The haircut that is giving us all the nostalgic feels

Celebrities tend to play a huge part in pushing style trends on a yearly basis. In the early 2000s, the rise of the pop star launched the low-rise jeans. The hip-hop culture drove the explosion of sneakers and baggy clothing. And James Bond continues to influence the elevated looks worn by men everywhere.

When it comes to hair, Bruce Willis and Jason Statham made the bald look sexy, while the likes of Jason Mamoa and Chris Hemsworth brought the long hair vibe to the forefront. But there is a new hair trend returning to prominence, and it will bring back the nostalgic vision of the 90s: The surfer curtains.

Recommended Videos

Characterized by the “surfer dude” aesthetic, the surfer curtains consist of a middle or slightly side part that drops longer bangs on each side of the face. They frame your look perfectly and give you a carefree and yet somehow determined look. The best example in today’s world is the look of Timothee Chalamet, particularly in Dune. While the look (especially with the surfer tag) looks great with long hair, there is an attitude, even a sass that comes with adopting a shorter version of the style. Not only is it adhering to the direction of the entire style industry by reaching in the past, but it also can be low maintenance, as the appeal is directly related to the wildness of the look.

Bringing back a 90s fad

We talked about Timothee Chalamet being the face of the look in today’s world. And we would bet our Trapper Keepers and Discmans that it’s only a matter of time before Austin Butler pulls off the look. But our minds can’t help but drift back to the days of grunge rock and Scholastic Book Fairs anytime we see the look sported on TikTok.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas stole the hearts of girls everywhere with the curtains hairstyle in the 90s. Then, there was the adoption of virtually every under-30 actor and character on the screens at some point. However … the quintessential example of the haircut we are trying to recreate in 2024 belonged to Heath Ledger in 1o Things I Hate About You. There was a warring dichotomy of this hairstyle when he wore it. It had the boyish innocence of Shawn and Eric from Boy Meets World or the entire career of Devon Sawa. But when Ledger wore it, it portrayed the carefree look of the bad boy. It’s the edge he brought to it that we look to repeat today.

Of course, we can all watch movies or clips from the 90s and be reminded of the awesomeness of this look. But if you’re someone who remembers seeing this in the theaters, or maybe even wearing it yourself … how does your lower back feel?