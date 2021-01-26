  1. Food & Drink

Best Cheap Refrigerator Deals for January 2021

By

Like your smartphone, certain large kitchen appliances seem to have a newer, better model that comes out right when you commit to invest in a new one. Refrigerators definitely fall into that category. Since fridges aren’t the easiest to swap out (unlike a smartphone), you’re usually stuck with the one you pick for a while. So, you’re going to want to find some great refrigerator deals. Cheap refrigerators can be hard to come by, especially since we all have different definitions of “cheap.” But, with these great refrigerator deals we found, you should be able to find one that fits the bill.

Today’s Best Refrigerator Deals
Expires soon

Unique Classic Retro 22" Bottom Freezer 7 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$779 $849
Add a colorful retro touch to your kitchen with this Unique 7 cu. ft. Refrigerator. Not only is it a space-saving device with its compact design, it also promotes energy efficiency all year round.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator - WRT311FZDM

$875 $1,049
Store and organize your food in this Whirlpool refrigerator's multiple shelves and drawers including the convenient Flexi-slide bin which easily makes way for taller items.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Counter Depth Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator

$1,350 $1,499
This Whirlpool bottom freezer fridge would have fresh produce within arms' reach and won't protrude past your kitchen cabinets. It also has reversible doors, glass shelves, and LED interior lighting.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

GE Stainless Steel 25.3 Cu. Ft. Side By Side Refrigerator

$1,259 $1,399
This GE refrigerator has multilevel drawers, adjustable shelves, and bins for storage. It also features an advanced water filtration system to reduce traces of chemicals in water and ice.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

GE - Profile Series 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Door In Door

$3,419 $3,799
GE Profile series 27.9-cubic foot 4-door French door refrigerator with door-in-door. Stainless Steel.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung - Family Hub 27.7 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

$3,418 $3,799
Use the Samsung Family Hub French Door Refrigerator as digital family connection point. and bulletin board. FlexZone drawer with adjustable temperature settings and Wi-Fi connected.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Whirlpool - 24.6 Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

$1,259 $1,399
This 35.5-inch Whirlpool refrigerator has three adjustable shelves and more than enough room for your groceries and leftovers. There are even humidity-controlled drawers so your produce remains crisp.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

LG Stainless Steel Smart Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

$2,299 $2,750
Complement your smart home with a smart refrigerator from LG. It is Wi-Fi enabled and has six temperature sensors along with an auto-closing door hinge.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Frigidaire Stainless Steel 33-inch Side Refrigerator

$1,098 $1,199
With a 22.1 cu. ft. capacity, this refrigerator can store all your essential food items, from bottled drinks to fruits and vegetables. This is perfect for families that get large amounts in groceries.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung - Family Hub 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator

$2,879 $3,199
26.5-cubic-foot Samsung Family Hub French door refrigerator with fingerprint-resistant finish, extra-large ice maker, and water and ice dispenser in door. Wi-Fi and Bixby connected.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

GE 3.1 Cu Ft Double-Door Compact Refrigerator GDE03GGKWW

$249 $290
This double-door mini refrigerator has separate compartments for frozen and fresh foods, complete with door shelves, can rack, and clear crisper drawer for storing various foods and beverages.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Family Hub 28 Cubic-Foot 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

$3,898 $4,332
Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator shows what's inside without opening a door, or even being in the same room. The FlexZone section can switch between freezer and refrigerator as needed.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Frigidaire FFSC2323TS 36" Wide 22.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity

$1,259 $1,399
Keep your produce fresher for longer with this workhorse fridge. It has multiple compartments for optimal storage, and with the built-in dispenser on the door, you'll have quick access to water.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

LG 26 Cu-Ft Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Stainless Steel

$1,399 $1,599
26-cubic-foot LG Bottom Freezer with ice maker and PrintProof stainless steel.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung Stainless Steel Top Freezer Refrigerator - RT21M6213SR

$989 $1,099
This refrigerator offers the utmost storage flexibility with adjustable shelves, drawers, and a versatile Flexzone compartment that converts your freezer to a fridge.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

