Get this expert advice on hot oil beard treatments

The winter weather can be dry, windy, and harsh on your skin and hair. Wind, cold, and indoor forced-air heating all do a number on them. Dandruff acts up, your face gets inflamed, dry, and itchy, and flaky, let alone the effects it can have on your beard. Beard oils can definitely be your savior to battle the elements. There are a number of great beard oils out there that will keep your whiskers looking fresh and moisturized all year long — and if you've never used a hot oil beard treatment before, you're missing out.

We asked master barber Michael Haar to fill us in on the benefits of such an application and his top product recommendation: the Proraso Hot Oil Beard Treatment.

"It’s an intense, nourishing treatment for even the wiriest, driest beards. It hydrates, nourishes, repairs, and promotes healthy growth, using ingredients such as glycerin, eucalyptus oil, and aloe. It will leave the beard healthier and softer, feeling invigorated, and smelling great," he says.

The Manual: Tell us more. How long does your beard have to be? Do you need a full fluffy beard or can you treat scruff?

Michael Harr: You can use the Hot Oil Beard Treatment on a long, full beard or scruff. Simply adjust the amount of oil you use – half a vial or so for a shorter beard, and a full vial for a long, full beard. The oils are super nourishing and promote healthy growth, so they help the beard grow in smooth and hydrated, and help repair and condition fuller beards in need of some extra TLC.

TM: Can you describe, from start to finish, how to use Proraso Hot Oil Beard Treatment in order to get the best results?

MH: To use, immerse the product vial into a bowl of hot, but not boiling, water for one minute. Next, dampen your beard with warm water and rub oil into the beard, working the treatment from the root to the tips. Leave the treatment on for at least two minutes and then rinse thoroughly.

TM: Is the treatment good for the skin underneath your beard?

MH: The Hot Oil Beard Treatment contains many ingredients that are valuable to the skin, like aloe, which soothes, moisturizes, helps promote healthy hair growth, and protects; and glycerin, a humectant, which helps draw in, and protect from loss of, moisture.

TM: What can you tell us about the scent?

MH: The Hot Oil Beard Treatment has a warm, woody scent of cedar wood and Mediterranean cistus (rock rose) with a hint of fresh and invigorating menthol and eucalyptus.

TM: How often should you condition your beard with hot oil?

MH: You should condition your beard as needed. Be sure to ask your barber how dry or brittle your beard feels to them. Very wiry beards may need to be conditioned with hot oil every week or so, but others may only need to apply it once every couple of weeks.

Another Option for a Hot Oil Beard Treatment Replacement

As Haar points out, the magic behind a hot oil beard treatment is the heat. You can just easily use a standard beard oil and repeat the process that Haar details above. To help you find the perfect potion for your precious locks, check out some of our favorite beard oils below.

If you've never used a beard oil or other beard products before, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. You want a treatment that hydrates, nourishes, repairs, and encourages healthy hair growth with natural essential oils that won't irritate your skin. You'll also want to steer clear of any oils that are too fragrant, as the smell will linger in your beard for a long time and can be bothersom if you've got allergies.

Proraso Hot Oil Beard Treatment

The best options the professionals chose, and like Michael Haar says, “It’s an intense, nourishing treatment for even the wiriest, driest beards." Need we say more?

Proraso Hot Oil Beard Treatment

Kiehl's Bear Oil

If you’re an experienced beard oil user, you probably have resorted to an oil that doesn’t leave your facial hair or skin feeling greasy and suffocated. After all, heavy oil usage leads to clogged pores and unhealthy skin. Kiehl’s beard oil, however, does the opposite. Its lightweight formula helps you put forth your best face by softening coarse hairs, depleting the risk of itchiness, and gently exfoliating the skin underneath your beard to promote healthy growth and an unbearable shine. And, the blending of cedar, eucalyptus, and sandalwood oils offer a complex, woodsy aroma that will tickle your nostrils in the best way.

Kiehl's Bear Oil

Every Man Jack Mens Beard Oil

Every Man Jack’s sandalwood beard oil is crafted out of naturally derived oils that will soften and condition any untamed beard, jack. The sandalwood beard oil smells different than its sandalwood shampoo and body wash, but we actually enjoy this cocktail more - it’s light, yet stays potent for a lasting period. Highlighted essential oils include safflower, argan, and borage, while the added shea butter works deep for extra conditioning and a great shine. If you’re looking for an oil that packs as much punch as any other oil without the price tag, Every Man Jack is in an incredible value.

Every Man Jack Mens Beard Oil More

The Art of Shaving Black Pepper & Cedar Beard Oil

The perfectly balanced blend of black pepper and cedar gives this beard oil by The Art of Shaving an enticing aroma that not only smells amazing but it helps moisturize and tame even the most disheveled of beards.

The Art of Shaving Black Pepper & Cedar Beard Oil

Trying out a hot oil beard treatment is the perfect answer to help you and your facial hair relax during the remaining cold weather. Once your done, make sure to keep up with proper grooming to help keep your beard shaped properly.

