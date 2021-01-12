We’re settling into a brand-new year, which means the biggest game on the planet is right around the corner. Super Bowl LIV, the 55th edition of the modern football era, is just a few short weeks away.

The NFL playoffs are underway, so the matchup for one of the most-watched sporting events on the planet is still being determined. Presently, eight teams remain, including the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints.

After a tumultuous 2020 that saw just about everything stall out due to COVID-19 — including sports, music, restaurants, and so much more — fans and casual viewers alike are looking forward to some normalcy by way of the Super Bowl. Granted, it will be a very different scenario this year amid a raging pandemic, but the game will go on and, as of right now, the aim is to still allow some fans into the stadium.

When is Super Bowl 2021?

It all goes down on Sunday, February 7. Kickoff time is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern and CBS will be broadcasting. The league is hoping to allow some 16,000 fans into the stadium but everything is touch and go given the nature of the pandemic. Always a production — with loads of highly anticipated commercials, complex halftime performances, and four quarters of action — the Super Bowl tends to march on for hours.

Where is Super Bowl 2021?

Tampa Bay hosts this year’s Super Bowl contest, which will unfold at the 65,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium. As mentioned, just a fraction of the stadium will be occupied (if at all) but millions of Americans will catch the game on the big screen at home.

Interestingly, it could end up being essentially a home game for the Buccaneers if Tom Brady and Co. can advance through the playoffs. The talented quarterback is considered to be the greatest of all time by many and his move last year from the Patriots to the Bucs grabbed most of the football-related headlines.

Super Bowl 2021 Half-Time Show

The half-time show is often as good or better than the game itself. There have been some unforgettable performances at the Super Bowl over the years, from Prince to Beyonce. This year’s headliner is The Weeknd, who is coming off of one of the catchiest records of the year in After Hours. The Canadian R&B and dream pop maestro will undoubtedly put on a fantastic show in the wake of great live sets on iconic shows like Saturday Night Live.

Latest Super Bowl 2021 News

In addition to the issue of fan safety at this year’s game, there are some other pressing Super Bowl-centric news items. With eight teams currently vying for a shot, the main talking points now are hypotheticals around which players we’ll see come February 7. Will it be the young quarterback sensation and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens? Will another young talent in Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs go the distance? Perhaps it will be a seasoned veteran like Aaron Rodgers of the Packers or Drew Brees of the Saints.

What we do know is that the Bills won their first playoff game since 1995 over the weekend and are seen as possible contenders. The Browns upset the Steelers and have one of the most electrifying wide receivers in the game in Odell Beckham Jr. The Chiefs won it all last year and are considered favorites again this year, having earned the best regular season record in the NFL at 14-2. Last year, a whopping 99.9 million people tuned in to the Super Bowl. This year, the number will likely be even higher with so many people stuck at home and eager for some real-time entertainment.

Stay tuned to your favorite sports media outlet as the NFL, like so many pro sports leagues, has been subject to game delays and player disqualifications on account of the virus.

