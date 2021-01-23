You may consider yourself an expert on grooming products but what do you know about the little things like scarring? While some men don’t even notice the scars on their skin, others may want to prevent, lighten, treat, or reduce them. Luckily, there are a ton of at-home products like creams and ointments out there to target your concerns. We checked in with Dr. Deborah Jaliman, M.D., to ask how scar creams work and what their limitations are.

“They can work depending on how long you’ve had the scar and how deep it is. A scar cream will help keep the area moisturized and hydrated. Anything that creates a protective barrier on the skin’s surface to lock in moisture to help protect skin while it heals will help lessen the chances of a noticeable scar,” says Jaliman. “Don’t let the scars linger too long without treating them. The longer you wait to treat them the more treatments and more difficult it will be to get rid of them.”

“The more trauma to the skin, the longer it is going to take for the wound to heal and also the greater the chance of having an obvious scar. You can gradually improve their appearance with a scar cream but some scars will never completely disappear. Some scars will eventually fade away naturally over time,” Jaliman goes on to explain. “It all depends on the severity and depth of the scar. Taking proper care of your trauma initially is crucial because it will ultimately dictate how it heals.”

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Formulated for all skin types, this easy to apply natural oil harnesses the powers of Vitamin E to improve the appearance of new or old scars by increasing the skin’s thickness and moisture content. This then improves the overall texture and tone of the scarred area and surrounding skin. Additionally, chamomile and lavender oil offer anti-inflammatory protection as they work together to soothe and calm damaged skin.

MD Performance Ultimate Scar Formula

If you’re struggling with scars from surgery, burns, or injury this dermatologist-formulated cream is what you’re looking for. Apply consistently twice a day and you’ll notice a difference in 2-3 months thanks to a unique blend of medical grade silicone gels. Plus, there’s a money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work for you so you have nothing to lose.

Honeydew Anti Aging Scar Cream

This affordable shea butter cream doesn’t skimp on quality ingredients. Diminish your scars over time with this all-natural cream enriched with avocado, coconut, jojoba, and vitamin E.

Derma E Scar Gel

Lumpy, bumpy, discolored scars don’t stand a chance against this oil-free blend of botanical extracts. This clinically proven formula contains popular antioxidants allicin and allantoin which work together to reduce the appearance of scars — even the ones from sunburns, chemical burns, or industrial burns.

Mederma Gel Scar Treatment

This PM formula is highly effective for both new (8 weeks healing time) and old scars (3-6 months healing time). Massage this silicone product into the skin before you fall asleep each night and let it work its silent magic. Consult with your doctor if you are planning to use this product immediately after surgery.

Scar Away Silicone Scar Sheets

These medical-grade sheets are used by the big guys: hospitals, plastic surgeons, and burn centers. If you’re looking for something strong and customizable these easy to apply sheets are for you. Made of silicone, you’ll notice a visible difference in just 4-8 weeks of repeated use. These comfortable sheets soften old scars and prevent scarring on newly healed wounds. “ScarAway Scar Treatment Gel is a good product to reduce the appearance of a new scar,” adds Jaliman.

Majestic Pure Scar Cream

This natural cream infused with frankincense, tea tree, and rosemary oil focuses on increasing hydration which helps normalize scar tissue over time. Safe for all skin types. With consistent use, acne scars will remain a thing of the past.

TCM Scar Removal Cream

Affordable, lightweight, anti-inflammatory and transparent — what more can you ask for? Use several times a day for a month-plus to see a noticeable difference in scarring.

Ebanel Advanced Silicone Scar Gel

This scar gel uses medical grade silicon to seal scars from exposure to air and heal the skin. “Silicone products normalize collagen synthesis. That reduces the irritation and redness that is usually associated with scars. The end result is a smoother, flatter scar,” says Jaliman.

Rejuvaskin Rejuvasil Silicone Scar Gel

A non-sticky, lightweight product designed for facial scarring, this gel enhances the healing process to soften and flatten raised scars. Infused with squalene, vitamin C, and emu oil to lock in moisture, penetrate the skin, and produce lasting results.

