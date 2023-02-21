 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Turning up the heat on styling? You’ll want to protect your hair

Turn down the temperature and other ways to protect hair from heat styling

BethAnn Mayer
By

You can likely tell when your skin is getting damaged from the heat, like the water or the sun. When this damage shows, you can quickly move to stop the harm by applying sunscreen or making the water cooler.

The point is that our skin tends to raise red flags about heat damage more quickly than our hair. Damage from heat styling can accumulate over time. As a result, you may be dealing with pesky side effects, wondering if you can undo the damage.

Prevention is the best medicine, and fixing it is a challenge.

These tips will help you protect hair from heat when styling and work on any issues you’re already having.

Related
a man blow drying his hair at barber shop

Why does heat styling damage my hair?

Let’s get scientific for a second. Every single strand of your hair has at least two layers of hair: The cuticle (outer) and the cortex (middle or inner). Some people have a medulla as their innermost layer of hair. 

Heat styling alters the bonds in your hair and damages the cuticle, which protects the cortex. Since the cortex keeps hair strong, the lack of protection weakens it. Cue the breakage and clogged shower drains.

Signs of heat-related hair damage include the following:

  • Dryness
  • Dullness
  • Split ends
  • Frizziness
  • Flyaways or trouble getting your hair to lay flat
  • Frayed texture
  • Discoloration
  • Hair loss

a gigantic showerhead

How can I protect hair from heat styling?

Going back and trying to fix problems caused by heat styling can be distressing and get expensive. Your best bet is to protect hair from heat styling from the get-go. These tips should help.

Turn down the heat

The “less is more” cliché holds true when styling your hair. You may think turning that blow dryer all the way up, or a tool to 450 degrees will give you the best look. However, it’s not necessary to max out on heat. Begin by trying out the lowest setting and gradually increase as necessary. The process may require a little bit of trial and error to find your perfect temperature. Around 200 to 300 degrees is usually best.

People with fine hair will want to stay as low as possible. Their tresses are already thinner and can be more brittle.

Use a heat protectant

Heat protectants are like sunscreen or an umbrella for your hair when you heat style it. You’ll want to use one every time you heat-style your mane.

Look for an anti-frizz protectant with keratin, a protein that also naturally occurs in the hair to keep it strong. Silicones like Cyclomethicone and dimethicone can keep hair hydrated and smooth. Opt for a product that protects against the maximum heat — usually 450 degrees – even if you probably don’t need to go that high.

Take a break

Limiting heat styling to once or twice per week is best, but even switching to every other day can make an impact. If you can’t bear to do that, start with one day off per week — you may use that day to get creative with ways to style your hair or learn to love your au natural look.

Choose gentle shampoos and conditioners

Be sure to wash hair frequently with shampoo and conditioner to keep it clean and hydrated. The rule about not washing daily applies here, though. Natural oils actually help protect the hair. Every other day should protect without stripping hair of these essential oils. For a customized approach based on your hair type, speak with your barber or hairstylist.

a man getting his hair cut

Can you reverse heat-damaged hair?

That’s the $1 million question. Many products and professionals claim to be able to fix tresses miraculously after years of heat styling.

Sadly, you can’t undo what’s been done. Keep in mind that, like sun exposure and aging, heat-damaged hair is a cumulative result. If you forget heat protectant once, you’re probably fine. Just don’t make it a habit.

However, your hair is made up of dead cells that can’t pivot, and your body isn’t going to send new cells to fix what’s already been done. Once the cortex is exposed, it becomes weaker and more susceptible to damage. The only way to completely eliminate damage is to shave your head and start fresh. Go ahead and do that if you want — but it’s not necessary.

There are ways to manage heat-damaged hair while preventing future damage. All of the above preventative measures apply. Other ways to manage heat-damaged hair include:

  • Hair trims. Regular hair trims will nix split ends, gradually helping you to nix damaged hair.
  • Air dry your hair. If you can’t put the curling iron down, at least let your hair air dry. It’s one less time your hair will get exposed to heat over the course of a day.
  • Switch shampoos. Look for ones specifically for moisturizing and repairing heat-damaged hair. Your favorite pro can help you choose one.

It’s best to prevent heat damage to your hair, as reversing it is impossible unless you’re open to shaving your head. Minimizing use of heat tools is best, even if it means switching to using them every other day or allowing hair to air dry. When you do use heat tools, be sure to use a protectant and set the temperature to the lowest possible setting. If you already have heat damage, book a trip to the barber pronto for a trim. It’ll start the process of getting rid of damaged split ends. Switch to a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, but don’t use it every day — your hair’s oils act as a natural protectant.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get your facial hair in order: The best beard combs
These beard combs can help with styling, detangling, and so much more
Beau Hayhoe
Andrew Davey
By Beau Hayhoe and Andrew Davey
January 30, 2023
best beard combs mid adult man brushing with comb while looking at mirror in living room

When you look in the mirror at your growing beard, do you like what you see? While we don’t doubt your beard-growing progress, every face needs some TLC. Luckily for you, these best beard products offer the boost your mane deserves.

When looking for ways to groom your beard, a beard comb is the one tool you shouldn't overlook. As we get ready for Valentine's Day and spring cleaning season, investing in good self-care tools is always a good idea, so take a closer look at this guide to the best beard combs and see which one may be right for you.

Read more
Travel tips: How to maintain your skincare routine when you’re on the go
Skincare routine travel tips that you can actually follow anywhere and everywhere
BethAnn Mayer
By BethAnn Mayer
January 29, 2023
skincare products in the sand

Travel can be considered a form of self-care. Research from 2021 showed that travel could boost happiness, and a small study from 2020 had similar findings. Mental health is important, but what about skin health? Jet lag, days out in the sun, changing climates, and early morning wake-up calls can do a number on your skin. Think puffy eyes, sunburn, dark circles, and dryness.

Of course, you’ll probably be snapping photos of yourself in front of all the landmarks or beaches you visit. These days, iPhone cameras are essentially as good as the real deal, picking up on all of last night’s big sins. There’s no shame in wanting to look as good as you feel. A solid skincare routine is critical.

Read more
The best short beard styles for men: Find the perfect look
Which short beard style is right for you?
Beau Hayhoe
Jeff Turbett
By Beau Hayhoe and Jeff Turbett
January 29, 2023
Guy with a beard.

The art of growing and caring for your facial hair comes down to personal preference and, yes, arming yourself with the proper grooming knowledge -- particularly when it comes to the best short beard styles for men as not everyone can successfully rock the burly lumberjack look. It seems that over the past few years, more guys have been exploring tips on how to grow a beard, either for the first time or with a renewed interest after going clean-shaven for years.

That, naturally, has led to a boom in guys appearing on Zoom calls and in-person meetings with facial hair where perhaps, there once was none outside of the month of November for no shave or Movember. After all, if Hollywood's leading men can rock facial hair for years, on and off the red carpet, why can't well-dressed guys everywhere do the same by trying out one of the best men's beard styles? Of course, it's simply not as easy as letting your facial hair run amok: A long, ZZ Top-esque beard simply isn't going to work for everyone, which is what makes short beard styles for men so appealing.

Read more