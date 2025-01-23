The mod haircut for men: How to achieve the look

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a mod cut? How to achieve the mod cut Is it right for you?

Every so often, movies or TV influence what men do with their hair. In the 2000s, we saw a revamping of the mohawk when it seemed every celebrity and every movie featured the faux hawk. Then we loved Cillian Murphy and Brad Pitt for bringing back the undercut, and all of us shaved the sides and back of our heads while keeping the top long. Enter Stranger Things, and the 80s nostalgia came roaring back to bring us the return of the formerly mocked, newly rocked, mullet.

But there is a new revisit on the horizon in 2025, and you can largely thank Paul Mescal’s turn in Gladiator II. He rocked a mod haircut better than anyone could have expected, and now we are all booking appointments with our stylists to jump on board with the hair trend that began at the end of 2024 and will scream into 2025.

What is a mod cut?

Interestingly enough, Mescal didn’t simply follow in Russell Crow’s footsteps when he put on the gladiator armor. He also accomplished something that Crow did similarly at the turn of the century. When Crow bested the emperor in the ring, we all cheered for our doomed hero, but we also ran to the barber shop to get our own Cesar cut. For the next few years, it seemed like every man you encountered combed his shortened hair straight down. Mescal may have done the same, as you will start to see the Mod cut pop up virtually everywhere.

This cut is a throwback to the Mod Movement of the 1960s. Young men full of style and a little rebellion with a penchant for motor scooters and soul music led the way for generations after them to shuck the conservative looks of their parents and define style for those who followed. It was also massive in Rock and Roll, with particular love from people who loved The Beatles. Now, the mod cut is not only seen being rocked by Mescal’s gladiator, but Jacob Elordi rocked a longer version in Saltburn, and our new Superman, David Corenswet, can be seen sporting the look as Clark Kent.

How to achieve the mod cut

This is the part that we have to say; whether or not you like to hear it, it is the truth. Go to your stylist and have a professional do it. The Mod is essentially an evolution of the mullet and the shag haircut. While the mullet has hair long up top and in the back and shaved sides, and the shag haircut is the unkempt look with longer hair all over, the Mod is the combination of the two. Keeping the hair longer on the top and trimming the back and sides without buzzing them creates an effortless look for which people go wild.

Because it is a specific kind of look that takes precision and care, having your stylist help you is the best way to rock this look the right way. Regular trips to keep it the right length and the right products will ensure you look as close to Mescal’s version as you can (what goes on below the hairline is between you and your personal trainer at the gym.

Is it right for you?

Is it right for you? The truth is simultaneously aggravating and freeing: We firmly believe that almost any man can pull off practically any cut if you find a stylist with a similar vision, adjust your attitude and aura to fit it, and lean into the transformation. We always say this about style: Fashion is what you wear, style is how you wear it. The same is true for your hair. Regardless of what anyone tells you, there is a good chance you can pull off a Mod if you decide you want to. You just need the right stylist and the right vision.

Now, that doesn’t mean it is easy for everyone, and there are certain people who are explicitly built for the look. Those with sharp, square jaws will benefit from the mod as it will soften your features while not eliminating the effect your square jaw has on others. Those with an oval face have the perfect shape for this cut to really thrive. On the flip side, this look works best with ample hair. The more follicles, the better. So, men who struggle with hair loss may not be the best choice to rock this look. While this may seem unsurprising, talk to your stylist to see if this is the right look for your hair.