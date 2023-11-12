 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Oatmeal is the secret to better sleep (and you’re going to love this hack)

We've got an oatmeal recipe perfect for your nighttime routine

Tabitha Britt
By
a bowl of oatmeal with a grilled pear
Taryn Elliott / Pexels

Ever seen those commercials where people are flying around on mattresses or walking around like zombies because of “junk sleep”? Well, junk sleep is real, and it’s affecting millions of Americans each year.

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 70 million Americans suffer from chronic or ongoing sleep disorders. That’s a pretty grim number, considering America is work-obsessed; the last thing we need is to be sleep-deprived, too.

Recommended Videos

But there is good news. There are a few things you can do to improve your sleep, and one of them is to eat oatmeal. That’s right, oatmeal.

person in blue shirt holding a cardboard bowl of oatmeal
RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Is oatmeal good for you?

Oatmeal is a great source of fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and other bioactive compounds, such as beta-glucan (soluble fibers), avenanthramides (phenolic alkaloids), and saponins (triterpene glycosides).

Related

But not all oatmeal is created equal. Store-bought oatmeal packets often contain high amounts of added sugar, artificial flavors, and other unhealthy ingredients that can disrupt your sleep and make it difficult to get a good night’s rest.

Opt for plain, unsweetened oatmeal and add toppings like fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of honey for natural sweetness. You can also add cinnamon, nutmeg, or cocoa powder for an extra kick of flavor without any unwanted additives.

man sleeping on soft white pillow
Timur Weber / Pexels

How does oatmeal improve sleep?

You might think of oatmeal as a breakfast food, but this easy-to-make meal is good for just about any time of day, especially if you want to improve your sleep. That’s because oatmeal contains melatonin and magnesium, both of which are sleep-boosting nutrients.

According to the USDA, one cup of cooked oats has 63.2 mg of magnesium.

Oatmeal also contains complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates help to increase the amino acid tryptophan in your body. Tryptophan is converted to serotonin, a feel-good hormone that improves mood and relaxation.

Other benefits of oatmeal include:

  • Lowering cholesterol levels
  • Improving digestive health
  • Providing sustained energy throughout the day
  • Reducing risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes
  • Promoting weight management through its high fiber content, which aids in feeling satiated
overnight oats in a mason jar
haaijk / Pixabay

The ultimate bedtime oatmeal recipe

Now that you know oatmeal is a quick way to hack better sleep, here’s the ultimate bedtime oatmeal recipe to try from Healthy Fitness Meals.

Peanut butter banana overnight oats

Ingredients:

  • 2 spotty mashed bananas
  • 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds

Toppings:

  • Sliced banana
  • Peanut butter
  • Unsalted chopped peanuts

Instructions:

  1. Mix the mashed banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and almond milk in a large bowl.
  2. Add the oats and chia seeds and stir until everything is combined.
  3. Divide the mixture into small mason jars and put them in the fridge.
  4. When you’re ready for a midnight snack, grab a jar and top it with sliced banana, chopped peanuts, and a drizzle of peanut butter (if you like it).
  5. Enjoy!

Pro tip: If you’re not a fan of bananas, swap them out for blueberries or strawberries. Both of these berries are high in melatonin and antioxidants.

man sleeping soundly in a white t-shirt
Gpoint Studio / Canva Pro

The bottom line

You don’t need to take supplements (like magnesium for sleep) when there are other, more natural ways to help you hit the hay.

Here are a few tips for how to get better sleep:

  • Create a sleep schedule, and stick to it.
  • Avoid blue light and electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime to allow your brain time to unwind.
  • Get regular exercise, but avoid exercising too close to bedtime.
  • Refrain from consuming caffeine or alcohol before bed.

If you’ve done all you can and nothing seems to help, then it might be time to contact a sleep specialist or your GP for further advice.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Freelance Writer
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
You’re being duped: The ‘healthy’ food items that are actually terrible for you
It's time to unmask the foods that have been masquerading as healthy
A close-up of granola bars on wooden board.

Look, no one here has any issue with the occasional carb bender or sugar coma. There's no need to eat all healthy food all the time. We all love a good steak that's been cooked in a sacrilegious amount of butter. Or a flaky, sticky, creamy dessert that makes us almost forget the meal that prefaced it. Give us buttery mashed potatoes, syrupy candies, and fried-to-perfection crispy goodness any day of the week. We welcome them with open arms.

What we do have an issue with, though, are the foods trying to deceive. To manipulate. To masquerade and cheat the buyer into thinking what they're actually eating is healthy. This is just plain insulting, and we will not stand for it. Because we all know that balance is the key to a healthy lifestyle.

Read more
Stay fit this Halloween: An RD tells us which treats will help you avoid the dreaded holiday-season weight gain
If you're already full of good stuff, avoiding candy is much easier!
Pieces of dark chocolate bars

 

Trick or treat season is here, and you're craving something good to eat. Your days of walking door to door with a pillowcase in tow may be behind you, but the appeal of the biggest candy holiday of the year is real. The average American consumes 3.4 pounds of candy on Oct. 31, according to 2020 Coupon Follow research. Trick-or-treaters consume about three cups of sugar.

Read more
The 5 worst foods for bodybuilding, according to a doctor
We know that high-protein foods fuel muscle growth, but what hinders it?
Fast food

Bodybuilding doesn't only involve exercise that targets each muscle group in the body. Diet is also important because your body needs the right high-protein foods for muscle building. Eating the right food is important both for muscle recovery and muscle development. 

There's been plenty of research on high-protein diets that include quality protein sources, such as lean meat and fish. These diets are often recommended for those who want to give their bodies the nutrition needed to promote superior muscle mass. However, what foods do the opposite and inhibit muscle growth whether you're bodybuilding or not?

Read more