GE - 25.1 Cu. Ft. Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator

$1,618 $1,799
GE 25.1-cubic foot side by side fingerprint-resistant stainless steel refrigerator. Water and ice dispenser in the door.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Avanti 7.4 Cu. Ft. Two Door Apartment Size Refrigerator

$342 $449
If you're living in a studio apartment, this Avanti fridge will fit perfectly in your kitchen. It has adjustable and removable glass shelves so you can fit several items into this compact fridge.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung - 28 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone™ Drawer

$2,699 $2,999
With a beautiful design, a modern dispenser, polished doors, sleek handles, and efficient compartments and drawers, you can never go wrong with this Samsung refrigerator.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$540 $900
Coming in a slim size with an 8.8 cu. ft. capacity, this Summit refrigerator has 4 door racks and a large freezer for all your food items. It's also frost-free, which saves you defrosting time.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung - 21.8 Cu. Ft. French-Door Refrigerator

$1,498 $1,664
Samsung 21.8-cubic foot French door refrigerator in stainless steel. Gallon size door bins and two humidity-controlled crispers. Energy alert when door left open.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

GE - 21.8 Cu. Ft. Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator

$1,709 $1,899
Two-door 21.8-cubic foot counter-depth side-by-side refrigerator/freezer with a fingerprint resistant stainless steel finish.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Insignia - 18-Cu Ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator - Stainless steel

$600 $680
Tpp-freezer Insignia 18-cubic foot refrigerator. Frost free, ice-maker ready, with humidity controller crispers. Stainless steel.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Whirlpool 11.6-Cu.Ft. Top-Freezer Counter-Depth Refrigerator, Stainless steel

$470 $540
Whirlpool's 11.6-cubic-foot top-freezer refrigerator is a fine choice if you need a smaller than average unit for a second kitchen, office, or small cabin.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

NewAir Freestanding Wine & Beverage Fridge Bundle

$640 $730
Attention, wine lovers! We found a spacious fridge that will keep bottles chilled at an ideal temperature. The sturdy steel shelves can also hold 126 beverage cans.
Buy Now
Expires soon

GE GLE12HSLSS Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

$1,488 $1,649
A sleek fridge that fits in small spaces. It has sensors to monitor and adjust temperature and humidity levels, plus Max Cool and Fast Cool modes for the optimal cooling environment for your foods.
Buy at The Home Depot

How to Choose a Refrigerator

Obviously, a refrigerator has only one primary job to do; to preserve your food by storing it at varying levels of coldness. But, when purchasing a major appliance, things are never that simple. Preference plays a major role in what type of fridge you choose. However, there are a bunch of other practical considerations to take into account when browsing refrigerator deals.

Budget

We don’t have to tell you that cost is important, it’s why you’re looking for a cheap fridge. But, thanks to the multitudes of fun add-ons and savvy marketing, it can be easy to justify going over budget. Later you may realize that you didn’t really need all those fancy features, which is when buyer’s remorse sets in. It’s good to set a max price you’re willing to spend and stick to it.

Dimensions

The last thing you want to do is eyeball your kitchen space then buy a refrigerator. That’s a sure-fire way to cause yourself a lot of grief. If you’re fridge stands alone this isn’t as big of a deal. But, if you’re trying to fit it into a space between counters and cabinets, make sure you measure the appropriate depth and height. Also, take into account your kitchen flow and how (which way) the doors open.

Design

Like a new car, how a refrigerator is designed greatly affects your number one consideration, the price. Are you more of a sports car guy or station wagon kind of guy? If you’re a fan of flashiness, then you might be looking for a sleek stainless-steel fridge. If you want functionality over fashion, an old-fashioned white fridge may work fine. Do you want a standard, double-door fridge/freezer combo? Or, are you looking for one with multiple drawers, doors, compartments, and features? What must you have, and what can you live without? Because every added design feature of a refrigerator adds to its cost.

Tech

If your home is decked out in smart appliances, it makes sense to spend the extra money on a smart refrigerator. It’s crazy what you can do with your fridge these days. Some models are set up to be virtual cooking hubs, where you can create grocery lists from recipes, control your oven/stovetop, and even unlock your doors. You basically have a high-performance computer in your kitchen at all times. Just be prepared to pay top-dollar for these tech loaded fridges, even with our great refrigerator deals.

