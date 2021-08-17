The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

About 35% of American adults don’t get enough sleep, according to the CDC. If you are chronically sleep-deprived, you may have tried many solutions but still find getting sufficient sleep to be an elusive health goal. Raising my hand here, because I’m in the group and prescription sleeping pills are a non-starter for me. Have you considered CBD gummies?

Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies may help people relax, stay calm, and get better sleep. That being said, definitive clinical substantiation of the sleep benefits of CBD gummies isn’t yet available. However, ample anecdotal evidence suggests CBD gummies are effective in helping people stay asleep, more so than assisting them in falling asleep. And that’s me, I can fall asleep easily, only to wake up 45 minutes later — a cycle that repeats multiple times each night.

Based on varying product quality, people can have different reactions to CBD gummies for sleep. The list below includes five of the most recommended CBD gummies that are specifically formulated to improve sleep.

Premium Jane CBD Gummies

Premium Jane CBD Gummies have 25mg of CBD from broad-spectrum hemp plant extract. In addition to CBD, Premium Jane infuses its Mango Berry CBD gummies with CBN, chamomile, GABA, and melatonin, all of which are ingredients favored for improving sleep. The standard dose is one or two gummies one hour before bedtime.

According to Premium Jane, “experts suggest that a combination of CBD and melatonin may help to improve nightly sleep patterns of some individuals.” Premium Jane sources from the highest quality U.S.-grown hemp extracts. Mango Berry CBD gummies are made using the aerial parts of hemp plants so there are no roots or seeds which can reduce overall CBD potency and efficacy.

Premium Jane CBD gummies are vegan-friendly, THC-free, and have no saturated fat, trans fats, or cholesterol. The products are also backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and customers can receive a full purchase price refund if you are not satisfied by returning the product (they pay for shipping) within 30 days of purchase.

Why We Like Premium Jane

Contain 25mg of CBD from broad spectrum hemp plant extract per gummy

Sourced from the highest quality U.S.-grown hemp extract

Available either unflavored or in Strawberry, Lime, and Mango Berry flavors

PureKana Sleep-Aid Gummies include 25mg of CBD, 5mg of CBN, and 2mg of melatonin, which can help individuals relax and get a good night’s sleep. Vegan and made in the U.S., PureKana’s CBD gummies are available in Original Berry flavor and also contain hops extract, chamomile extract, and ashwagandha. The recommended dose is one gummy 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed.

PureKana sources locally-grown hemp that is 100% cultivated in the U.S. The brand also uses premium grade ingredients for the highest transformative effects of pure, plant-based phytocompounds. PureKana manufactures CDB Gummies following the U.S. Farm Bill’s strict guidelines.

Like Premium Jane, CBD Sleep-Aid Gummies also come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with the product, you can request a full purchase price refund within 30 days — though you must return the product and pay for shipping.

Why We Like PureKana

Contain 25mg of CBD, 5mg of CBN and 2mg of melatonin per gummy

100% vegan and made in the USA using locally-grown hemp

Available in an Original Berry flavor that contains hops extract, chamomile, and ashwagandha

Calm by Wellness Vegan CBD Gummies

Vegan CBD Gummies from Calm by Wellness contain 10mg of CBD from broad-spectrum hemp extract in organic coconut MCT oil. Calm by Wellness CBD Gummies have zero fat or cholesterol. The suggested use is 1-3 gummies per day. The combined gummy bear shape and consistency, blended flavors, and supporting phytochemicals from broad-spectrum CBD result in pleasant tasting, effective products.

All Calm by Wellness CBD gummies are cruelty-free and contain no gelatin or other animal products. The organic ingredients are non-GMO and extremely low in sugar, according to the company, with no fructose corn syrup. Rather than added sugars, natural fruit sweetness gives Calm by Wellness CBD gummies their pleasant taste.

