Method: Dry Shake/Shake/Strain/Coupe/Ango Stenci

Lavender and Lemon Fizz

El Tequileño
El Tequileño

Created by El Tequileño Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz El Tequileño Reposado
  • 1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • .5 oz lavender syrup
  • .5 oz agave syrup
  • Top with sparkling water

Glass: Highball


Method: Build in a highball glass over cubed ice and top with sparkling water


Garnish: Lemon slices.

