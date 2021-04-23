Are you sporting a longer hairstyle these days due to fewer barber tips during the pandemic? You’re certainly not alone. However, unlike shorter cuts, long hair requires extra upkeep. Knowing how to properly blow dry your hair is one way to keep your long, luscious locks healthy in between barber visits.

It’s not necessary to drop a lot of money on a top-of-the-line hair dryer (although you can if your budget allows). Many inexpensive options can dry and style hair very well; however, if you want to level up your grooming game, consider a professional-grade hair dryer with the technology and attachments to help reduce drying time, eliminate frizz, and add shine.

It pays to be discerning with your grooming tools if you want to extend the life of your hairstyle. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the five best hair dryers for men featuring our top choices from across various price points.

Best Overall Hair Dryer for Men: BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme

The well-rated BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme is an excellent choice for all hair types. Its powerful (but quiet) 2,000-watt AC motor cuts drying time by almost half. It also uses porcelain ceramic technology to help distribute heat evenly and eliminate frizz. While this hair dryer is on the heavier side, several customers claim that the BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme is otherwise easy to handle. (It even has a 9-foot cord.) Another bonus: it’s not terribly expensive, either.

Best Luxury Hair Dryer for Men: Dyson Supersonic

If you’re keen to go all-in on a hair dryer, look no further than the Dyson Supersonic. You may be paying for the Dyson name here, but you’re also paying for the Dyson technology. The Supersonic hair dryer features intelligent heat control to prevent damage, as well as a Dyson V9 digital motor for faster drying time. It also includes magnetic styling attachments like a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb, and a concentrator. Plus, its unconventional and lightweight build makes it easy to toss in a carry-on or overnight bag so you can bring it wherever you go.

Best Budget Hair Dryer for Men: Remington D3190 Damage Protection

The Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer is one of the most affordable options out there — and it’s also among the highest rated on Amazon. It features a ceramic, ionic, and tourmaline grill to help condition your hair while freeing it from frizz. This Remington hair dryer also has three heat settings, two speed settings, and a cool shot button to lock in your style. Concentrator and diffuser attachments are included for added precision and lift.

Best Travel Hair Dryer for Men: Conair Compact with Folding Handle

Avoid the shock of arriving at your hotel room and not finding a working hair dryer by bringing your own with you. We recommend the Conair Compact Hair Dryer with a folding handle so you can fit in your luggage with ease. It also has dual voltage so you can use it on international trips. (You’ll just need a separate travel adapter.) With two heat/speed settings plus a cool shot button, this Conair travel hair dryer will keep your mane looking fresh on the go.

Best Hair Dryer for Men With Thick Hair: Paul Mitchell Neuro Dry

The Paul Mitchell Neuro Dry may be more of a splurge purchase, but it’s well worth the investment for men with longer, thicker hair. Its tourmaline ions add shine and eliminate frizz while reducing overall drying time. Other features include four heat settings, a cool shot button, and a SmartSense microchip so you’ll know when to clean the filter. (This is important to maintain good airflow.) It also comes with two attachments, a diffuser and a concentrator.

Things to Consider

When shopping for a new hair dryer, it’s important to consider the following criteria:

Wattage: The higher the wattage, the more powerful the hair dryer. In other words: heat will come out faster and warmer — which means less time required to style. As a general rule of thumb, shoot for a hair dryer with at least 1,800 watts of power, although men with longer, thicker hair could stand to go for something higher.

The higher the wattage, the more powerful the hair dryer. In other words: heat will come out faster and warmer — which means less time required to style. As a general rule of thumb, shoot for a hair dryer with at least 1,800 watts of power, although men with longer, thicker hair could stand to go for something higher. Heat and speed settings: How you intend to use your hair dryer may vary from use to use, which is why the ability to adjust heat and speed is important. Plus, variable heat settings make the hair dryer more versatile — thicker hair can withstand higher temperatures while finer hair should stick with low-to-moderate heat.

How you intend to use your hair dryer may vary from use to use, which is why the ability to adjust heat and speed is important. Plus, variable heat settings make the hair dryer more versatile — thicker hair can withstand higher temperatures while finer hair should stick with low-to-moderate heat. Attachments: Hair dryer attachments can help you achieve the style you want while adding shine and eliminating flyaways. Most models come with a concentrator, a flat nozzle that allows you to dry one section at a time. Your hair dryer may also include a diffuser (best for curly hair), pick (to add volume), and/or attachments that look similar to brushes.

Hair dryer attachments can help you achieve the style you want while adding shine and eliminating flyaways. Most models come with a concentrator, a flat nozzle that allows you to dry one section at a time. Your hair dryer may also include a diffuser (best for curly hair), pick (to add volume), and/or attachments that look similar to brushes. Technology: This refers to the components found in dryers to help protect and style hair. These include ionic (best for battling frizz and flyaways), ceramic (evenly distributes infrared heat), and tourmaline (locks in moisture).

