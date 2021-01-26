Best Cheap Refrigerator Deals for January 2021

Like your smartphone, certain large kitchen appliances seem to have a newer, better model that comes out right when you commit to invest in a new one. Refrigerators definitely fall into that category. Since fridges aren’t the easiest to swap out (unlike a smartphone), you’re usually stuck with the one you pick for a while. So, you’re going to want to find some great refrigerator deals. Cheap refrigerators can be hard to come by, especially since we all have different definitions of “cheap.” But, with these great refrigerator deals we found, you should be able to find one that fits the bill.

How to Choose a Refrigerator

Obviously, a refrigerator has only one primary job to do; to preserve your food by storing it at varying levels of coldness. But, when purchasing a major appliance, things are never that simple. Preference plays a major role in what type of fridge you choose. However, there are a bunch of other practical considerations to take into account when browsing refrigerator deals.

Budget

We don’t have to tell you that cost is important, it’s why you’re looking for a cheap fridge. But, thanks to the multitudes of fun add-ons and savvy marketing, it can be easy to justify going over budget. Later you may realize that you didn’t really need all those fancy features, which is when buyer’s remorse sets in. It’s good to set a max price you’re willing to spend and stick to it.

Dimensions

The last thing you want to do is eyeball your kitchen space then buy a refrigerator. That’s a sure-fire way to cause yourself a lot of grief. If you’re fridge stands alone this isn’t as big of a deal. But, if you’re trying to fit it into a space between counters and cabinets, make sure you measure the appropriate depth and height. Also, take into account your kitchen flow and how (which way) the doors open.

Design

Like a new car, how a refrigerator is designed greatly affects your number one consideration, the price. Are you more of a sports car guy or station wagon kind of guy? If you’re a fan of flashiness, then you might be looking for a sleek stainless-steel fridge. If you want functionality over fashion, an old-fashioned white fridge may work fine. Do you want a standard, double-door fridge/freezer combo? Or, are you looking for one with multiple drawers, doors, compartments, and features? What must you have, and what can you live without? Because every added design feature of a refrigerator adds to its cost.

Tech

If your home is decked out in smart appliances, it makes sense to spend the extra money on a smart refrigerator. It’s crazy what you can do with your fridge these days. Some models are set up to be virtual cooking hubs, where you can create grocery lists from recipes, control your oven/stovetop, and even unlock your doors. You basically have a high-performance computer in your kitchen at all times. Just be prepared to pay top-dollar for these tech loaded fridges, even with our great refrigerator deals.

