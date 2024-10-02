Lose the unsightly beard flakes

Black is a slimming color and is one of the go-to colors for your formal and after-6 p.m. choices when you want to look amazing. Navy is a guy’s guy color. It’s flattering on nearly every guy and is the quintessential choice for guys looking to add some color to their wardrobe. Then there is burgundy. The deep wine-red color shows sophistication in your color choices and a bold attempt at expressing yourself. And don’t forget that deep forest green or pine. It’s a wonderful way to hold on to the colors of the trees before fall steals it away.

But what is one thing all of these colors have in common? They are ruined by flakes from your scalp and your beard. Of course, there are shampoos aplenty to help you rid yourself of the flakes from your scalp, but learning how to get rid of beard dandruff is the best way to ensure that whatever color you wear is at the top of its game.

Of course, solving any problem doesn’t begin at the solution, but rather at that cause. So before we get into how to fix beard dandruff, let’s jump into what causes it so we can prevent it in the first place.

What causes dandruff in hair and beard?

There are all kinds of reasons why your beard may be flaking, and not all of them are considered beard dandruff. Just like your scalp has the two versions of dry scalp versus dandruff, your beard is the same. But if your beard is beginning to flake, here are the most significant reasons it could be ruining your dark colors.

Dry skin: All kinds of things can cause this, but the main thing is that your skin just doesn’t have enough moisture. Whether it is a change in seasons or a problem with your skincare routine, you may experience dry and itchy skin beneath the hair in your beard. Oily skin: This one can really frustrate you if you are excited that you don’t have dry skin. The opposite can also be the cause. Just like flakes can happen because your skin is too dry, overly oily skin can also cause flakes. Microbes that break down your natural oils can leave behind an acid that will irritate your skin, causing the same redness and flaking. Contact dermatitis: Allergic reactions are just as common as the other skin issues. When you have sensitive skin that causes reactions, the redness and the flakiness become symptoms of an environmental factor. This means you have to find out what is causing your skin to react. Start with soaps and oils with no artificial ingredients. Seborrheic dermatitis: This is a type of eczema. While you likely experience this in many other places on your body if you have eczema, your doctor can help you with prescribed creams that will rid you of flakes and redness.

How to get rid of beard dandruff

Here it is … getting rid of your beard troubles. Depending on what the verdict is on the above causes of beard dandruff, your approach to a solution can vary. Leaving out the solution involving the doctor, here are three things you can do to help maintain the ability to wear dark colors.

Wash: It may go without saying, but washing your beard is the first step to getting rid of dandruff. Removing dirt, grime, and impurities goes a long way to saving you the headache. Keep in mind that you shouldn’t be washing your beard with shampoo, regular soap, or even face wash. Pick up a specific beard wash.

It may go without saying, but washing your beard is the first step to getting rid of dandruff. Removing dirt, grime, and impurities goes a long way to saving you the headache. Keep in mind that you shouldn’t be washing your beard with shampoo, regular soap, or even face wash. Pick up a specific beard wash. Exfoliate: Flakes are essentially dead skin, and using a gentle scrub that removes the excess skin and dirt will rid your skin of the gunk that falls off. This also allows you to leave your skin without any barriers that will block the other solutions.

Flakes are essentially dead skin, and using a gentle scrub that removes the excess skin and dirt will rid your skin of the gunk that falls off. This also allows you to leave your skin without any barriers that will block the other solutions. Hydrate: If you have oily skin, moisturizing can be a complicated process. If you want to fix the problem, make sure you use a hydrating moisturizer designed for oily skin. Overhydrating oily skin will only exacerbate the issue.

If you have oily skin, moisturizing can be a complicated process. If you want to fix the problem, make sure you use a hydrating moisturizer designed for oily skin. Overhydrating oily skin will only exacerbate the issue. Sunblock: The sun is brutal and will damage your skin, robbing you of everything it needs, including hydration. There is a common belief that your beard will protect your face from UV rays, but only to a certain point. You should use sunblock even on your beard, or you will dry out and flake just like anywhere else.

Does beard oil work for dandruff?

Beard oils are sometimes touted as the fix-all, and if they smell good, we are likely to believe it. The truth is, there’s a lot that beard oil can do for you, including hydrating, softening, and protecting your skin. But the question about whether it can fix beard dandruff comes down to the ingredients.

There are a few ingredients to look for if you want to use beard oil. Argan beard oil or jojoba beard oil bases target inflammation, restore moisture, and protect the skin from external factors like pollutants and dirt. If you find a beard oil that uses these as bases, they’ll go a long way in solving some of your problems, but they are still only a part of a skincare routine that includes the above solutions. Also, keep in mind that if oily skin is your problem, you still need to be mindful of applying more oil to the skin.

Beard oil vs. beard softener

Getting the right tools for the job is imperative to ensuring your beard looks great. When you’re shopping for the best beard products, you may come across two different ones that feel similar. But they have big differences. Oil is an added product that stays in your beard all day to hydrate and protect your hair and skin from the day.

A beard softener is used in the same way conditioner is used for hair. The best approach is to use this product on the days in between washes. Similar to your hair, you can overwash your hair and remove vital oils. On the in-between days, use beard softener before your beard oil.