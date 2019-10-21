The Best Looks to Tame Your Mane: Long Hairstyles for Men

First off, it seems you deserve a high five for your efforts. To grow your hair out to a length that nearly tickles your shoulders or falls down the back is a great feat. From mid-length to a longer look there are going to be months of awkwardness where you’ll be fighting off ever urge to run to your barber. But you didn’t and now you’re part of an exclusive network of gentlemen with the long locks.

Granted many of the available looks will be extended versions of mid-length cuts, but now with your plentiful hair, you can envision telling people that you can’t believe it’s not butter while styling your look to levels never imagined. And if you’re planning ahead knowing and hoping your hair will reach longer lengths, remember that a trim here and there actually promotes growth and healthy hair.

Slick Back

A true power move of a cut, the slick back look with long hair uses gravity to tame your mane. A little product will be necessary to initiate the look and coerce it into shape, but once you’ve combed your hair past the crown of your head, the weight and length will hold the look together. You can tuck it behind your ears to keep those beautiful blues out in the open and the look can be paired with any variation of a fade, undercut, or even a dedicated part. Done right, the slick back is as casual as it is formal and walking down the street or through the office halls, it looks like your moving twice as fast with your hair locked and loaded in the slick back position.

Ponytail

Seems simple enough — grab a hairband, grasp your long flowing locks, apply a band, and continue on, right? Yes and no. The application is easy, but mastering the right look requires a little more dedication. Knowing the angle of your pony and the magnitude of the volume of your hair is incredibly important. The ponytail can be bound close to the head or few inches down the tail giving the look more volume. It’s a simple look but comes with decisions to be made like; does all your hair get banded in the pony is it a top half-pony you seek with a good portion of your hair remaining to cover your neckline or like other looks, or is it matched with temple fade? Always keep a hairband in your EDC because the wind or even humidity can throw your hair astray. And to wear it differently from others, a braid or daisy chain can be added to your ponytail.

Man Bun

A variation of the ponytail and brought forth by the hipsters, the man bun has proven itself to be a staple to modern style. Worn roughly halfway down the back of the head, the man bun is a stylish way to control your long locks. Simply by securing your hair with a loop or coil, your hair is out of your face and you have a sophisticated and stylish look. The man ban is versatile as it serves a purpose at the gym, paired with a blazer, and proves to be a stylish containment feature. The look now transcends multiple generations and extends from BK Bedford hipsters to outright Silver Foxes. The length of your hair will determine the volume and positioning of your bun, though the bun should settle just below the crown. It can be used to control a long mane or even the small tassel left over from a high and tight braid. There will be haters out there judging your man bun, but if it works and you’re jonesing, it’s all yours to stylize.

Textured Waves

Leave it to the musicians to popularize a hairstyle and seemingly even more reassuring when said musician has “hair” and “styles” in his name. Thanks in large part to Harry Styles, the textured waves look is the one ladies dream of and hope to see with the next tap on their shoulder. The look has layers, texture, volume, and hints at the styles of a pompadour.

To reach full heartthrob status, you will have to spend some time in front of the mirror with a little product and well-manicured scrunching. And if you’re lucky enough to have the hair to pull this look off and a few extra minutes to style your waves, you might as well start gearing up for your GQ cover shot and buy a burner phone because those 10 digits will soon be melting phone lines.

Undercut

Lots of hair over here and no hair over there. The longhaired undercut is certainly alive and well in today’s fashion and when played with the swept over or variable comb over it beckons attention. There is a definitive motif that comes along with the longhaired undercut and it’s probably best to sport the look with some stubble or an outright beard. It’s a seriously bold style to choose because all those months, if not years of growing out your hair are quickly subdued by half your head being buzzed to the skin. At some point you may have to hit the reset button on this hairstyle, but in its prime, the longhaired undercut will catch the eye of onlookers and perhaps land you a role in the next season of Vikings.

Parted

Parting your long locks right down the middle is the most distinctive of the options, especially with a hint of the scalp defining the divide. The center part may be best for those with straight hair and symmetrical features, but the part, in general, can still be worn to the left or right. The hard part is certainly one of the more prestigious ways to show off your dedication and patience to growing your hair out and even if it’s swept off to one side over the other, it’s truly all about the hair and your long mane. And with your parted look, you may have to update your shirt selection to complement your overall appearance and Tinder rating.

Grunge

Truly popularized by the great and late Kurt Cobain, the grunge look is the long-haired version of bed head. It’s dirty, tends to be paired with a plaid shirt or some article of clothing picked up off the floor or from your hamper, and continues to instigate perceptions of a certain lifestyle. The longer you go without cleaning your hair, the better it looks and the grunge really glistens if you’ve got the dirty blonde coloring. It’s not a look for everyone, but whether the style purposely finds its way to your cranium or not, there is a place for it in today’s society — it just may be on stage, waiting for the perfect break at Trestles, or sipping cocktails at The White Owl Lounge.