Calm by Wellness CBD Gummies are available at a 10% discount with a monthly subscription and you can cancel or skip shipments at any time. If Calm by Wellness CBD products don’t meet your expectations, you can return at your cost a single product within 30 days of purchase for a full refund.

Why We Like Calm by Wellness

Contain 10mg of CBD from broad spectrum hemp plant extract per gummy

Organic ingredients that are non-GMO and extremely low in sugar

Naturally flavored Orange Hibiscus and Strawberry Guava, with no added sugar

MedTerra Sleep Tight CBD Gummies

Medterra sells Sleep Tight CBD Gummies in a bag of 30 gummies with 25mg of CBD each. Medterra’s CBD gummies are made from CBD isolate and are THC-free, Non-GMO products. The strawberry-flavored Sleep Tight formulation has additional sleep aids including lemon balm, chamomile, and 3mg of melatonin. Medterra recommends one gummy per night taken one hour before going to bed.

Medterra’s CBD gummies are made from U.S.-grown and extracted hemp. The CBD complies with the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and all products are third-party tested and legal for shipment to all 50 states.

If you aren’t satisfied with the Medterra CBD Gummies you can ask for a full refund less return shipping costs if you contact Medterra customer service by email or phone within 30 days of receiving the product.

Why We Like Medterra

Contain 25mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per gummy

Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and made from U.S.-grown hemp

Naturally flavored strawberry, chamomile and lemon balm, with no added sugar

Buy Now

Charlotte’s Web</h2> <h2><a id="dt-heading-sleep-cbd-gummies-cc-link"></a>Sleep CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep include 10mg of CBD obtained from full spectrum hemp extract. Because the source is full-spectrum and not CBD isolate or broad-spectrum, you also get the benefits of other phytocannabinoids from hemp. Charlotte’s Web also adds sleep-promoting melatonin to CBD Gummies: Sleep. The manufacturer recommends one gummy 30 minutes before bedtime.

Charlotte’s Web CBD products are made without additives or coloring dye to preserve their natural whole-plant hemp qualities. In addition to the cannabinoid phytochemicals from the hemp plant, Charlotte’s Web CDB gummies also contain terpenes and flavonoids in the hemp extracts that support the CBD features, according to the company.

If for any reason you aren’t satisfied with CBD Gummies: Sleep, return the product within 10 days (you pay for shipping) and Charlotte’s Web will refund your purchase price.

Why We Like Medterra

Contain 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per gummy

Made in the USA using locally-grown hemp

Flavored raspberry with natural ingredients, with no added sugar

Buy Now

What Makes CBD Gummies Good for Sleep?

CBD gummies are formulated to help people sleep better. The gummies typically contain anywhere from 10mg to 25mg of CBD oil, which helps most people stay calm. Most manufacturers also add additional sleep-promoting ingredients such as lemon balm, chamomile, and melatonin to their CBD gummies.

Do CBD Gummies for Sleep Work?

Legions of satisfied users state that CBD gummies help them find improved sleep. That being said, the field is new and research (most of which is anecdotal) is ongoing in many locations. However, the numbers of satisfied users and glowing testimonials strongly suggest that CBD alone and/or in combination with other natural sleep-promoting ingredients indeed help many people sleep better.

How to Use CBD Gummies for Sleep

Sleep habits and sleep patterns take a while to establish. Sleeping pills will knock you out soon after you take one, but most people don’t want to go that route. Because sleeping pills are pharmaceuticals, many people don’t want to use them as a long-term remedy. CBD gummies are a natural solution to sleep problems and there is no indication that you cannot take them indefinitely.

CBD gummy manufacturers recommend that you take a gummy developed to promote sleep 30 minutes to one hour before bedtime. It may take a few nights before you realize the full sleep benefits, as your system needs time to accomodate the natural ingredients in the gummies. It’s also important to consult with your physician before starting with CBD gummies, especially if you take prescribed medication as contraindications may exist.

Editors' Recommendations